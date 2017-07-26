Listen Live
Crime & Law
Girls hospitalized after mom locked them in car for hours, police say
Girls hospitalized after mom locked them in car for hours, police say

Girls hospitalized after mom locked them in car for hours, police say
Photo Credit: Police mugshot
Millicia Middleton

Girls hospitalized after mom locked them in car for hours, police say

By: Glenn Counts, WSOCTV.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  A mother was charged after she was accused of leaving her two young children locked in a car for nearly three hours Sunday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

>> Watch the news report here

The 4- and 5-year-old girls had to be hospitalized.

Millicia Middleton, 25, went before a judge Tuesday after being charged with child abuse.

>> Waze traffic app includes feature to remind parents of children in car

"I live here so I wish I had seen it," resident Vicki Butler said. "I mean, at least I could have got them, that hurts me. I'm sorry."

The girls were dehydrated by the time officers got them out of the car in the parking lot of new apartments on Samuel Street.

>> Read more trending news

"That makes me so sad," resident Shanna Henriques said. "How can you be a parent and just leave your kids in the car? What did they do? Forget about them or something?"

Girls hospitalized after mom locked them in car for hours, police say

  • 7-year-old gets help for sister during alleged rape
    7-year-old gets help for sister during alleged rape
    A 7-year-old girl from Alabama may be considered a hero after she ran to get help for her sister who was being raped. Al.com reported that the 14-year-old girl was at her home with her sister and another family member, Melinda McNatt. Police said McNatt had company at the home to drink and use illegal drugs. >> Read more trending news Police said that the teen got drunk and was nearly passed out when Tony Grissom, 30, assaulted her, Al.com reported. When her 7-year-old sister realized what was happening, she tried to alert the other adults who were at the home, but they were passed out. She then ran to a neighbor’s home to alert police. Grissom is behind bars, accused of rape. McNatt was arrested, facing charges for providing alcohol to the teen.
  • NYPD widow gives birth to slain cop’s baby 3 years after his murder
    NYPD widow gives birth to slain cop’s baby 3 years after his murder
    Her husband was killed in the line of duty, but nearly three years after his death, Pei Xia Chen has given birth to a baby girl, WPIX reported. Wenjian Liu and his partner Rafael Ramos were shot and killed while they sat inside their marked cruiser in December 2014. >> Read more trending news  Ismaaiyl Brinsley killed himself after gunning down the two officers. He had written anti-police posts on social media, many in reference to the death of Eric Garner, CBS News reported. Liu and his wife Chen were married for only three months before he was killed. When he was killed, she had asked the hospital to take steps so she could have his child one day, WPIX reported. She got pregnant via in-vitro fertilization, using sperm frozen after Liu’s death. Liu and Chen’s baby girl Angelina, nicknamed Angel, was born on July 25. Liu’s father told WPIX that he is happy finally after his son’s death, saying that she looks like his dad.
  • The Latest: EU official raps US House over sanctions bill
    The Latest: EU official raps US House over sanctions bill
    The Latest on House passage of legislation placing additional sanctions on Russia (all times local): ___ 7:30 a.m. The president of the European Union's executive arm is threatening unspecified action against the United States if a package of sanctions on Russia approved by U.S. lawmakers harms EU energy supplies. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement Wednesday that 'the Commission concluded today that if our concerns are not taken into account sufficiently, we stand ready to act appropriately within a matter of days.' He adds in the statement: 'America first cannot mean that Europe's interests come last.' The commission says that the sanctions package passed by the U.S. House could affect EU companies working on Russian pipelines that bring fuels like oil and gas to Europe. Juncker says the U.S, measure 'could have unintended unilateral effects that impact the EU's energy security interests.' ___ 3:30 a.m. Eager to punish Russia for meddling in the 2016 election, the House has overwhelmingly backed a new package of sanctions against Moscow that prohibits President Donald Trump from waiving the penalties without first getting permission from Congress. Lawmakers passed the legislation, 419-3, clearing the far-reaching measure for action by the Senate. If senators move quickly, the bill could be ready for Trump's signature before Congress exits Washington for its regular August recess. The Senate, like the House, is expected to pass the legislation by a veto-proof margin. The bill also slaps Iran and North Korea with sanctions. The 184-page measure serves as a rebuke of the Kremlin's military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed President Bashar Assad. It aims to hit Putin and the oligarchs close to him by targeting Russian corruption, human rights abusers, and crucial sectors of the Russian economy, including weapons sales and energy exports.
  • The Latest: Trump blasts Murkowski on health care vote
    The Latest: Trump blasts Murkowski on health care vote
    The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local): 7:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is attacking a Republican senator who opposed moving forward with long-promised legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.' Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, 'really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!' Murkowski was one of two Republicans who on Tuesday voted against allowing debate of GOP legislation to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act. The final tally was 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie. Trump has been pushing lawmakers to deliver on their promises to repeal and replace. But whether Republicans can find consensus remains unclear. __ 3:46 a.m. Where the Senate Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law ends up is anyone's guess. But early indications are the GOP will have a hard time replacing that statute with any sweeping changes. Senators planned to vote Wednesday on a Republican amendment repealing much of President Barack Obama's law and giving Congress two years to concoct a replacement. Solid Democratic opposition and Republicans unwilling to erase the law without a replacement in hand were expected to defeat that plan. Late Tuesday, the Senate voted 57-43 to block a wide-ranging proposal by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell replacing Obama's law with a far more restrictive GOP substitute. Those voting no included nine Republicans. That roll call raised questions about what splintered Republicans can achieve in terms of reshaping Obama's law.
  • Police find homeless man living in woman’s attic
    Police find homeless man living in woman’s attic
    You know those noises you hear at night that you attribute to the house settling? One woman in Arlington, Virginia, found out those noises were not the house or the wind, but rather a homeless man who broke into her home and set up residence in her attic, WRC reported. >> Read more trending news The woman told WRC that she heard footsteps in the attic overnight and checked with her landlord. She said sometimes he uses the attic for storage. When he said it wasn’t him, the landlord called police. They searched the attic and found a homeless man had moved into the space. Police found Jones’ backpack, clothes and bedding. They are not sure how long he had been living there, but believe he came into the home through an open sliding glass door, WRC reported.
  • Coca-Cola's 2Q profit hurt by charge, but still tops Street
    Coca-Cola's 2Q profit hurt by charge, but still tops Street
    Coca-Cola's profit tumbled in the second quarter, hampered in part by charges related to the refranchising of its North American business. But adjusted results still topped most expectations as higher pricing offset flat sales volume from a year ago. The world's biggest beverage maker is trying to diversify under new CEO James Quincey to better reflect changing tastes and the proliferation of options in the beverage aisle. Quincey has said that Coke has outgrown its core soda drinks, and needs to become a 'total beverage company.' On Wednesday, Quincey noted the company is in a period of 'substantial transformation and change that is never easy.' Coca-Cola's efforts to adapt have included marketing drinks that are seen as healthier, and pledging to reduce its 'sugar footprint.' It's also cutting costs and refranchising bottling and distribution operations in North America, a move that focuses the company more squarely on marketing and brand building. In North America, the company said sales volume was even during the quarter, reflecting 'slightly positive' growth in carbonated drinks such as Sprite and growth in juice and dairy. Volume for water, enhanced water and sports drinks declined, the company said. For the three months ended June 30, Coke earned $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share. That compares with $3.45 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier. Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs, were 59 cents per share. That's better than the 57 cents per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research called for. Revenue for the Atlanta company declined to $9.7 billion from $11.54 billion, hurt by the ongoing refranchising of bottling territories and foreign currency fluctuations. Analysts expected $9.71 billion in revenue, according to Zacks. Coca-Cola anticipates full-year earnings per share will be flat to down 2 percent from the prior year's $1.91 per share. Its previous outlook was for the results to be down 1 percent to 3 percent. Coca-Cola Co.'s stock gained 14 cents to $45.38 before the market opened Wednesday. _____ Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO _____ Keywords: Coca-Cola, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
