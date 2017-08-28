Listen Live
Crime & Law
Georgia cops find worst animal cruelty case ‘we have ever seen’
Georgia cops find worst animal cruelty case ‘we have ever seen’

Georgia cops find worst animal cruelty case ‘we have ever seen’
This is one of the 60 to 70 dogs that were located about 200 yards behind a house on Cash Town Road in Aragon. (Credit: Polk County Police Department)

Georgia cops find worst animal cruelty case ‘we have ever seen’

By: AJC staff The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Polk County authorities are investigating after finding “one of the worst cruelty to animal cases we have ever seen” on Monday.

According to the Polk police department’s Facebook page, 60 to 70 dogs were located about 200 yards behind a house on Cash Town Road in Aragon, which is just north of Rockmart and about 50 miles east of Atlanta.

ALSO: Cobb cops: Woman ate Buffalo Wild Wings as dog sat in 113-degree car

Most of the animals, which appeared to be bulldogs or a mixed breed, were malnourished and several were injured, police Chief Kenny Dodd said.

“These dogs are not vicious,” Dodd said while videotaping as he walked through the woods of the expansive property. “This breaks your heart.”

The dogs were tied up and scattered throughout the remote property. Some had shelter, some did not. Most had no food or water until the officers provided it Monday afternoon.

Dodd said his officers and those with animal control would be at the location all night guarding the animals. They plan to remove the dogs Tuesday.

RELATED: Cobb cops: Man killed a kitten by dropping a rock on its head

He did not give specifics about the owner of the property or any potential charges. But he did say, “I wanted the public to see how these dogs were being treated.”

Dodd said he hopes they can find homes for all of the dogs.

News

  Georgia cops find worst animal cruelty case 'we have ever seen'
