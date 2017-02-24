Listen Live
Crime & Law
Georgia man dies after deputy shocks him with Taser
Georgia man dies after deputy shocks him with Taser

Georgia man dies after deputy shocks him with Taser
WSB-TV / Cox Media Group

Georgia man dies after deputy shocks him with Taser

By: Lori Wilson WSBTV.com
Updated:

JACKSON, Ga. -  A suspect has died after he was shocked with a Taser by deputies executing a search warrant. 

Butts County deputies executed a narcotics and meth search warrant around 5 a.m. Friday at a home near Jackson, Georgia.

There was an altercation between deputies and the suspect, Douglas Tanner, 53. 

A deputy shocked Tanner with a Taser. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

Neighbor Ronald Ball told WSB-TV he had no idea there was a suspected meth lab just a few doors down. 

"I'm just totally surprised. Wow," he said. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. 

News

  • UK lowers security level from ‘critical’ to ‘severe’
    UK lowers security level from ‘critical’ to ‘severe’
    Great Britain lowered its security threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Saturday, Prime Minister Theresa May said. >> Read more trending news Earlier, police hunting a suspected network behind Salman Abedi, the bomber who killed 22 people on Monday night during a concert in Manchester, said they had made two further arrests overnight as they closed in on other possible cell members, Reuters reported.  As a result, soldiers who have been assisting police would be withdrawn from Britain's streets at midnight on Monday. 'A significant amount of police activity has taken place over the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody,' May said. May cautioned, however, that the lesser threat is still a dangerous one. 'The public should be clear about what this means. A threat level of severe means an attack is highly likely,” she said. “The country should remain vigilant.' The threat assessment has returned to the level it was at prior to the Manchester attack. In Manchester, events planned around the spring bank holiday will go ahead with additional security, including a significant number of armed officers, police said. British officers do not usually carry guns, CNN reported. Events include the Manchester Games, the Great Manchester Run, and a stadium show by bands including The Courteeners, all of which are likely to attract big crowds. This weekend also marks the start of Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar, CNN reported.    
  • Boy says mom beat him with broom, stomped on his stomach
    Boy says mom beat him with broom, stomped on his stomach
    A Cobb County mother was jailed after her 5-year-old son said she beat him with a belt and a broom, hit him in the head and stomped on his stomach. Nakeisha Lashay Logan of Mableton faces first-degree child cruelty, battery and family violence charges in connection with an alleged May 17 attack. The boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile victim, said during a forensic interview that he tried to hide under the bed to avoid the “terrible” beating but Logan beat him with a broom and threw a box of toys at him, a magistrate court warrant states. RELATED: ‘I’m going to rape you’ man allegedly tells mother in front of kid Mom, friend jailed after child suffers broken bones, electrical burns Babysitter charged after 5-month-old breaks 4 bones After the box of toys hit the child in the shoulder, Logan grabbed his head and smashed it repeatedly on the floor, according to the warrant.  The warrant adds that Logan stomped on the child's stomach, making him feel nauseous.  The warrant doesn’t state who called police, but by the time an officer arrived the boy’s bleeding cheek had scabbed. His face was still red and swollen, Officer Sydney Tschappat wrote. Police took the boy to a nearby hospital and arrested Logan. She was being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. In other news:
  • Couple accused of locking elderly mother in room, blocking door with furniture
    Couple accused of locking elderly mother in room, blocking door with furniture
    Police say a metro Atlanta couple locked the woman's 86-year-old mother in her room and used furniture to block the door closed. Katie Son and her husband are both charged with cruelty to an elderly person. Officers say 86-year-old Bong Le managed to escape out a front window. She was found a couple of blocks away, wrapped in a blanket and sitting under a tree. Investigators say she smelled like urine and feces. Her daughter and son-in-law, who are now out on bond, told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that they were just trying to protect her from herself. 'Did you lock your mom up?' Thomas asked. 'No. No sir,' Son replied. Gwinnett police say they found tables, chairs and other items stacked high against the door of the downstairs bedroom in the home. 'It looked quite unusual,' Cpl. Michele Pihera said. But Son said it was all to keep her mother safe. She said when she and her husband went to work each day at a Hall County nail salon, her mother couldn't be trusted alone in the house. 'They told our officers that the reason they had stacked up the furniture was to prevent the mother from going into the kitchen to access the stove or access any kitchen utensils,' Pihera said. TRENDING STORIES: Police search for teens accused of setting off fireworks inside grocery store Watch your step! Snakebites on the rise World falling in love with Georgia father's letter to Ariana Grande Deputies still have questions. 'It's very possible they were trying to prevent her from getting into the food or any kind of items to eat,' Pihera said. She says the state of the room was disturbing. 'They found human feces and what looked like human urine that looked like it had been smeared into the carpet or never even cleaned up,' she said. She said that, combined with the furniture, led to the arrests. 'You combine the lack of access to food and water and the living conditions and that's what led our detectives to take out warrants for their arrests,' Pihera said. Neighbors didn't want to talk about what happened, but said they recognized Le as the woman who didn't really have a memory and would get lost easily. She's now in the hospital. Her daughter and son-in-law have been ordered not to go near her.
  • Australia plans to ban pedophiles from traveling overseas
    Australia plans to ban pedophiles from traveling overseas
    Australia plans to ban convicted pedophiles from traveling overseas in what the government said Tuesday is a world-first move to protect vulnerable children in Southeast Asia from exploitation. Australian pedophiles are notorious for taking inexpensive vacations to nearby Southeast Asian and Pacific island countries to abuse children there. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said she would cancel the passports of around 20,000 pedophiles on the national child sex offender register under legislation that will be introduced to Parliament soon. 'There has been increasing community concern about sexual exploitation of vulnerable children and community concern is justified,' she told reporters. Almost 800 registered child sex offenders travelled overseas from Australia last year and about half went to Southeast Asian destinations, she said. 'There will be new legislation which will make Australia a world leader in protecting vulnerable children in our region from child sex tourism,' Bishop said. Justice Minister Michael Keenan said no country has such a travel ban. He said 2,500 new convicted pedophiles would be added to the sex offender register each year and would also lose their passports. The register contains 3,200 serious offenders who will be banned from travel for life. Less serious offenders drop off the register after several years of complying with reporting conditions and would become eligible to have their passports renewed. Independent Senator Derry Hinch, who was molested as a child and was jailed twice as a radio broadcaster for naming pedophiles in contravention of court orders, took credit for the government initiative. Hinch said he had not known that convicted pedophiles were allowed to travel before he received a letter from Australian actress and children's rights campaigner Rachel Griffiths soon after he was elected to the Senate last year. 'If we can take a passport from a bankrupt, why can't we stop our pedophiles from traveling to Myanmar?' Griffiths wrote. Under Australian law, a bankrupt person cannot travel overseas without a trustee's permission. Hinch, who was involved in drafting the legislation, said temporary passports could be provided to pedophiles who need to travel for legitimate business or family reasons, and for pedophiles living overseas who need to return to Australia as their visas expire. 'This will not apply to a teenager who has been caught sexting to his 15-year-old girlfriend,' said Hinch, referring to sexual phone communications. 'I know sometimes, I think unfairly, they go on registers, but we're trying to work it out so they don't,' he added. Bishop said governments in the Asia-Pacific region wanted Australia to do more to stem child sex tourists. 'There's most certainly deep concern among countries in our region about the number of registered child sex offenders in Australia engaging in the child sex tourism industry,' she said. Australia has attempted to crack down on Australian child sex tourists by adding a new criminal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison for Australian citizens or residents who molest children overseas.
  • Preds encouraged despite Game 1 loss in Stanley Cup Final
    Preds encouraged despite Game 1 loss in Stanley Cup Final
    The first period of their first Stanley Cup Final game was a rough one for the Nashville Predators. They had a goal waved off. They fell behind 3-0 and looked overmatched at times. And then things settled down. Nashville dominated long stretches of the second and third periods, and even limited the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins without a shot for an impressive 37-minute stretch before falling 5-3. Game 2 is Wednesday night. 'I thought we outplayed them, I really did,' Predators defenseman P.K. Subban said. 'Being down 3-0 to the Stanley Cup champions, coming back and tying it up with an opportunity to win the hockey game is definitely something to build on.' Ryan Ellis scored in the second period and Colton Sissons in the third, both on the power play, before Frederick Gaudreau tied the game prior to Jake Guentzel's game-winner for Pittsburgh. Pekka Rinne made seven saves on just 12 shots. He faced eight of those shots in the first period and then saw none in the second period, the first time a team held an opponent without a shot in a Stanley Cup Final since the league began tracking shots on goal in 1958. The next shot he faced was Guentzel's goal with 3:17 to play. 'At the end of the game, I'm disappointed I didn't help my team,' Rinne said. 'We showed a lot of character and I felt we played a great game. They're a very opportunistic team, a high-skilled team, and we have to limit our mistakes.' Nick Bonino scored twice, including and empty-net goal, while Evgeni Malkin and Conor Sheary scored in the first period for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray made 23 saves. The Predators were a perfect 3-0 on the road in Game 1 during the playoffs. But they allowed three goals in the first period for just the fourth time this season, and now they trail for the first time in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nashville thought it scored the opening goal midway through the first period when Subban's wrist shot from the point got by Murray. But the goal was overturned and ruled offside after the first coach's challenge in a Final game. 'The impact of that moment and then the chain of events that happened after that with the penalty kills I think changed the course of the game,' Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. Pittsburgh was awarded a 5-on-3 power play for a full two minutes, and the Predators were less than 30 seconds from killing the penalty when Malkin's slap shot from the point beat Rinne. Sheary struck 1:05 after Malkin's goal, converting a wide-open look from the side of the net. And with just 16.1 seconds left in the first, Rinne poked Bonino's centering pass and the deflected puck bounced off Mattias Ekholm and into the goal. 'As bad as it seemed, we still found a way to get back into it,' Predators' captain Mike Fisher said. The Predators were hardly intimidated by the big stage. Nashville beat Chicago, the top seed in the conference, in a four-game sweep before taking down St. Louis and outlasting Anaheim. Pittsburgh owns a massive edge in Stanley Cup Final experience, 156 games to just five for the Predators, all by Fisher, while playing for Ottawa. But Nashville entered the Stanley Cup Final playing comfortably and confidently, poise that was on display during points of the second and third periods. Ellis scored a power-play goal through a Viktor Arvidsson screen midway through the second period, cutting the deficit to 3-1. The Predators continued to press and they were rewarded on the power play when Roman Josi's shot from the point changed direction and banked off Sissons' knee at the top of the crease and behind Murray. Nashville tied it with 6:31 to play when Gaudreau scored on a feed from Austin Watson, who beat two Penguins behind the net to set up the goal. From there, the Predators were rolling, with all the momentum from their three-goal comeback. Guentzel's shot changed everything. 'It just wasn't our night,' Fisher said. 'We just have to stay positive. We'll regroup.
  • Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute accident identified
    Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute accident identified
    A Navy SEAL who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man. The accident that killed Remington J. Peters occurred Sunday at Liberty State Park, a large New Jersey park across from Manhattan where people catch ferries to see the Statue of Liberty. Peters, whose identity was revealed late Monday, was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs. He was a role model who will be 'painfully missed,' his family said in a statement released by the U.S. Navy. 'He was an angel on earth and role model to all,' the statement said. 'We couldn't have been more proud of him. He lived life to the fullest and taught us to do the same.' The cause of the parachute malfunction that killed Peters is under investigation. Peters was among four parachutists who drifted down from two helicopters. The Navy said he was pulled from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. His parachute landed in a parking lot. The Navy Region Mid-Atlantic commander, Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, asked for prayers 'for the Navy SEAL community.
