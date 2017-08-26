A 47-year-old man was shot and killed by a Greene County sheriff’s deputy after the man ran from a traffic stop Friday, the GBI said.

The deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Charles David Robinson, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release. The incident happened near Highway 77 and Penfield Road in Woodville.

The deputy pursued Robinson on foot.

“An altercation occurred between the deputy and Robinson,” Miles said. “During the altercation, the deputy shot Robinson.”

Robinson was taken to St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, where he pronounced dead, Miles said. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.

The deputy, who was not identified, was treated and released at a hospital in Athens.

The GBI will investigate the incident, which is standard in cases involving police use of force. The results will be turned over to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office.

Statement on Greene County officer involved shooting investigation: https://t.co/BdAvQajYZV — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) August 26, 2017

The GBI has investigated 55 cases involving police shootings in 2017. This figure does not include use-of-force cases not involving shootings.

Greene County is about 77 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

