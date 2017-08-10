Feds join search for man accused of concealing vet’s death

The search for a man accused of concealing the death of an Iraq War veteran has widened.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office are trying to find James Bradshaw Clement, who has been on the run since he failed to surrender Friday as promised.

Clement is wanted in connection with the death of Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014 after visiting Clement at his former home in Kennesaw, officials said.

“The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit is involved, but we do not release any progress updates while seeking a wanted person,” spokesman Glenn Daniel said Thursday.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Jim Joyner also said little about his agency’s efforts.

“We don't share information on the subject’s likely location in the normal course of business,” Joyner said Thursday in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Meanwhile, remains found at Clement’s former home last week still have not been formally identified, Cobb police said Thursday. However, authorities said the remains “are thought to be that of Massner,” according to the arrest warrant for Clement.

The body was found under a concrete slab under a rear deck, according to the warrant, “that dates back to (Clement) residing at the house.”

Clement’s vehicle, which was located earlier this week, sits in the driveway of the metro Atlanta home he shared with his mother, Channel 2 Action News reported. That has residents in that neighborhood on edge.

“I’m completely shocked,” Pam Mason said. “Completely scared and thinking about my kids and how I need to rein them in a little closer.”



A friend of the Massner family has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to Clement’s arrest, according to Massner’s mother, Stephanie Ann Cadena.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Close Feds join search for man accused of concealing vet’s death