Conrad Roy’s family sues Michelle Carter for encouraging suicide

The family of a teenager whose girlfriend was convicted of encouraging him to commit suicide has filed a $4.2 million wrongful death suit against her.
Lynn and Conrad Roy Jr. allege in the suit that Michelle Carter acted carelessly and negligently when it came to Conrad Roy III’s death.
Carter has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and is currently on probation while her attorney begins the appeal process.
Evidence revealed that Carter had texted Roy, then 18 years old, encouraging him to commit suicide. He had previously been in a sensitive mental state. He turned on a generator in his truck in the parking lot of a K-Mart on July 13; at one point, Roy got out of the vehicle because he was scared. Carter then told him to get back into the car. This piece of information is why the judge found her guilty, Judge Lawrence Moniz said in court.
“His death is my fault like, honestly, I could have stopped him. I was on the phone with him and he got out of the car because it was working and he got scared, and I (expletive) told him to get back in,” Carter wrote on Sept. 15, 2014, in a message to a friend.
The suit says Carter acted recklessly because:
- She provided instruction and assistance to Roy about how to kill himself
- She encouraged Roy to kill himself
- She ordered Roy to return to a situation “she knew, or should have known, posed a significant risk of death”
- She failed to act when Carter knew, or should have known, that there was a significant risk of death for Roy.
The suit is asking for damages for negligence and/or wanton and reckless conduct, conscious pain and suffering of Conrad H. Roy III and punitive damages due to the defendant's willful, wanton, reckless and/or grossly negligent conduct resulting in the death of Conrad H. Roy III.
The Roy family asked for a trial by jury. The family's attorney told Boston25News.com the plan is for the family to memorialize Conrad Roy III.
At this point, there have been no settlement discussions.
