ORLANDO, Fla. — A couple transporting a barbecue grill was injured Sunday after their rental SUV exploded, Orlando police said.
Authorities say the crash happened about 3:30 p.m. near the entrance of the Central Florida Fairgrounds near Colonial Drive and Pete Parrish Boulevard.
The couple, identified as Pierre Dadaille and Meguydeline Dessource, had a barbecue grill in the back of their red Kia Sorento, Orlando Police Lt. Cindy Lane said.
The grill was turned on and the propane tank was open and connected, Lane said.
Police said the wife went to light up a cigarette and the SUV exploded.
The vehicle continued heading westbound and crashed into a pole, Lane said.
Both people inside the SUV were burned but police said their injuries were not life threatening.
The vehicle was severely damaged. Photos of the SUV after the incident show the vehicle’s roof partially blown off.
The photos also show dents all over the vehicle and the windshield completely blown off.
Dadaille had an active warrant for his arrest on a fleeing and eluding charge, according to police.
The explosion caused damage to another vehicle that was driving along side the SUV, police said.
———
(Staff writer David Harris contributed to this report.)
———
©2017 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)
Visit The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.) at www.OrlandoSentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
