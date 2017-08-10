The 11-month-old girl whose father apparently shot her in a south Forsyth County home earlier this week has died, a sheriff’s spokesman said Thursday.

The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition Monday after a police SWAT team found her in the house where her father, 34-year-old Salman Ashraf, was dead. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputy Douglas Rainwater said. Police later confirmed the baby girl also had been shot.

Deputies had responded to a domestic dispute at the house on Carleen Court, officials said. A woman called from a neighbor’s house and said her husband threatened her and their daughter with a handgun. For the next three hours, deputies and a relative tried to communicate with Ashraf in various ways, Rainwater said.

SWAT officers went into the house with a negotiation phone and heard an infant upstairs, according to Rainwater. They found the man dead and the child with a gunshot wound.

She was flown to an Atlanta area hospital.

The girl’s mother is staying with family.

