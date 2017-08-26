Listen Live
GBI: Georgia deputy shoots, kills man who ran from traffic stop
GBI: Georgia deputy shoots, kills man who ran from traffic stop
A man was fatally shot Friday by a Greene County deputy sheriff.

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed by a Greene County sheriff’s deputy after the man ran from a traffic stop Friday, the GBI said.

The deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Charles David Robinson, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release. The incident happened near Highway 77 and Penfield Road in Woodville.

The deputy pursued Robinson on foot.

“An altercation occurred between the deputy and Robinson,” Miles said. “During the altercation, the deputy shot Robinson.”

RELATED: Driver in Cobb crash dies after cop deploys his Taser

Robinson was taken to St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, where he pronounced dead, Miles said. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur. 

The deputy, who was not identified, was treated and released at a hospital in Athens.

The GBI will investigate the incident, which is standard in cases involving police use of force. The results will be turned over to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office.


The GBI has investigated 55 cases involving police shootings in 2017. This figure does not include use-of-force cases not involving shootings.

Greene County is about 77 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

Greene County is about 77 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

News

  • Trump likely to end DACA program for 'Dreamers,' reports say
    Trump likely to end DACA program for 'Dreamers,' reports say
    President Donald Trump is reportedly likely to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to ABC News, NBC News and other news outlets. >> Read more trending news Passed by former President Barack Obama's administration, DACA provides illegal immigrants who entered the country as children, or “Dreamers,” access to work and study permits and protections from deportation. The change would come after 10 Republican state attorney generals wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in June asking the administration to phase out the program. >> On Rare.us: John McCain slams President Trump for his decision to pardon former Sheriff Arpaio “Immigrant youth fought to create the DACA program, and we will fight like hell to defend it,” promised Greisa Martinez Rosas, Advocacy Director and DACA-beneficiary of United We Dream, in a statement, according to Reuters. The legislation currently covers anywhere from 600,000 to 750,000 people in the country, Axios reported.
  • Waitress 'in shock' after getting massive $1,200 tip on $20 restaurant bill
    Waitress 'in shock' after getting massive $1,200 tip on $20 restaurant bill
    A New Jersey waitress couldn’t believe her eyes when she realized customers whose bill totaled $20 left her a $1,200 tip. >> Watch the news report here According to News 12, Brianna Siegel, 21, who works at Bar Louie in Woodbridge, said she “almost collapsed” when she saw the massive tip left by a couple she had struck up a rapport with while serving them. The tip, though, wasn’t apparent at first glance at the completed bill. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news The couple handed Siegel an envelope and told her to open it when she got home. When she opened the envelope, she found a note personally written to her. It read: “Bri, God cares for you. This is not a coincidence. ... Whenever it gets hard, KNOW God got you.” And there was also this: “I looked, and I saw a check written out in my name for $1,200,” she told News 12. “I just keep asking myself, ‘Why me?'” Siegel told NJ.com: “I’m still in shock, to be honest. I never thought I would ever get something like that in my lifetime.” She added: “I nearly fell to the floor. This shows that they’re still nice people out in this world.” >> On Rare.us: The note customers left their waitress in lieu of tipping will make your jaw drop Siegel said she’ll use the money to pay for nursing school and to put toward a new car. Her boss at Bar Louie, Brent Ruhkamp, told News 12 that it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. >> Read more trending news “She’s always willing to come in, always willing to help out,” Ruhkamp said. “She’s a great worker for us.” >> Watch more here
  • Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale
    Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale
    Texans dealing with the storm that started out as Hurricane Harvey have more important things to worry about than TV. Then again, Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season finale isn’t just any old TV. >> Hurricane Harvey slams Texas before becoming tropical storm: Live updates >> Read more trending news The city of Austin, showing a sense of humor amid all the rain falling Saturday, took to the Austin section of Reddit to answer some storm-related questions and also offer a glimmer of hope for hardcore “Thrones” fans: >> On Statesman.com: Complete Harvey coverage >> See the thread here
  • Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone
    Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone
    Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gets generous when things go his way in the ring. >> Read more trending news In 2015, he went on the most epic shoe-buying spree ever, dropping part of more than the $200 million paycheck from his superfight with Manny Pacquiao on some lucky Atlanta ladies. A well-placed (and well-heeled) source said at the time that Mayweather popped into the Christian Louboutin store in Buckhead days after his match-up with Pacquiao and bought red-soled beauties for every woman who happened to walk in. A store employee said they “could not disclose” information about the impromptu shopping trip but did note that Mayweather is a regular and much-valued customer.
  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.