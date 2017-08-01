Listen Live
Crime & Law
Escaped inmates used peanut butter to fool guard in jailbreak, Alabama sheriff says
Close

Escaped inmates used peanut butter to fool guard in jailbreak, Alabama sheriff says

1 Alabama Inmate Still On The Run After 12 Escape Jail

Escaped inmates used peanut butter to fool guard in jailbreak, Alabama sheriff says

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. -  A dozen inmates at Alabama’s Walker County Jail escaped after some of them used peanut butter to cover a door number.

According to Walker County Sheriff James Underwood, that was enough to fool a corrections officer into believing the door, which led outside, was instead a cell door, AL.com reported.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 1 Alabama inmate still on the run after 12 escape jail

The officer, who was in charge of monitoring 150 inmates via closed-circuit TV cameras in the prison’s control room, opened the door remotely, the sheriff said.

That allowed a dozen inmates to get outside and scale the 12-foot fence, even getting through the razor wire at the top of the fence, he said.

Underwood acknowledged in a Monday press conference that the story may “sound crazy” but that his prisoners were, in his words, “crazy like a fox.”

>> Read more trending news

AL.com reported that 11 of the 12 have been captured; former inmate Brady Andrew Kilpatrick is still at large. Kilpatrick was serving time for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, the outlet reported.

ESCAPEES // Twelve (12) inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail. Six (6) (UPDATE 11 HAVE BEEN CAPTURED) have been...

Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 30, 2017

As to the corrections officer who let it happen? It sounds like he’s been forgiven.

“He’s a young guy; he hasn’t been there that long,” Sheriff Underwood said. “It was human error and he made a mistake.”

The prison will still serve peanut butter, ABC News reported.

Brady Andrew Kilpatrick
Close

1 Alabama inmate still on the run after 12 escape jail

Photo Credit: Walker County Sheriff's Office
Brady Andrew Kilpatrick

1 Alabama inmate still on the run after 12 escape jail

