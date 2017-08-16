Former middle school PE teacher accused of molesting student

A former Union County, Georgia, middle school physical education teacher was arrested on child molestation and sexual assault charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

Shawnetta D. Reece, 40, of Blairsville, allegedly was sexually involved with a 15-year-old student in 2013, according to a news release.

"The student was moving from the eighth grade into the ninth grade during this time," the news release said.

The GBI joined the Union County Sheriff’s Office investigation after recently learning of the alleged relationship.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.

