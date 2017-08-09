A south Georgia mother left her 3-year-old son home alone while she went to several businesses, the GBI said Wednesday. The boy was later found unresponsive, locked inside a vehicle, and died.

The GBI arrested Jamie Lee Camacho, 24, on Monday and charged her with felony murder and cruelty to children in the second degree. Her son, Jakob Eli Camacho, 3, died July 28 after being found in a car parked at his family’s home in Reidsville, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.

“Further investigation found that Jamie Lee Camacho left the child alone at the residence while she went to several businesses in Reidsville,” the GBI said in an emailed statement. “The investigation is ongoing.”



RELATED: Boy, 3, is the second Georgia child to die in a hot car this summer

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC’s Crime & Safety Facebook group

By Tuesday, Jamie Camacho was out of the Tattnall County jail on $50,000 bond, the Sheriff said.

Jakob was the second child to die in a hot car in Georgia in six weeks.

In June, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her baby in the car for six hours while she was inside a hair salon, according to DeKalb County police. Skylar Fowler was found dead in an Emory University Hospital parking deck after her mother had driven there and called 911, reporting that she herself was having a seizure, The AJC previously reported.

Read more on the recent hot car deaths at myajc.com.