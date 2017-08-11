A Canadian man was arrested Friday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on accusations he flew to Atlanta to have sex with a Marietta teenager, according to FBI officials.
Yves Joseph Christopher Legault, 53, of Ontario, was booked on a charge of communicating online with a minor child for the purposes of having sex, FBI Atlanta Special Agent Stephen Emmett said in a news release.
The 13-year-old girl’s mother discovered the relationship after she received a package from Canada on Aug. 1, according to an affidavit.
“When the victim refused to tell her mother anything about the package’s sender, the mother asked for permission to log into her email account,” FBI agent Taylor Michelle Dervish wrote in the criminal complaint.
The mom found several emails from a “Chris L” that detailed repeated desires for him to meet the girl and plan for them to be together. After seeing messages between Legault and her daughter she called the FBI.
Legault had been in contact with the teenager since mid July after they initially met on Omegle, a free online and anonymous text and video chat tool, according to the affidavit. Users on the site are referred to as “you” and “stranger.” The teen and Legault began using Google Hangouts the first day they began speaking.
The teen told authorities she gave Legault her real age and that he claimed to be 22, but she thought he was older.
According to authorities, Legault would ask the teen to perform sexual acts on video for him and expressed multiple times through email wanting to have sexual intercourse with her.
After a month of the email and video exchanges, Legault scheduled an August 4 to Atlanta to meet up with the teen, authorities said. A weather delay during a layover in Buffalo, New York led Legault to cancel his plans and reschedule his arrival for Aug. 11.
Legault was arrested after his arrival on a flight from Toronto, Emmett said.
