Crime & Law
1 dead in Fulton County kitchen fire 
1 dead in Fulton County kitchen fire 

1 dead in Fulton County kitchen fire 
A man was killed in a home fire Tuesday evening.

1 dead in Fulton County kitchen fire 

By: Raisa Habersham The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man died Tuesday evening after a kitchen fire spread to an upstairs bedroom at a south Fulton County home, officials said. 

The fire occurred on Ponderosa Court just outside of College Park, Fulton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Butler told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

Butler said the victim, believed to be between his 40s and 50s, is the brother of the homeowner, who was not home. 

Two others lived in a basement portion of the home, but were able to escape, Butler said. 

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of kin. 

﻿In other news:

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • The Latest: Curtis wins GOP primary for US House seat
    The Latest: Curtis wins GOP primary for US House seat
    The Latest on the Republican primary race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah (all times local): 9:45 p.m. A popular mayor has won Utah's Republican primary to become the overwhelming favorite to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz. John Curtis of Provo on Tuesday defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. Curtis was endorsed by Utah's Republican governor but faced criticism and suspicion from other party members for having once been a Democratic candidate and party officer. In the November special election to fill the seat, he faces Democratic physician Kathie Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett, son of the late GOP Sen. Bob Bennett of Utah. Chaffetz held Utah's Republican-heavy 3rd Congressional District seat for eight years before making a surprise announcement this summer that he was resigning to spend more time with his family. ___ 9:10 p.m. Utah business consultant Tanner Ainge is conceding in a three-way race GOP primary race to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Early results Tuesday night showed Provo Mayor John Curtis leading the race, former state lawmaker Chris Herrod in second and Ainge in third. Ainge, the son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge, said he called Curtis to concede and congratulate him. The winner of Tuesday's race is expected to be a heavy favorite for November's general election because Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1 in the district. November's winner will serve the remaining year of Chaffetz's term. Chaffetz represented Utah's 3rd Congressional District for eight years before abruptly resigning in June. Moderate Utah Republicans threw their support behind Curtis. Those further to the right split their support behind Herrod and Ainge. ___ 8:45 p.m. Early returns in a Utah GOP primary race to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz in Congress show Provo Mayor John Curtis with an initial lead. Curtis was leading by a comfortable margin over former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and political newcomer Tanner Ainge in the first batch of election results after the polls closed at 8 p.m. The winner of Tuesday's race is expected to be a heavy favorite for November's general election because Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1 in the district. November's winner will serve the remaining year of Chaffetz's term. Chaffetz represented Utah's 3rd Congressional District for eight years before abruptly resigning in June. Moderate Utah Republicans threw their support behind Curtis. Those further to the right split their support behind Herrod, known for his strict immigration positions, and Ainge, a business consultant and son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. ___ 8:05 p.m. Polls have closed in Utah where Republican voters are choosing between three candidates hoping to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz in Congress. The winner of Tuesday's race is expected to be a heavy favorite for November's general election. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in the district. Chaffetz abruptly resigned from the seat in June, citing a desire to be with his family. Moderate Utah Republicans threw their support behind a popular mayor, John Curtis. Those further to the right split their support behind Chris Herrod, a former state lawmaker known for strict immigration positions, and Tanner Ainge, a business consultant, first-time candidate and son of Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge. Utah elections officials said turnout was light Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District, but that was expected because five of its seven counties offered mail-in voting. ___ 5:45 p.m. Activity at Utah polling places in the GOP primary race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz has been slow. Elections director Mark Thomas said Tuesday evening that polling places haven't been very busy. 'It's not dead, but it's slow,' Thomas said. 'It's hard to know if that's because they mailed it in.' Five of the seven counties offer mail-in voting in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the Salt Lake City suburbs and several ski towns southeast to Provo and Utah coal country. Thomas said that as of Tuesday morning, about 22 percent of registered Republican voters had cast early ballots in the three-candidate GOP primary. That number was expected to rise as people went to the polls Tuesday. Voter turnout was about 33 percent during last year's primary election in the heavily Republican district. Two counties have reported problems with GOP-primary ballots going to unaffiliated voters. Election officials have worked to fix the problem by telling unaffiliated voters that they can vote in the primary if they come to the polls and register as Republicans on Election Day. They also say unaffiliated votes for Republican candidates won't be counted. ___ 5 p.m. Linda Spencer of Orem is voting for Chris Herrod to fill the congressional seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz because she likes his voting record while he was in the state legislature from 2007-2012. 'I want somebody who lived in Utah, who represents Utah and votes constitutionally,' Spencer said. The 58-year-old Spencer says she doesn't like John Curtis' Democratic past, how he ran the city of Provo and his personality. She says Ainge hasn't lived in Utah long enough to understand the culture. It doesn't help that she has less than pleasant memories of when his father played basketball for Brigham Young University nearly four decades ago. 'He was such a crybaby on the BYU basketball team,' said Spencer about Danny Ainge. The winner of Tuesday's GOP primary is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one. ___ 4 p.m. Utah pharmaceutical representative David Nelson came away impressed with political newcomer Tanner Ainge after watching him closely on the campaign trail in the race to fill the congressional seat vacated by Republican Jason Chaffetz. Nelson liked his business acumen, his command of the issues and his understanding about what Utah residents are facing. 'We're a conservative state, and I think Tanner has shown that he's a true conservative,' said Nelson, of Salem, Utah. 'You don't have to be a seasoned politician ... I think you're qualified by being passionate, you know the issues.' Nelson says he didn't like Curtis because he was previously a Democrat. The winner of Tuesday's GOP primary is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one. __ 1:20 p.m. Utah voter David Muir says he cast his ballot for popular Provo Mayor John Curtis in the Republican primary to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz because Curtis has experience making important decisions that matter in people's everyday lives. Muir, the city treasurer for the Salt Lake City suburb of Cottonwood Heights, says he's not worried about Curtis' Democratic past that led his critics and opponents to question his conservative credentials. 'There are a lot of good Democrats in the past,' said Muir, a longtime Republican. 'The person is more important and their character.' The 58-year-old Muir says Ainge is too young and hasn't lived in Utah long enough, and Herrod seems a little bit too conservative. The winner of Tuesday's GOP primary is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one. __ 11 a.m. Utah election officials say about 22 percent of registered Republican voters have cast early ballots in the three-candidate GOP primary race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Elections director Mark Thomas said that number is expected to rise as people go to the polls to vote Tuesday. Voter turnout was about 33 percent during last year's primary election in the heavily Republican district. The race marks a switch to mail-in voting. Two counties have reported problems with GOP-primary ballots going to unaffiliated voters. Election officials have worked to fix the problem by telling unaffiliated voters that they can vote in the primary if they come to the polls and register as Republicans on Election Day. They also say unaffiliated votes for Republican candidates won't be counted. ___ 9:30 a.m. Polls are open for Utah voters picking a Republican candidate in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz. GOP voters will choose one of three candidates Tuesday: Popular mayor John Curtis, former state lawmaker Chris Herrod or newcomer Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. The winner of Tuesday's race will be the odds-on favorite to win the November general election in the heavily Republican district. Curtis is generally favored by more moderate Utah Republicans, while Herrod is known for strict immigration positions and Ainge has touted his business experience. The race has brought nearly $1 million in spending from out-of-state organizations and superPACs on top of $600,000 in contributions to the candidates. __ 6 a.m. Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress face off in a primary election Tuesday. Chaffetz abruptly stepped down in June, leaving a vacancy in the heavily Republican 3rd Congressional District. The winner of Tuesday's race is expected to win the general election in November. Moderate Utah Republicans have backed a popular mayor, John Curtis. Those further to the right have split their support behind Chris Herrod, a former state lawmaker known for strict immigration positions, and Tanner Ainge, a business consultant, first-time candidate and son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. So far, out-of-state organizations and superPACs have spent about $900,000 — on top of about $600,000 in campaign contributions collected by the three Republican candidates.
  • Father, daughter survive Syria war zone, reunite with wife in Charlotte
    Father, daughter survive Syria war zone, reunite with wife in Charlotte
    Dana Tahhan waited two years for the moment when she would be reunited with her husband and 8-year-old daughter. >> Read more trending news 'We cry. We cry a lot. We cry a lot because there's no words can describe this thing,” Tahhan said. Pictures at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Saturday captured the sheer joy. The war and violence in their homeland of Syria kept them apart all this time. 'I can't believe it, still I can't believe that they are here.' Tahhan said. Dana said for months her 8-year-old daughter, Nadin, kept asking when she would see her mother again. Just days after their reunion, they're settling back in as a family, going to SouthPark Mall and visiting Freedom Park. 'I just, like, give her kisses and hugs every five minutes. The same thing for Faysal. He can't believe he holding his son again,” Tahhan said. Ben Snyder, an immigration attorney, has been working with Tahhan to bring her family to the U.S. 'They've literally survived a war zone. This family is from Aleppo, Syria,' Snyder said. Tahhan was pregnant when she came to Charlotte from Syria and was granted asylum. It took a mountain of paperwork and two years to get refugee visas for Nadin and Faysal. They were finally able to apply in December. But President Donald Trump's travel ban went into effect in January, banning refugees from seven predominately Muslim countries -- Nadin and Faysal included. 'They fall in the category of people who are banned indefinitely,' Snyder said. But the ban was challenged in federal court by groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union. It resulted in exceptions to the ban, including one for refugees with family ties in the U.S. Tahhan described how she and her husband would talk while separated and said, 'We going to see each other here in the United States and when we look at each other and say, 'We did it.'
  • Arenado's rare error helps Braves beat Rockies, 4-3
    Arenado's rare error helps Braves beat Rockies, 4-3
    Brandon Phillips scored the go-ahead run on a rare error by Nolan Arenado, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Tuesday night. Nick Markakis homered for the Braves, who snapped an 11-game skid in Denver. The game was tied in the eighth when Phillips reached on a one-out double off Pat Neshek (3-3). One out later Tyler Flowers hit a routine grounder to Arenado at third base, but his throw to first was off line and skipped away from Mark Reynolds, allowing Phillips to score from second. Arenado, who has won the Gold Glove at third in each of his four seasons, has five errors in 306 total chances this season. Sam Freeman (2-0) pitched the seventh and Arodys Vizcaino worked the ninth for his seventh save. The Rockies remained tied with Arizona for the NL's second wild card. Arenado didn't start Monday after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch in Miami on Sunday. He initially feared his hand was broken but X-rays showed no damage and he was able to pinch hit in the opener against Atlanta. Tuesday he told manager Bud Black he was good to go and then proved it by hitting his 27th homer in his first at-bat to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Reynolds and Trevor Story hit solo homers in the fourth and fifth. Dansby Swanson had a two-run double in the second and Markakis went deep off Colorado starter Kyle Freeland in the sixth to tie it at 3. Freeland, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list, allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He missed one start with a left groin strain. The Rockies' offense struggled to score off Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb. He allowed three runs, struck out eight and walked four in six innings. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: OF Ender Inciarte didn't start, but manager Brian Snitker said it wasn't related to Inciarte fouling a pitch off his right foot Monday night. Inciarte pinch hit in the ninth. Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and Black said he is progressing well. 'I don't know if his return in imminent but it's coming,' Black said. Anderson is on the 60-day disabled list and is eligible to be activated Aug. 25. UP NEXT Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-7, 4.29) is 9-2 with a 3.20 ERA in five career games — three starts — against Colorado.. Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (4-2, 4.92) is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four home starts this season.
  • With the solar eclipse just days away, viewing glasses are in short supply
    With the solar eclipse just days away, viewing glasses are in short supply
    The countdown to the eclipse is now less than a week away but as excitement builds for the first total solar eclipse in Georgia since 1979, time to grab those eclipse glasses is running out. Experts tell us if you don't have the right glasses you could do serious damage to your eyes. We checked and right now, Walmart, Home Depot and Kroger are all sold out of the special eyewear with no plans to restock before the eclipse. WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know leading up to the big day on Aug. 21! Then, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content! To make matters worse, all the libraries in the Atlanta-Fulton system are also out of glasses. Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaqez spoke to many residents in the metro who are out of luck. “Are they really out? Get out,” said Charles Stone. With demand higher than ever, the glasses have become a hot commodity on eBay. We found some listings selling a pack for more than $80. RELATED STORIES: Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know about the big day Here’s the exact timing of when you’ll see the eclipse in your city Fernbank Science Center gets ready for eclipse If you're planning to buy online, make sure you buy a pair that is NASA-certified so you don't do any damage to your eyes. 'I'm interested in it in a sense of like science -- but actually me having to see it -- id rather have the professionals film it than me look at it,' said Tonja Cash. If you don’t have a pair of glasses, don’t worry. Channel 2 Action News will have live Team 2 coverage of the eclipse on Monday, August 21.
