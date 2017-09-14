Listen Live
cloudy-day
71°
H 79
L 62

!
Traffic
ROAD CLOSURES:

Check the list for your area

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
71°
Mostly Cloudy
H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Today
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays

Close the business? 2 store owners killed at same location 7 years apart

Lauren Foreman and Gracie Bonds Staples The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bloodied footprints that once marked where a southwest Atlanta grocer was stabbed and killed in 2010 have long faded.

But bloodshed in the area is hardly a distant memory.

The owner of Southern Grocery was shot and killed Sunday, and the shooter is still on the run, Atlanta police said.

Seven years ago, the owner of a similarly named grocery store at the corner of Westview Drive and Lawton Street was stabbed repeatedly during an apparent robbery attempt.

That incident prompted city officials to add a security system in the area last year.

RELATED: Atlanta installs police camera near where storekeeper was slain

And years earlier, the store was so frequently a target for break-ins that the owner spent the night outside in his van to make sure no one broke in, another business owner said.

Now, community members have had enough.

Atlanta City Councilmember Cleta Winslow, whose district includes the store, told Channel 2 Action News she would support a plan to close the business permanently.

RELATED: Man shot, killed shortly after closing Atlanta store

She spoke to reporters a few days after a shooter killed 36-year-old store owner Saiful Bhuyia of Dunwoody in his car and critically injured his passenger, Rizanul Islam.

“Our investigators are following all leads,” Officer Stephanie Brown said Thursday. 

So far, officers have learned that two men in another vehicle approached them, Brown said. One of the men shot into the victims’ car.

Close

2nd owner of southwest Atlanta store killed

When officers arrived, they found Bhuyia dead in his seat and Islam in critical condition, Brown said.

On Thursday, police released a video of the incident, hoping someone will provide information that leads to an arrest.

In the video, a white vehicle approaches the victims’ car and two men jump out. It’s clear the victims tried to flee, but both were shot. Bhuyia died at the scene, police said, and Islam was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. 

A community vigil for Bhuyia was held Wednesday night.

At the vigil, community members cited the nearby M. Agnes Jones Elementary School as a reason safety should be more of a priority in the area, which is minutes away from the university center in southwest Atlanta.

Shawn Walton, a resident in the community, told Channel 2 no one would have wished death on Bhuyia and his family.

“They were standup people,” Walton said. “And they took a risk to be here, and we’re grateful for that risk they took.”

It’s a familiar refrain from community members. Many of them also described the previous store owner, Baik Sung, as a good person.

Margaret Doubt, a 40-year-old single mother of five who lived near the store seven years ago, said she couldn’t understand why anyone would want to kill the man affectionately known as “Paw Paw.”  

Doubt said the man gave her credit one time when she was waiting for her paycheck. 

“He always let me do it,” she said. “I always paid him back."

“He was such a good man.”

A native of South Korea, Sung had owned Southern Supermarket for more than 30 years when he was stabbed to death. 

RELATED: Store owner stabbed to death in southwest Atlanta

Officers responding to that incident found him lying just inside the door of the store and a cash register taken.

In June 2012, Oderrick Boone, 28, was sentenced to life plus 15 years for Sung’s murder. He had been caught on a surveillance camera.

John Spink
Atlanta police investigators study potential evidence at the stabbing scene from 2010. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Close

Store owner stabbed to death in southwest Atlanta

Photo Credit: John Spink
Atlanta police investigators study potential evidence at the stabbing scene from 2010. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Jon Park, secretary of the Georgia Korean Grocers Association, knew Sung.

“He worked hard, from sunrise to sunset,” he said. “He worked more than 12 hours a day. The only thing he knew was to work, work.”

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

Close

Close the business? 2 store owners killed at same location 7 years apart

— Staff writers Ellen Eldridge and John Spink contributed to this article.

Related

Read More

News

  • After Irma: Sixty-four Florida nursing homes still without power
    After Irma: Sixty-four Florida nursing homes still without power
    The number of nursing homes in Florida still without power stood at 64 midday Thursday — down from about 400 that lost power due to Hurricane Irma, according to the Florida Health Care Association. >> Read more trending news The plight of residents in nursing homes and other residential health care facilities turned dire on Wednesday, when heat reportedly contributed to the death of eight residents in a Broward County nursing home without power. Under state and federal regulations, nursing homes are not required to have generators but must have an “alternate source of energy to maintain temperatures to protect resident health and safety. …” The association, a trade group that represents 80 percent of the state’s long-term care providers, has been urging providers without power to contact the association for assistance.
  • Girl with robotic hand will throw out first pitch at World Series
    Girl with robotic hand will throw out first pitch at World Series
    Hailey Dawson’s quest to throw out the first pitch at every major-league baseball park now will include a toss at the World Series. >> Read more trending news Dawson, a 7-year-old with a robotic hand, will throw out the ceremonial pitch before Game 4 of the World Series on Oct. 28, USA Today Sports reported. Dawson was born with a birth defect called Poland Syndrome. People with this defect have underdeveloped chest muscles that cause webbing in their hands. The engineering department at the University of Nevada Las Vegas created a robotic hand for Dawson and have been upgrading it as she grows. She is currently wearing her eighth version. Dawson, a big baseball fan, threw out the first pitch at a UNLV game in 2014. Five months later, she threw out a pitch for the Baltimore Orioles. Since then she has thrown the first pitch for the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals. “Hailey’s inspirational story captured our attention and our teams have overwhelmingly embraced her goal to throw a first pitch at every MLB ballpark,' Tony Petitti, MLB chief operating officer, told USA Today Sports. 'We are very happy that Hailey will begin her quest by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series. We’re all looking forward to meeting her and the Dawson family at the Fall Classic.” “She’s kind of a ham,” Dawson's mother, Yong Dawson, told All The Moms blog. “I initiated this. I thought it would be a good opportunity and encourage her grip. She could be silly and gain confidence.”
  • Rookie Robles spurs Nationals' 5-2 victory over Braves
    Rookie Robles spurs Nationals' 5-2 victory over Braves
    Rookie Victor Robles was a part of a pair of two-run rallies, Tanner Roark pitched six strong innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Thursday. Washington salvaged the final game of the three-game set to earn its first victory since clinching the NL East on Sunday. In his second career start, Robles, who entered the year as the top prospect in the Nationals' organization and made his major league debut last week, offered a few more glimpses of his coveted skillset. The 20-year-old tripled to right-center in the fourth off Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz (10-13), showing no interest in settling for a double as he zipped around second. He scored two batters later on Pedro Severino's fielder's choice grounder to make it 3-0. Roark (13-9) at one point set down 12 in a row and did not yield a hit until Johan Camargo's two-out single in the fifth. He struck out seven over six innings, giving up four hits and two runs. Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his 18th save in as many opportunities since Washington acquired him in a trade from Oakland in July. Atlanta's Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer to left-center just beyond the reach of center fielder Michael A. Taylor in the sixth. The blast, Albies' fourth of the season, extended the rookie's hitting streak to 12 games. Robles affected the game with his speed again in the bottom of the inning. Camargo, the Braves' third baseman, overthrew first on Robles' infield single with a man on, allowing both runners to move into scoring position. Adrian Sanchez then delivered a two-run double. After waiting out a 30-minute rain delay at the start of the game, Foltynewicz lasted only four innings for the Braves before leaving with a cut on the tip of his right middle finger. He allowed three runs and four hits while striking out three. CATCH OF THE DAY CF Ender Inciarte robbed Washington's Jayson Werth of an extra-base hit in the third when he raced across left-center and leaped against the wall to make the catch. Inciarte showed no ill effects from the jammed left thumb that sidelined him Wednesday. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: 1B/OF Matt Adams (right hamstring tightness) struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh. Adams had not played since Sunday. Nationals: C Jose Lobaton departed in the second inning after a Foltynewicz pitch hit him on the left leg. ... 2B Daniel Murphy (neck stiffness) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive day. ... 3B Anthony Rendon, C Matt Wieters and 1B Ryan Zimmerman received routine days off. UP NEXT Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (2-8, 4.38 ERA) draws the start against the New York Mets as Atlanta begins a nine-game homestand Friday. Nationals: RHP Edwin Jackson (5-5, 3.88 ERA) gets the nod Friday as Washington remains at home to face the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series between playoff-bound teams. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Georgia teacher who asked students to turn Trump shirts inside out: 'I was concerned'
    Georgia teacher who asked students to turn Trump shirts inside out: 'I was concerned'
    A high school teacher is on leave after an incident involving President Donald Trump T-shirts. >> Read more trending news The incident happened in August at River Ridge High School in Woodstock. Turning Point, a nonprofit conservative group, obtained cellphone video and shared it with WSB-TV. The video shows math teacher Lyn Orletsky telling students they need to turn their “Make America Great Again” T-shirts inside-out. 'I was concerned about all my students' comfort in that class,' Orletsky said.  Orletsky said she was trying to maintain an orderly classroom and was concerned the T-shirts' slogan could cause some discomfort, particularly after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.  'The whole 'Make America Great Again' slogan was really hijacked by a lot of hate groups,' Orletsky said.  She insists her decision had nothing to do with politics.  'I explained to them, 'Support your president. That's great. It's fine to have a President Trump T-shirt,' she said. 'I never had any intentions of it being political at all. I care about my students and I want them to feel safe and comfortable,' she said.  Video of the incident has gone viral and Orletsky said she's received death threats that the sheriff's office is investigating.  'I have gotten hundreds of hate mails for simply trying to make my classroom a safe environment for all my students,' she said.  An online petition calling for her resignation has received more than 1,100 signatures. Orletsky said she's also received a lot of support and that's giving her strength.  'It's just a sad situation. I just want to teach,' she said.  The school's principal sent a letter to parents saying Orletsky was no longer in the classroom, but a school district spokesperson would not elaborate.
  • After Irma, few evacuees still remain at Atlanta Motor Speedway
    After Irma, few evacuees still remain at Atlanta Motor Speedway
    A week after Atlanta Motor Speedway opened its gates for Hurricane Irma evacuees, some still remain. 'It was extremely frustrating, exhilarating, a lot of anxiety,' said Steve Williams, who left Florida to escape the storm. TRENDING STORIES: Police say woman shoots homeless man who asked her to move Porsche SUV You can sue Equifax if your data was exposed – Here's how Man walking dog kills teen attempting to rob him, police say For those in need, it's mostly cleared out not but there are few who say they still can't go home including Paul Fischser from central Florida. 'Brevard County says it will be two weeks before we can get back in. They still have all of the power lines down. There's no water,' he explained. The evacuees explain how they've used this time to collect donations to take back to their communities, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
  • Cambodia retaliates for visa ban, suspends US MIA searches
    Cambodia retaliates for visa ban, suspends US MIA searches
    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Thursday he will retaliate against a U.S. halt on the issuing of most visas to senior foreign ministry officials and their families by suspending missions by U.S. military-led teams searching for the remains of Americans missing in action from the Vietnam War. Cambodia's pro-government Fresh News website reported that Hun Sen said cooperation with the United States on the MIA search would be suspended until the two countries resolve several issues, especially the visa ban. Government spokesman Phay Siphan confirmed the report. The U.S. government lists 48 Americans still unaccounted for in Cambodia. The dispute comes at a time of sharp tensions between Hun Sen's government and Washington. As part of a general crackdown on critics ahead of next year's general election, Cambodian authorities recently arrested the head of the main opposition party, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, and accused the United States of colluding with him to overthrow the government. The United States has rejected the accusation and criticized the arrest, along with a crackdown on the media that shut an independent English-language newspaper and about a dozen radio stations that broadcast opposition voices or programming by the U.S. government-financed Voice of America and Radio Free Asia. The U.S. Embassy instituted the visa ban on Wednesday, saying that Cambodia had refused or delayed accepting Cambodian nationals being deported by the United States after being convicted of crimes. Similar measures were taken against the African nations of Eritrea, Sierra Leone and Guinea. Hun Sen said in an interview with Fresh News that the foreign ministry would send a notification of the MIA search suspension to the U.S. in the near future. Earlier Thursday, the ministry denied that Cambodia had halted or delayed the acceptance of deportees, saying its main interest was amending a 2002 agreement under which it agreed to take them. Hun Sen described the repatriation of convicts from the United States to Cambodia as an action that 'breaks apart parents and children' and is 'bad and inhumane.' He said some of the repatriated Cambodians had committed suicide. Some human rights groups agree and note that some convicts had spent little time in Cambodia, going to the United States as children.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.