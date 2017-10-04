Listen Live
Crime & Law
Deputy recovering after being shot in SW Georgia; suspect charged 
Deputy recovering after being shot in SW Georgia; suspect charged 

Deputy recovering after being shot in SW Georgia; suspect charged 
A sheriff’s deputy was shot in southwest Georgia.

Deputy recovering after being shot in SW Georgia; suspect charged 

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

A man is in custody and a deputy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Wednesday in southwest Georgia, the GBI said.

A Clay County deputy responded to a domestic call about 11 a.m. and was shot during an “exchange of gunfire,” the GBI said.


Deputy Ted Bell was taken to South Alabama Medical Center in Dothan. He is expected to survive, the GBI said Thursday in a statement.

After Bell arrived at the home on Azalea Trace in Georgetown, Matthew Collier, 46, fired two shots, one of which hit Bell in the abdomen, according to the GBI. Bell returned fire but didn’t hit Collier.

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group 

Bell went back to his patrol car and got a rifle while waiting on law enforcement backup and medical support. About five minutes later, Collier surrendered.

Physically unable to secure Collier, Bell got help placing handcuffs on him by an adult male who also lived at the house.

Collier has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault on a public safety officer, according to the GBI.

Clay County is about 180 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Know what's really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC's crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Deputy recovering after being shot in SW Georgia; suspect charged 

