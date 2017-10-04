A person is in custody and a deputy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Wednesday in southwest Georgia, the GBI said.

Officers responded to a domestic call about 10 a.m. and a Clay County deputy was shot during an “exchange of gunfire,” the GBI said.

Update on Clay County Deputy Shooting. Deputy is recovering from his injuries. https://t.co/2uWAAmn5ho — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) October 4, 2017

The deputy was taken to South Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, according to WTVY-TV, the NBC affiliate in Dothan, Ala.

Clay County is about 180 miles southwest of Atlanta.

The GBI investigation is ongoing.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Close Deputy recovering after being shot in SW Georgia; suspect in custody