A Butler, Pennsylvania, father was arrested and jailed Sunday after he was accused of putting his 5-year-old in son danger.

He allegedly pushed his son, who was in a stroller, over a 7-foot hill while high on heroin, according to the Butler City Police Department.

Butler police said Charles Brookbank had his son strapped into the stroller. He had visitation with his son that day.

Detectives said that while he was walking with the stroller, Brookbank ran into telephone poles, bushes and stopped to buy heroin before taking the drug.

Multiple people said they saw the erratic behavior.

“He even left the child at a busy intersection at a stop sign for a while,” Butler City Deputy Police Chief Dave Adam said.

Police said that as they arrived on the scene, Brookbank was overdosing. He lost his footing, fell on top of the baby stroller and plummeted down a hill.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He is OK and back with his mother.

“It’s the kids, it's the families, this is what heroin does,” Adam said. “These are the victims.”