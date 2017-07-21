Listen Live
cloudy-day
91°
H 93
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
91°
Mostly Sunny
H 93° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 93° L 75°
  • clear-day
    76°
    Morning
    Mostly Sunny. H 93° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    89°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
Cops: Mom out 'clubbing' left daughter, 11, to ask neighbors for food
Close

Cops: Mom out 'clubbing' left daughter, 11, to ask neighbors for food

Cops: Mom out 'clubbing' left daughter, 11, to ask neighbors for food
Photo Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office
Authorities in Georgia arrested Deborah Ann Oates on a second-degree child cruelty charge.

Cops: Mom out 'clubbing' left daughter, 11, to ask neighbors for food

By: Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Meara Fisher said didn’t want to call the cops at first when her neighbor’s 11-year-old daughter came to her apartment in Marietta, Georgia, and asked for food. She said didn’t want to make a bad situation worse.

So Fisher said she instead made the girl all she had: toast and noodles.

The girl said her mother, Deborah Ann Oats, was out clubbing, but would be back in 15 minutes, according to Fisher. Seven hours later, Fisher called the non-emergency police line.

>> Read more trending news

On Friday morning, nearly a week after her arrest, Oats remained in Cobb jail with a bond of $11,220 for a second-degree child cruelty charge, records showed.

Fisher tried to take the girl back to the apartment one unit up and over last Saturday night, but she said she couldn’t let the girl stay there another minute.

“It looked like furniture was overturned,” Fisher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “ ... There was excrement everywhere.”

Police said the girl was placed into custody of the state Division of Family and Children Services.

When Marietta police arrived early Sunday and took a look at the Bells Ferry Road apartment where the girl had been living, they said they found feces, along with fleas and ticks from the dog and three cats living there.

There was “a colony of roaches” scattered throughout the apartment, which didn’t have air conditioning, according to a police warrant.

There was also dog food and dirty dishes in the sink, and fungus and roaches in the refrigerator and freezer, the warrant said.

Fisher, who didn’t go in, said there was barely a path to the bedroom. She said she was reluctant to call the authorities for the girl’s safety.

“I grew up in a similar situation, and in my experience, calling someone in that situation can be not as helpful,” she said. “I didn’t want her to get hurt because I did something.”

Cops eventually got in touch with Oats, who was at an address “which is known to be in a drug area,” according to the warrant.

“I should have done something a long time ago,” Fisher said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com later today. - In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took 9 guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Police said Seun Long Vang, 32 was charged with felony theft by taking. His girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav, 26, has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property. We'll explain how police said the suspect conducted the operation on Channel 2 Action News at 6. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing'
  • 12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    A 12-year-old boy found his mother's body Thursday night in Gwinnett County and her husband is on the run. Gwinnett County police were on Medlock Park Drive in Snellville investigating a murder Thursday night. Officers said they received a call from a 12-year-old who said his mother was dead. We're gathering new details about the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store The victim's son told detectives he was outside playing and saw his stepfather drive off around 9 p.m. Police said the boy then went inside and found his mother dead from a gunshot wound in the master bedroom of the home. The victim was identified as Erica Powell, 46. 'The crime probably occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.,' Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera, said. The suspect has been identified as Walter J. Lowe, 51. He is the victim's husband and the boy's stepfather. 'He is still on the loose. We're still trying to find him,' Pihera said. Police said the suspect is driving a 2001 black Ford Expedition with Georgia tag RGJ8749. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police or CrimeStoppers.
  • MISSING! 22-year-old woman in need of medication
    MISSING! 22-year-old woman in need of medication
    Authorities in Cobb County are looking for a missing 22-year-old woman who needs her medication.According to the Power Springs Police Department, Ericka Giles was last seen in the area of Brownsville Road and CH James Parkway. She's believed to be on foot with no cellphone.Police said Giles, who has the mental capacity of a juvenile, could be in Douglas County or the Douglasville area. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 12-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death Giles is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, white shorts and black sandals. She was carrying a brown pocket book.Anyone with information on Giles' whereabouts is asked to contact 911.CLICK HERE to share Giles' is photo from the official WSB-TV Facebook page.
  • Somalis in Minneapolis on defensive after police shooting
    Somalis in Minneapolis on defensive after police shooting
    The killing of an unarmed Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer who is a Somali-American has turned an unwelcome spotlight on the city's beleaguered Somali community, where many again find themselves on the defensive. The city's police chief said Officer Mohamed Noor's race and ethnicity had nothing to do with the July 15 killing of Justine Damond, who was shot after she called 911 to report a possible rape. But negative comments have included former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann's recent statement that Noor was an 'affirmative-action hire by the hijab-wearing mayor of Minneapolis' who may have shot Damond for cultural reasons. 'This has nothing to do with the Somali community, period,' said Mohamud Noor, a community advocate who is not related to the officer. 'It's easy to target individuals who are from a small minority community and say, 'See, I told you so,' rather than focusing on the issue we have, which is a police issue.' Damond, a white, 40-year-old spiritual teacher who was engaged to be married in August, was shot by Officer Noor as he sat in the passenger seat of a police vehicle. Noor's partner, who was in the driver's seat, told investigators he was startled by a loud noise immediately before Damond approached the squad car. Noor fired across his partner and through the driver's side window, hitting Damond once in the abdomen. Police Chief Janee Harteau criticized Noor's actions Thursday, but said he was well-trained. She dismissed the notion that he was an affirmative-action hire, saying: 'This is about an individual officer's actions. ... It's not about race or ethnicity.' From Sunday until noon Friday, the city had logged 55 complaints to its civil rights division, many expressing concern or anger about the shooting. Several were characterized as derogatory, discriminatory or anti-Muslim. At least one death threat was made against Noor. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in the United States, roughly 57,000 people according to the latest census figures, most of whom live in the Minneapolis area. The immigrants have been coming to Minnesota from their war-torn homeland since the 1990s, drawn by generous social services and the sense of community among the diaspora. Minneapolis has made an effort in recent years to hire more Somali officers to ensure the department 'reflects the city,' and Mayor Betsy Hodges said that effort will continue. The Somali officers on the force are seen as community role models, and are among the success stories of the immigrants in Minnesota. The Somali community is also seeing its political influence grow. Ilhan Omar gained worldwide attention when she was elected to be the United States' first Somali-American state legislator last November. Her election followed that of Abdi Warsame to the Minneapolis City Council in 2013. He was the first Somali elected to a U.S. city council. Somalis also serve on the Minneapolis and Mankato school boards. But there have been troubles along the way, too. More than 22 young men from the community have left the state since 2007 to join al-Shabab in Somalia, and roughly a dozen people have left in recent years to join militants in Syria, including the Islamic State group. In November, nine men were sentenced on terror charges for plotting unsuccessfully to join the group and fight in Syria. Seperately, a 20-year-old Somali-American went on a stabbing rampage at a shopping mall in St. Cloud last September, wounding 10 people before an off-duty police officer fatally shot him. Community, city and government leaders have worked to combat such violence, with programs including a pilot project designed to counter violent extremism by bolstering social services for Somali youth. State funding was allocated to similar programs to help keep the community engaged. Farhio Khalif, a Somali and women's advocate, called Damond's shooting 'unacceptable' and said the incident has taken a toll on local Somalis. 'We didn't do anything wrong,' she said. 'We are Minnesotans. We come together and light the candle as Minnesotans and treating us as different is unfair. ... Just like in the Somali terrorist cases — this community is not a terrorist community.' Abdirizak Bihi, another community advocate, said when other officers have fatally shot people, city leaders have typically reserved judgment until all facts are in and the police union has stood up for the officers. In this case, he noted, the union has been silent and the police chief spoke out against the officer's actions. 'What in the world is that supposed to mean?' he said. 'This was completely different because of his ethnicity, and that's what scares the hell out of us.' ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .
  • Boa constrictor found in Alpharetta neighborhood
    Boa constrictor found in Alpharetta neighborhood
    A boa constrictor was found in an Alpharetta neighborhood. A woman says she wrangled up the snake Thursday in a subdivision near North Point Mall.She believes someone moved and left some exotic snakes, including the boa constrictor, behind. We're talking to the snake wrangler about how you should respond to snakes, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:53. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing' His name is Chester, an exotic snake that was found in an Alpharetta neighborhood yesterday... what he was doing there on @wsbtv at 4p pic.twitter.com/lCo7Gi87xg-- Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) July 21, 2017
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.