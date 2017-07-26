A mother was charged after she was accused of leaving her two young children locked in a car for nearly three hours Sunday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

>> Watch the news report here

The 4- and 5-year-old girls had to be hospitalized.

Millicia Middleton, 25, went before a judge Tuesday after being charged with child abuse.

>> Waze traffic app includes feature to remind parents of children in car



"I live here so I wish I had seen it,” resident Vicki Butler said. “I mean, at least I could have got them, that hurts me. I'm sorry."

The girls were dehydrated by the time officers got them out of the car in the parking lot of new apartments on Samuel Street.

>> Read more trending news

"That makes me so sad,” resident Shanna Henriques said. “How can you be a parent and just leave your kids in the car? What did they do? Forget about them or something?"

Close Girls hospitalized after mom locked them in car for hours, police say