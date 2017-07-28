Three teenagers were arrested after police say they held a woman against her will, raped her and sodomized her, according to warrants.

Michael Anderson, 19, Khristopher Garner, 17, and Matthew Thomas Perkins, 17, were charged Wednesday in the July 1 sexual assault on the 3300 block of Mustang Drive in Powder Springs, according to the warrant.

The alleged assault occurred at a house party, Powder Springs police Officer Justin Arndt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Anderson faces an aggravated sodomy charge and Garner faces a sexual battery charge, according to jail records. In addition to a rape charge, Perkins is being held in jail on weapons, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and theft charges in a separate case.

The teens remained in the Cobb County jail Friday without bond.

