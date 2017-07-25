Listen Live
Crime & Law
College student faces child sex charges for alleged 'relationship' with 14-year-old boy
Close

College student faces child sex charges for alleged 'relationship' with 14-year-old boy

College student faces child sex charges for alleged 'relationship' with 14-year-old boy
Photo Credit: Pender County Sheriff's Office
Taylor Ashton Moseley

College student faces child sex charges for alleged 'relationship' with 14-year-old boy

By: Frank Luna, Rare.us

SURF CITY, N.C. -  A 20-year-old North Carolina woman is in jail after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy she met through a mutual friend.

>> Teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student, offering sex to another boy

Taylor Ashton Moseley, a student at East Carolina University, faces multiple charges, according to Surf City police, WWAY reported. She was placed under a $225,000 bond.

>> Catholic school teacher gets prison time for sexually assaulting 2 female students

Police said the boy and Moseley met a Surf City bar called JM’s Place, where Moseley and the mutual friend also met.

>> Teacher sentenced for sex with student claims victim lured her like 'used car salesman'

The relationship reportedly came to light when the 14-year-old’s mother became aware her son was seeing Moseley, and she called the Pender County Department of Social Services, which forwarded the case to the police. The relationship allegedly took place in May.

Police say Moseley turned herself in to the magistrate’s office Monday.

>> Read more trending news

According to WWAY, Moseley is charged with indecent liberties with a child; statutory rape of a 13-, 14- or 15-year-old; and statutory sex offense with a child.

News

  • JUSTICE: 88 suspects identified after GBI tests old rape kits
    JUSTICE: 88 suspects identified after GBI tests old rape kits
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making progress on a massive backlog of rape kits and has already identified 88 suspects in those cases. Only Channel 2 Action News was there as the GBI briefed key lawmakers about its progress. House Speaker David Ralston and other Georgia lawmakers toured the GBI's crime lab Monday to find out more about the kits. Georgia had more than 5,000 kits backlogged for as long as 10 years. After the legislature passed a law requiring testing, the GBI started processing them last summer. Since then, they've tested 979 kits, and from those, they got 88 hits on a national DNA database, meaning they've identified 88 suspects in those cases. RELATED STORIES: State investigating hundreds of untested rape kits linked to children Channel 2 investigates Georgia rape kits going untested State crime lab to get hundreds more untested rape kits Ralston, who helped push the law through the state house, says this is a big step to getting justice for victims. 'It's really, really gratifying to know that we can really look victims in the eye now and tell them that ... we're serious about bringing justice,' Ralston said. State Rep. Scott Holcomb wrote the bill requiring the testing. He says it's just as important to make sure that there's never a backlog again. 'I'm very encouraged,' Holcomb said. 'We know that this problem is going to be solved.' GBI director Vernon Keenan says they expect to have 95 percent of the rape kits tested by June 2019. 'We're bringing justice to sexual-assault victims and law enforcement and prosecutors are very thankful, and I know that the victims are,' Kennan said. The crime lab also has to test new rape kits, along with DNA from other crimes, too. We have new information about how the GBI is reducing the state's large number of backlogged Sexual Assault Kits. pic.twitter.com/CxSpC1CttY-- Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 24, 2017
  • DeKalb sheriff returns to work following state suspension
    DeKalb sheriff returns to work following state suspension
    Channel 2 Action News has confirmed DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann returned to work Monday morning, following a 40-day governor-ordered suspension. The suspension was linked to findings from an investigation into Mann's arrest on May 6 in Piedmont Park. Mann is charged with indecency and obstruction for exposing himself in Piedmont Park before running from an Atlanta Police Department bicycle officer. Mann's case is still pending in Atlanta Municipal Court, where his attorney has entered a motion to dismiss the case based on double jeopardy. Mann is asking the court to consider his suspension, which was ordered by Gov. Deal, as punishment served in the case. As of Friday, Judge Crystal Gaines had not yet made a ruling on the case. The case is scheduled to be heard Thursday afternoon, following a reset earlier this month. Since June 13, Capt. Ruth Stringer has served as interim sheriff of DeKalb County. RELATED STORIES: Judge appoints interim sheriff in place of DeKalb Sheriff Jeffrey Mann Sheriff accused of indecency headed to trial DeKalb sheriff suspends himself after indecency arrest Investigation into sheriff's alleged indecent acts to continue DeKalb sheriff ran after being caught in park for indecent acts, police say Residents say sheriff's arrest one more dark cloud on DeKalb County Her appointment was made by a DeKalb County Superior Court judge following the governor's executive order. That appointment also followed a self-imposed suspension in late May that Mann announced to his staff via an internal memo. Voter reaction Some DeKalb voters seemed indifferent to news of Mann's return Monday. 'When you have that much power, you can kind of do what you want to do,' said Niya Johnson. 'That's how it's working nowadays in today's society, unfortunately.' Johnson never expected Mann's career to suffer from the incident. 'He can do whatever he wants and still go back to work,' she said. 'That's how that works.' Kailand Davis's only problem with the case is Mann's request for it to be dismissed from Atlanta Municipal Court. 'Nah, see, that's him trying to get above the law. He needs to face charges,' said Davis. 'Everyone gets suspended for doing something at work, but this is a criminal offense he committed so he should trialed (be tried) just like anyone else.' DeKalb resident Lisa Keys said she found it difficult to explain the situation to her children. 'What if you have your kids there at the park and they see something like that? That's not fair to those kids. That's something he should have did (in) personal time. That's a personal thing.' Mann entered a plea of not guilty to both charges prior to the case reset last month.
  • Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    A small airplane landed on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett County on Monday afternoon, police said. The plane is registered to a Buford man, FAA records show. It appears to be designed to look like a Messerschmitt BF 109, a plane used by Nazi Germany in World War II. The design includes a swastika on the plane’s tail. The aircraft landed safely just before 1 p.m. and there were no injuries reported, according to Gwinnett County police. The plane landed on the highway near Harbins Road, the same intersection where an accident involving a milk truck spill snarled traffic earlier this month.  Gwinnett teen suing CSX after train accident severed his legs Fred Meyer, who was piloting the plane, was the only person on board. He does not own the aircraft but built the engine and helps take care of the maintenance, he told Channel 2 Action News. “The engine just quit, it just died,” Meyer told Channel 2. “You just sort of fall back on your training at that point in time. You dont think of the circumstances, you just think of your training.” The landing took place about three miles east of the Gwinnett County Airport at 12:45 p.m. After the landing near Dacula, the plane was pulled into the median. The plane was described by a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman as a “Sonex experimental, amateur-built aircraft.” Sonex is a company that sells kits that allow people to build their own airplanes. Meyer told Channel 2 the Nazi design was “just for fun.” “A lot of people like to paint these planes up like old war birds,” Meyer said.  Like Gwinnett County News on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram In other Gwinnett news:
  • Police investigating cruiser into DeKalb County home
    Police investigating cruiser into DeKalb County home
    A police cruiser has struck a house in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning. Triple Team Traffic's Mark McKay was over the scene on Chamblee Tucker Road near LaVista Road around 7:30 a.m. where a cruiser appeared to have crashed into the home. Both lanes of Chamblee Tucker Road have been blocked due to the police investigation. Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that several police cars responded to the scene. We're working to learn if there were any injuries in the crash - Refresh this page for updates. 7:40a DeKalb Co: A DeKalb Co PD cruiser into a home closing Chamblee Tucker Rd north of Lavista. #atltraffic @wsbtv @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/V0NnfHbVNr-- Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) July 25, 2017
  • Pedestrian hit, killed at I-75/85 S. at 10th Street
    Pedestrian hit, killed at I-75/85 S. at 10th Street
    A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 75/85 South at 10 th Street Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. Investigators said the man was walking in the HOV lane when he was hit twice. Channel 2's Audrey Washington talked to investigators at the scene about what happened. BREAKING: police tell me the man hit along I-75 southbound, has died. My report, next at 5am. @wsbtv @Atlanta_Police pic.twitter.com/tAAbRueEKy-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 25, 2017 Atlanta police told Washington about what officers arrived to find at the scene. 'They found a male lying in the street and two vehicles that struck the male stayed at the scene and the investigation is ongoing now with our hit-and-run unit,' Lt. Anthony Jackson said. Anthony said it is protocol for the hit-and-run unit to respond to this type of accident, even though both drivers stayed at the scene.Triple Team Traffic guided drivers around the backups during Channel 2 Action News This Morning. We're working to learn more about the victim and circumstances of the crash. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates to this developing story.
  • The Latest: Trump keeps up Twitter pressure on health care
    The Latest: Trump keeps up Twitter pressure on health care
    The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local): 7:20 a.m. President Donald Trump says 'we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!' on health care. Trump has been pressuring Senate Republicans to vote on a health care bill 'after 7 years of talking.' A procedural vote is planned for Tuesday. Trump says on Twitter Tuesday morning that Obamacare is 'torturing' Americans. He says 'I have pen in hand' to sign a bill and is urging a vote either to repeal, or to repeal and replace the Obama law. Trump says it's 'so great' that ailing Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain is returning to Washington to vote for the first time since being diagnosed with brain cancer. Trump's describes McCain's move as 'brave' and the senator as an 'American hero.' During the 2016 campaign, Trump questioned McCain's status as a war hero, saying, 'He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured.' __ 4:58 a.m. Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care bill with a fresh burst of drama and optimism, thanks to Sen. John McCain's declaration that he'll return to the Capitol for the roll call. Before the announcement by the cancer-stricken McCain, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already planned an initial vote for Tuesday on simply beginning debate on the Republican effort. A victory seemed unlikely because of opposition and criticism from GOP senators toward McConnell's bill, which would erase much of President Barack Obama's law. McCain's office announced his decision to return late Monday, improving McConnell's odds. In fact, McCain's announcement suggested Republican leaders had a good chance of prevailing since it seemed unlikely they'd bring him back if the measure was doomed.
