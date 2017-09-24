In Bloomington, Illinois, authorities say a 33-year-old man hid his family’s cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set his house on fire before hanging himself, WMAQ reports.

On Wednesday, police identified the man as Eric Ringenberg. Officials identified the two boys only by their initials, 2-year-old CR and infant brother RR.

The Pantagraph reported that the 32-year-old mother, Pamela Ringenberg, was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after Tuesday morning’s fire. According to autopsies, the children were strangled to death.

The home was equipped with surveillance cameras, which police say show Eric Ringenberg putting the cellphones in a kitchen cabinet, then intentionally starting a fire in the basement after the children were killed.

The father then hanged himself. Cameras also reveal that Pamela Ringenberg awoke to the sound of the smoke alarm and searched for her family and cellphone.

She sought help from neighbors and eventually fled the home.