EDMONTON, Alberta -  A driver reportedly slammed into a police car in Edmonton, Alberta, late Saturday before getting into an altercation with an officer and fleeing the scene on foot.
  • Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
    Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
    O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture. A beloved football hero in the 1960s and '70s, he transitioned effortlessly to movie star, sports commentator and TV pitchman in the years that followed. He kept that role until the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend. A jury acquitted him, but many still believe he carried out the grisly slayings. Here's a timeline of major events in the life of Simpson, now 70, who was imprisoned in Nevada for armed robbery before he was freed on parole early Sunday. — 1967: Simpson leads all college running backs in rushing in his first season at the University of Southern California. — 1968: Simpson wins the Heisman Trophy, college football's top honor. — 1969: The first pick in the pro draft, Simpson goes to the Buffalo Bills and spends the next nine seasons with the team. — 1973: He becomes the first NFL player to rush for 2,000 or more yards (2,003) in a season. — 1979: Simpson retires, having rushed for 11,236 yards, second-most in NFL history at the time. — 1985: Simpson is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. — 1988: Simpson, who had been appearing in TV shows and commercials since the late 1960s, co-stars in the first of the 'Naked Gun' crime comedies, perhaps his most popular role. — February 1992: Nicole Brown Simpson files for divorce after seven years of marriage. It becomes final Oct. 15. — June 12, 1994: Nicole Simpson and a friend, Ronald Goldman, are stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home. — June 17, 1994: Ordered by prosecutors to surrender, Simpson instead flees with a friend in a white Ford Bronco. It's a nationally televised slow-speed chase across California freeways until police persuade him to surrender. — June 1995: During Simpson's trial, a prosecutor asks him to put on a pair of gloves believed worn by the killer. The gloves appear too small, leading defense attorney Johnnie Cochran to famously state in his closing argument: 'If it doesn't fit, you must acquit.' — Oct. 3, 1995: Simpson is acquitted of murder. — February 1997: After a trial in a civil suit filed by the victims' families, a jury finds Simpson liable for the deaths and orders him to pay survivors $33.5 million. — July 2007: A federal bankruptcy judge awards the rights to a book by Simpson, in which he discusses how he could have committed the killings, to Goldman's family as partial payment of the judgment. The family renames the book 'If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.' — September 2007: Simpson, accompanied by five men, confronts two sports-memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room, angrily telling them that most of the memorabilia they are planning to sell is rightfully his. — Oct. 3, 2008: A jury finds Simpson and co-defendant Clarence 'C.J.' Stewart guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges. The other accomplices had taken plea deals and received probation. — December 2008: Simpson is sentenced to nine to 33 years and sent to Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. — October 2010: The Nevada Supreme Court denies Simpson's appeal but grants Stewart a new trial. Stewart takes a plea deal and is released. — July 25, 2013: Simpson asks the Nevada Parole Board for leniency, saying he has tried to be a model prisoner. He wins parole on some convictions but is left with at least four more years to serve. — July 20, 2017: A four-member parole board unanimously grants Simpson parole, effective Oct. 1. The board cites the low risk he might commit another crime, his community support and a release plan that includes moving to Florida, where he has family. — Oct. 1, 2017: Just past midnight, Simpson is released from Lovelock Correctional after serving nine years for the botched hotel-room heist.
  • O.J. Simpson out on parole after 9 years in prison
    O.J. Simpson out on parole after 9 years in prison
    O.J. Simpson is out on parole after serving nine years in prison for an armed robbery in Las Vegas, The Associated Press reports. >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • OJ Simpson freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years
    OJ Simpson freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years
    Former football legend O.J. Simpson became a free man again Sunday after serving nine years for a botched hotel-room heist in Las Vegas that brought the conviction and prison time he avoided in the killings of his ex-wife and her friend after his 1995 acquittal in the 'trial of the century' in Los Angeles. Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press. She said she did not know the driver who met Simpson upon his release and didn't know where Simpson was immediately headed in his first hours of freedom. 'I don't have any information on where he's going,' Keast added. Neither Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne in Las Vegas, nor state Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti, who has been handling Simpson's case, immediately responded to messages. Keast said the dead-of-night release from the prison about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Reno, Nevada, was conducted to avoid media attention. 'We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident,' Keast added, speaking by telephone. She spoke from Lovelock, where she said she witnessed Simpson signing documents to be released. The 70-year-old Simpson gains his freedom after being granted parole at a hearing in July. Unlike the last time he went free, 22 years ago, he will face restrictions — up to five years of parole supervision — and he's unlikely to escape public scrutiny as the man who morphed from charismatic football hero, movie star and TV personality into suspected killer and convicted armed robber. Simpson was looking forward to reuniting with his family, eating a steak and some seafood and moving back to Florida, LaVergne said recently. Simpson also plans to get an iPhone and get reacquainted with technology that was in its infancy when he was sent to prison in 2008, his attorney said. The Florida Department of Corrections, however, said officials had not received a transfer request or required documents, and the attorney general said the state didn't want him. 'The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option,' Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on Friday. 'Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.' Close friend Tom Scotto, who lives in Naples, Florida, has offered to have Simpson live at his house. Scotto also didn't immediately respond to messages about Simpson's plans. Simpson lost his home near Miami to foreclosure in 2012. Two of Simpson's children, Justin and Sydney, also live in Florida. He could live at least temporarily in Las Vegas, where a friend let Simpson use his home for five weeks during his robbery trial. His five years of parole supervision could be reduced with credits for good behavior. It's a new chapter for the one-time pop culture phenomenon whose fame was once again on display when the major TV networks carried his parole hearing live. He told officials that leading a group of men into a 2007 armed confrontation was an error in judgment he would not repeat. He told the parole board that he led a 'conflict-free life,' an assertion that angered many who believe he got away with killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles in 1994. Simpson was once an electrifying running back dubbed 'Juice' who won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's best college football player for USC in 1968 and became one of the NFL's all-time greats with the Buffalo Bills. Handsome and charming, he also provided commentary on 'Monday Night Football,' became the face of Hertz rental-car commercials and built a movie career with roles in the 'Naked Gun' comedies and other films. Simpson fell from grace when he was arrested in the slayings, after a famous 'slow-speed' Ford Bronco chase on California freeways. His subsequent trial became a live-TV sensation that fascinated viewers with its testimony about a bloody glove that didn't fit and unleashed furious debate over race, police and celebrity justice. A jury swiftly acquitted him, but two years later, Simpson was found liable in civil court for the killings and ordered to pay $33.5 million to survivors, including his children and Goldman's family. He is still on the hook for the judgment, which now amounts to about $65 million, according to a Goldman family lawyer. On Sept. 16, 2007, he led five men he barely knew to the Palace Station casino in Las Vegas in an effort to retrieve items that Simpson insisted were stolen after his acquittal in the 1994 slayings. Two of the men with Simpson in Las Vegas carried handguns, although Simpson still insists he never knew anyone was armed. He says he only wanted to retrieve personal items, mementoes and family photos. He went to prison in 2008, receiving a stiff sentence that his lawyers said was unfair. If the nation's Simpson obsession waned for a while, it resurged last year with the Emmy-winning FX miniseries, 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,' and the Oscar-winning documentary 'O.J.: Made in America.
  • 'SNL' premiere: Baldwin's Trump slams San Juan mayor, NFL protesters
    'SNL' premiere: Baldwin's Trump slams San Juan mayor, NFL protesters
    Saturday Night Live' is back – and the iconic comedy show doesn't appear to be giving President Donald Trump a free pass anytime soon. The season 43 premiere kicked off with a fresh skewering of the president, starting with his response to the devastation in Puerto Rico and ensuing feud with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. >> Watch the sketch here In the cold open, Melissa Villaseñor, playing Cruz, called Alec Baldwin's Trump, pleading for federal assistance. He promised to send aid by 'Tuesday, Wednesday at the latest.' 'Mr. President, that's not good enough,' Villaseñor-as-Cruz replied. 'Well, you should've paid your bills,' Baldwin's Trump fired back. 'FEMA takes a few days unless you join FEMA Prime.' Baldwin-as-Trump said he wants to help Puerto Rico, 'but we have to take care of America first.' 'Wait, you do know we're a U.S. territory, don't you?' Villaseñor's Cruz asked. Baldwin's Trump, mouth agape, hesitated before stammering, 'I mean, I do, but not many know that, no.' He later hung up on her, saying, 'Wow, that woman was so nasty.'  >> Watch a clip here The sketch then tackled Trump's recent response to NFL players' national anthem protests. 'I'm a little embarrassed that I said it's a black-and-white issue,' said Aidy Bryant, playing Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. 'I should've said it's a black-versus-white issue.' >> Read more trending news 'It's disgraceful,' Baldwin's Trump responded. 'You know, I actually love football. I could've played. People say I remind them of an NFL player because I'm combative, I like to win and I might have a degenerative brain disease.' >> See the clip here The cold open also took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon), who popped up in the Oval Office and hopped into the president's lap to get back on his good side. 'I might look adorable, but I'm frightening,' McKinnon's Sessions said. >> See the GIF here Much to McKinnon-as-Sessions' dismay, Trump cut their chat short for dinner with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffat). 'Sir, are you really leaving with him?' McKinnon's Sessions asked. 'I told you, I'm nothing if not loyal,' Baldwin's Trump replied. 'Come over here, Chuck. We're both New Yorkers, we both enjoy a good slice, we never go to Times Square and we love saying ...' McKinnon and Moffat joined Baldwin to finish the sentence: 'Live from New York, it's Saturday night!
  • In a replay, Trump tweets anew about NFL players and protest
    In a replay, Trump tweets anew about NFL players and protest
    President Donald Trump on Saturday night stoked the controversy over his call for punitive action against NFL players who take a knee or otherwise protest during the national anthem, tweeting anew that they should remain standing out of respect for the nation and its flag. Trump took time from a Twitter rant against criticism of the federal response to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico to tweet: 'Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!' Protesting during the playing of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' drew national attention last season when Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers, declined to stand as a way to bring attention to police treatment of blacks and to social injustice. During a wide-ranging speech at a political rally in Alabama on Sept. 22, Trump called for NFL owners to fire players who engaged in such a protest. In the days that followed the president issued a series of tweets reiterating his views and calling for a boycott of games by fans. Criticism from players, owners and fans — and some praise — greeted Trump's remarks. The controversy boiled for days and seemed to overshadow other issues facing the Trump presidency, including the failure of congressional Republicans to repeal and replace the nation's health care law, the primary loss in Alabama of Trump's favored candidate, a turbulent hurricane season and the back-and-forth between the U.S. and North Korea over missiles and nuclear weapons. Relatively few players had demonstrated before Trump's remarks. Last Sunday, more than 100 NFL players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the national anthem.
