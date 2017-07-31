Employee finds deceased coworker in restaurant freezer

Cincinnati police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a freezer at an Irish pub Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to Molly Malone’s Irish Pub & Restaurant at 6111 Montgomery Road around 9:45 a.m. after the body was discovered in the restaurant’s walk-in freezer, WCPO reported. Police told the station the deceased is an employee who was working Sunday night, and was found in the freezer by a fellow employee.

Investigators said the deceased was a man in his 20s, but did not indicate if they believe the death is suspicious.

“At this time we don’t suspect really anything, but we can’t provide any additional information until we determine the cause,” Cincinnati police Sgt. William Bell told WCPO.

Bell added it does not appear the man was locked in the freezer.