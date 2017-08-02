Dog bites man, saves girl during attempted abduction

Police in Virginia are crediting a young girl’s dog with saving her from a would-be abductor after the dog bit a stranger who grabbed her arm.

>> Read more trending stories

Prince William County police said the 10-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was walking her dog Friday afternoon in Woodbridge when she was approached around 3:50 p.m. by a man.

The man grabbed the girl’s arm, and her dog sprang into action. Police said the dog bit the man, who then released the girl before running from the area on foot.

The girl was not injured.

A police K-9 checked the area but did not find the attempted abductor.

Police continue to investigate the case.