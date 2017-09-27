Cops: 6 teens lure alleged drug dealer to home, rob him at gunpoint

Six Cherokee County teenagers were arrested after police say they held an alleged drug dealer at gunpoint and stole his cocaine.

The teens — Nicole Clary, 18, of Jasper; William Harris, 19, of Acworth; Shamer Jones, 19, of Canton; Marissa Lemieux, 18, of Jasper; Brittany McGuire, 19, of Jasper; and Deshaun Tiller, 18, of Canton — each face armed robbery, aggravated assault and cocaine possession charges, Canton police said in a news release.

Suspected drug dealer Shaud Pinzon, 20, of Duluth, told authorities the group met him at an apartment on Jefferson Circle to buy drugs. Police said none of the teens lived in or near the apartment complex.

“Detectives determined that the complainant in the case was set up by the suspects to meet him at the vacant residence in order to forcibly rob him of the cash and narcotics he was bringing to the meet location,” Canton police spokesman Pacer Cordry said in a release.

The teens left in a red Dodge Dart, which was later spotted on Main Street as it neared I-575, Cordry said. Officers pulled them over and took them into custody.

Cops eventually found the stolen drugs and guns used in the crime, Cordry said.

Pinzon also faces cocaine possession charges.

