Child in SWAT standoff was shot, deputies say

An 11-month-old girl rescued from Monday’s SWAT standoff in Forsyth County was shot, a sheriff’s spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
The child was flown to an Atlanta-area hospital and is in critical condition, Doug Rainwater of the Forsyth County sheriff’s office said in a statement. The hospital is not known.
The father shot his daughter, according to Channel 2 Action News.
At 12, the latest on yesterday's SWAT standoff. Deputies say the father killed himself and shot and critically injured his baby daughter. pic.twitter.com/RfQnkGlrx2— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) August 8, 2017
After a three-hour standoff, SWAT officers went into the house on Carleen Way and heard sounds of a child upstairs, Rainwater said.
RELATED: Standoff ends with suspect suicide, child rushed to hospital
“The SWAT team immediately went upstairs to rescue the infant and found the male suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and the child seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound as well,” Rainwater said.
A police doctor and other deputies began treating the child, who was taken to a local hospital before being flown to the Atlanta hospital, Rainwater said. Deputies took the wife, who went to a neighbor’s house to call 911, to the hospital to be with her child, Rainwater said.
NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group
The domestic incident intensified when the man barricaded himself inside his home with his daughter, deputies said.
Deputies blocked roads in the area during the standoff.
Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.
In other news:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself