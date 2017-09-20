Family finds 7 horses, 2 donkeys shot and killed

Update 9:35 a.m. Sept. 22: Officials said seven horses and two donkeys were shot and killed earlier this week in a field in rural Chickasaw County.

Two other horses were shot but were expected to survive, according to authorities.

Family members who discovered the animals previously said seven of their dozen horses were killed and two were missing.

Original story: A Mississippi family is reeling after finding seven of their 12 horses dead after an apparent shooting in rural Chickasaw County.

“My father-in-law got a call, said that some of his horses had been shot,” Tara Christian told WTVA on Tuesday. “This is cruel, absolutely cruel, to do this to animals. To do this to the poor kids.”

The horses, considered family pets and given names like Spot and Lineback, were shot in a field near the intersection of County Road 118 and County Road 119, Mississippi News Now and WTVA reported. The shooting appeared to have happened Monday night or Tuesday morning.

At least seven horses died. Three others were injured and two were missing, according to Mississippi News Now.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers told WTVA that the case is being investigated as animal cruelty. Deputies and officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks continued to investigate Wednesday, WPMI reported.