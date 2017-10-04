Listen Live
Crime & Law
Executive director of children's nonprofit faces child pornography charges
Executive director of children's nonprofit faces child pornography charges

Executive director of children’s nonprofit faces child pornography charges
Photo Credit: WPXI.com
George Harlow Flory has been charged by police with felony child pornography.

Executive director of children’s nonprofit faces child pornography charges

By: WPXI.com

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. -  Police in North Strabane, Pennsylvania, with help from Homeland Security, arrested the executive director of a nonprofit organization that helps children with intellectual disabilities and charged him with felony child pornography

George Harlow Flory, who goes by the name Harlow, is executive director of ARC in York and is currently on leave.

Police say Flory was using the screen names “Cutegrandad” and “Cutegrandpa”and immediately expressed his sexual interest in young females. 

Undercover officers chatted Flory man online three times, pretending to be 12, 13 and 14 years old.

The chief of police said in each case, he used his webcam to expose himself and ask for naked photos.

Raymond Kraft, Arc Board president, released the following statement:

“Our attorneys have advised us that Mr. Flory has been suspended without pay until further investigation is completed. As Executive Director Mr Flory would not have interacted with any of our young adults in our programs. It would be ill- advised to provide anything to the contrary at this point. There is nothing in our organization that indicates otherwise.”

North Strabane’s police chief said he believes Flory has ties to Washington County, where North Strabane is located.

Police have confiscated several cell phones and more than 5 computers, and still need to search all of those devices. 

Depending on the outcome, more charges could be filed, and the case could be turned over to federal investigators. 

Flory is being held in Washington County Jail.

