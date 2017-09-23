The Gwinnett County man who is charged in the death of his 3-month-old daughter was arrested Saturday, authorities said.

Charles Hamilton, 44, was arrested by the FBI after he stepped off a Delta Air Lines flight that had just arrived in Atlanta from the Dominican Republic, FBI spokesman Stephen Emmett said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Hamilton’s vehicle had been found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport parking.

Hamilton was booked into the Gwinnett County jail Saturday on charges of felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated battery, records show.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Close FBI: Dad charged in death of baby in custody