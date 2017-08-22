A man who rented a room at a house where a woman was found dead Tuesday morning has been named a person of interest in the case, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Beth Harris, 39, was found dead inside her home in the 4000 block of Hiram Sudie Road, Sgt. Ashley Henson said.
Her husband, Charles Harris, called 911 before 6 a.m. Henson said Harris is cooperating with the investigation. The GBI is also involved.
Derek Jess Renfroe, 32, may have been at the residence during the incident, Henson confirmed. Detectives are currently looking for him.
“It’s too early in the investigation to pinpoint (a suspect),” Henson said early in the investigation. “We’re keeping our options open and focusing on everyone.”
Henson said the cause of death will be determined by autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-443-3015.
