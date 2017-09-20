Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 88
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
Family finds 7 horses shot, killed
Close

Family finds 7 horses shot, killed

Family finds 7 horses shot, killed
Photo Credit: Mary Turner/Getty Images

Family finds 7 horses shot, killed

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. -  A Mississippi family is reeling after finding seven of their 12 horses dead after an apparent shooting in rural Chickasaw County.

>> Read more trending news

“My father-in-law got a call, said that some of his horses had been shot,” Tara Christian told WTVA on Tuesday. “This is cruel, absolutely cruel, to do this to animals. To do this to the poor kids.”

The horses, considered family pets and given names like Spot and Lineback, were shot in a field near the intersection of County Road 118 and County Road 119, Mississippi News Now and WTVA reported. The shooting appeared to have happened Monday night or Tuesday morning.

At least seven horses died. Three others were injured and two were missing, according to Mississippi News Now.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers told WTVA that the case is being investigated as animal cruelty. Deputies and officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks continued to investigate Wednesday, WPMI reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Defense: Man on trial in beheading plot was seeking escape
    Defense: Man on trial in beheading plot was seeking escape
    A Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller was an overweight attention-seeker who became consumed by Islamic State group propaganda in a desperate bid to escape his own bleak reality, his defense attorney said Wednesday. Federal authorities say David Wright conspired with his uncle and a third man to kill Geller, who angered Muslims when she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas. The plot was never carried out. Wright also wanted to carry out other attacks in the U.S. and encouraged his uncle to kill police officers, officials say. Wright's attorneys sought to portray him as a lost young man who had poor judgment but is not a criminal. When Wright was allegedly plotting with the other men, he weighed more than 500 pounds, lived with his mother and had no career, his attorney said during her opening statement. In the online world of the Islamic State group, he found acceptance and an escape, Jessica Hedges said. But it was only talk, she said. 'In 2015, David felt very, very fat, very failed, and was living in a world of fantastical ideas,' Hedges told jurors at the federal courthouse in Boston. 'He hid behind screens, looking for an escape, looking for a distraction from who he really was.' Wright is charged with conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiring to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries, among other crimes. Prosecutors said Wright, his uncle, Usaamah Rahim, of Boston, and another man agreed to kill Geller in the summer of 2015 after the cartoon contest in suburban Dallas, Texas. Two men opened fire outside the contest and wounded a security guard before they were killed in a shootout with law enforcement assigned to guard the event. In May of that year, Wright met with Rahim and Nicholas Rovinski, of Warwick, Rhode Island, for more than two hours on a secluded Rhode Island beach and discussed plans to kill Geller, according to the indictment. Days later, Rahim told Wright he couldn't wait to attack Geller and decided instead to go after 'those boys in blue,' referring to police, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Siegmann told jurors Wednesday. Wright encouraged his uncle to attack police and die a 'martyr' and instructed him to destroy his cellphone and wipe all the data from his computer, Siegmann said. That same day, Rahim was approached by officers in a Boston parking lot and was fatally shot after he pulled out a knife and moved toward them, officials say. Authorities say Rahim received instructions about the plot to kill Geller from Junaid Hussain, an Islamic State member and hacker who was later killed in an airstrike in Syria. Rahim then passed along Hussain's instructions to Wright, prosecutors say. The prosecutor said Wright wanted to wage additional attacks in the U.S. and inflict more damage than was caused by the Boston Marathon bombing because, in his words, 'that was not sufficient.' Wright told another person online that he was one of dozens of Islamic State fighters in the U.S. who were ready to act, Siegmann said. The person Wright was chatting with was secretly working for the FBI and is expected to testify in Wright's trial. 'The evidence will be overwhelming that the defendant was committed to murdering U.S. citizens,' Siegmann said. Wright, who wore a blue collared shirt and black vest, looked down at a table and showed little emotion while the lawyers spoke. His attorney conceded that many of the things Wright read and said are 'upsetting.' But Wright never injured anyone and his words alone are not enough to convict him, she said. 'Freedom of speech matters in the United States,' Hedges said. 'We can be incredibly angry at what someone reads, what someone says and what someone talks about and not convict them as a criminal for it,' she said. Rovinski pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges last year. ___ This story has been corrected to show that the prosecutor gave her opening statement Wednesday, not Tuesday. ___ Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher. Read more of her work at http://apne.ws/2hIhzDb
  • Polygamous sect leader pleads guilty in escape, fraud cases
    Polygamous sect leader pleads guilty in escape, fraud cases
    A polygamous sect leader recaptured after a year on the run has pleaded guilty in an escape and food-stamp fraud cases. Lyle Jeffs pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Salt Lake City. He was charged in what prosecutors call a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud scheme as well as his escape from home confinement. Jeffs was awaiting trial in the food-stamp case when he slipped off his ankle monitor and escaped in June 2016. He was recaptured in South Dakota this summer after pawning two pairs of pliers while apparently living out of his pickup truck. Pawn-shop workers tipped off the FBI, and he was arrested in a lakeside area near the South Dakota-Nebraska border. He had been in the area for about two weeks, running low on resources and struggling without the help of fellow sect members after falling out with his brother Warren Jeffs, who runs the group while serving a life sentence in Texas for sexual assault of underage brides, the FBI has said. Lyle Jeffs was one of 11 members of the polygamous group charged in the case in February 2016. Prosecutors said food-stamp benefits were funneled to pay for things like a tractor and a truck. Lyle Jeffs was the highest-ranking member of the group to face charges and was accused of orchestrating the scheme. A trial had been set for Oct. 23. The other defendants have agreed to plea deals or seen the charges dismissed. Critics of the secretive sect have been frustrated that none of the others have served prison time. Lyle Jeffs was charged with felony counts of benefits fraud and money laundering that carried possible 5- and 10-year sentences. He was also charged with a failure-to-appear count in connection with his time as a fugitive that carried a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The group, known as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, is based in a small community on the Utah-Arizona border. Members of the sect believe polygamy brings exaltation in heaven. The group is an offshoot of mainstream Mormonism, which disavowed polygamy more than 100 years ago.
  • Clemson, Virginia Tech off to strong starts with new QBs
    Clemson, Virginia Tech off to strong starts with new QBs
    Not every school can be like No. 2 Clemson, which is going for a second straight national championship despite replacing two-time Heisman Trophy finalist Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Across the Atlantic Coast Conference, schools are struggling with new QBs — some freshmen or sophomores, others upperclassman playing for the first time. Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC) has had success with junior Kelly Bryant, and No. 13 Virginia Tech (3-0) is rolling behind redshirt freshman Josh Jackson . A handful of other ACC teams are still figuring things out. 'We knew we had an opportunity to pick up where we left off,' Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. 'Obviously, there were questions on Kelly, how's he going to perform under the lights. And I think he's exceeded a lot of expectations and he's going to continue to get better.' Bryant has passed for 733 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception in parts of three games. The cousin of former Clemson and current Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant has also run for 162 yards and five scores. At Virginia Tech, Jackson threw for 235 yards and ran for 101 more in his debut against West Virginia, then led the Hokies in a shutout of Delaware. On Saturday, he threw for 372 yards and five touchdowns — four in the third quarter alone — to beat East Carolina 64-17 for Tech's first 3-0 start since 2011. 'I'm just getting used to it,' Jackson said. 'I'm three games in, so I'm just trying to get more confident.' Other schools are experiencing more growing pains: FLORIDA STATE James Blackman will get his first college start this week against North Carolina State after Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener against Alabama. Blackman is only the second true freshman in Florida State (0-1) history to start at quarterback (Chip Ferguson, 1985). With Irma cancelling the 12th-ranked Seminoles' Sept. 9 game against Louisiana-Monroe and pushing the Miami game until Sept. 16, Blackman has had three weeks to practice against his own defense. 'We go good-on-good against our defense every day,' coach Jimbo Fisher said. 'That's as good as you're going to go against anybody in this country, one of them anyway. ... It's game-like situation, which we always do.' BOSTON COLLEGE Anthony Brown became the first Boston College (1-2, 0-1 ACC) freshman ever to start and win the season opener on the road. Then he struggled against Wake Forest, but was better in a loss to Notre Dame in Week 3, completing 24 of 40 passes for 215 yards against the Irish. But he also had two interceptions — giving him six in less than three full career games. 'Anthony threw the ball, played with confidence,' coach Steve Addazio said. 'He bounced right back against a marquee opponent in a big-time atmosphere and performed.' NORTH CAROLINA Mitch Trubisky went No. 2 overall in the NFL draft, so the Tar Heels (1-2, 0-1) brought in LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris. He beat out redshirt freshman Chazz Surratt for the starting job, but two interceptions in the Week 1 loss to California gave Surratt his chance. Surratt started in the Week 2 loss to Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 12-for-14 passing before leaving the game with leg discomfort. Against Old Dominion in Week 3, Surratt passed for 259 yards and one score and ran for two other TDs. He does not have a turnover this season. PITTSBURGH Coach Pat Narduzzi awarded the job to graduate transfer Max Browne out of training camp, but he's reconsidering as the Panthers (1-2) head into their ACC opener against Georgia Tech. Sophomore Ben DiNucci has come off the bench in losses to Penn State and Oklahoma State; he's averaging three more yards per attempt than Browne, with mobility that gives Pitt another dimension. But DiNucci fumbled late against the Nittany Lions and threw a pair of interceptions against the Cowboys. 'Some guys can make some plays with their feet, but if you turn the ball over it's going to hurt the team big time, and we've done that two weeks in a row,' Narduzzi said. 'You're minus in the turnover ratio, it doesn't help anybody, and we've got to sustain drives this week.' GEORGIA TECH Coach Paul Johnson named junior TaQuon Marshall the starter minutes before opener against Tennessee. Georgia Tech (1-1) said it was one of only 12 teams in nation whose QBs had no more than one start entering the season. Marshall, who played in nine games as a freshman at running back, ran for a school-record five touchdowns against the Volunteers (and completed only five passes). In all, he has completed 10 of 16 passes for 232 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also leads the team with 274 yards rushing and six touchdowns. 'The more he plays the better he's going to get,' Johnson said. 'You hope.' ___ The following AP Sports Writers contributed to this story: Pete Iacobelli, Charles Odum, Paul Newberry, Will Graves, Joe Reedy and Aaron Beard. ___ More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Jennifer Lawrence responds to critics after movie gets 'F' grade
    Jennifer Lawrence responds to critics after movie gets 'F' grade
    Jennifer Lawrence is typically a box-office draw, but not even she could save “Mother!” ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ The Darren Aronofsky film received a rare F grade from CinemaScore and bombed at the box office, earning just $7.5 million in its opening weekend. That makes it Lawrence’s worst box office performance for a wide release, according to Rare.us. RELATED: Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence answer some of the internet’s most pressing questions about them But when asked by “Entertainment Weekly” about the lackluster response to “Mother!” the Academy Award-winning actress said: “The people who love it, love it and want to see it another time. The people who don’t like it, absolutely despise it ... There is no middle ground. We knew that it was divided. That’s what’s so exciting -- everybody is going to feel something. It’s going to create a conversation. It’s going to create a controversy. Nobody is going to leave not getting something from it.” Paramount Pictures, which distributed “Mother!” released an official statement that called the film “very audacious and brave.” Popular movie critic site Rotten Tomatoes awarded the film a rating of 68 percent out of 100. “There's no denying that ‘Mother!’ is the thought-provoking product of a singularly ambitious artistic vision, though it may be too unwieldy for mainstream tastes,” the Rotten Tomatoes critic consensus reads. Twitter users were divided about the movie.  Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
  • Government seeks prison time for Weiner in sexting case
    Government seeks prison time for Weiner in sexting case
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner deserves about two years in prison for engaging in sexting with a 15-year-old girl despite his claims that he has been reformed, prosecutors said Wednesday. A Manhattan judge is scheduled to sentence the New York Democrat on Monday for transferring obscene material to a minor. The government urged the judge to put Weiner's claims of a therapeutic awakening in a context of a man who made similar claims after embarrassing, widely publicized interactions with adult women in the past. 'This is not merely a 'sexting' case,' prosecutors wrote. 'The defendant did far more than exchange typed words on a lifeless cellphone screen with a faceless stranger. ... Transmitting obscenity to a minor to induce her to engage in sexually explicit conduct by video chat and photo — is far from mere 'sexting.' Weiner's criminal conduct was very serious, and the sentence imposed should reflect that seriousness.' Weiner, 53, said in a submission last week that he's undergoing treatment and is profoundly sorry for subjecting the North Carolina high school student to what his lawyers called his 'deep sickness.' Prosecutors attacked some of Weiner's arguments for seeking leniency and noted his full awareness that what he was doing was a crime, citing his co-sponsorship in January 2007 of a bill to require sex offenders to register their email and instant message addresses with the National Sex Offender Registry. 'While the government does not contend that Weiner engaged in inappropriate sexual exchanges with other minors or that he is a pedophile, his professed ambivalence toward the minor victim's age is belied by the defendant's own statements to the court-appointed evaluator during his evaluation,' they said. Prosecutors said Weiner, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2005 and 2013, acknowledged to the evaluator an interest in legal, adult, teen-themed pornography. The government said Weiner's 'widely-reported prior scandals' were not criminal in nature and did not involve minors but should be considered at sentencing because they reveal a familiar pattern. 'He initially denied his conduct; he suffered personal and professional consequences; he publicly apologized and claimed reform. Yet, he has, on multiple occasions, continued to engage in the very conduct he swore off, progressing from that which is self-destructive to that which is also destructive to a teenage girl,' prosecutors said. They added: 'Weiner's demonstrated history of professed, yet failed, reform make it difficult to rely on his present claim of self-awareness and transformation.' Defense lawyers had portrayed the girl as an aggressor, saying she wanted to generate material for a book and possibly influence the presidential election. Prosecutors responded that Weiner should be sentenced for what he did, and the motives of the victim should not influence his punishment. As part of a plea bargain, Weiner has agreed not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months. Prosecutors said the sentence should fall within that span, and they noted that Probation Department authorities had recommended a 27-month prison term.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.