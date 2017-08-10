Listen Live
BREAKING:

Brad Clement, man accused of concealing death of military veteran, being arrested now in DeKalb County

Crime & Law
Child shot during SWAT standoff dies
Child shot during SWAT standoff dies

The girl was shot by her father during a three-hour standoff in Forsyth County on Monday. (Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

The 11-month-old girl whose father apparently shot her in a south Forsyth County home earlier this week has died, a sheriff’s spokesman said Thursday.

The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition Monday after a police SWAT team found her in the house where her father, 34-year-old Salman Ashraf, was dead. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputy Douglas Rainwater said. Police later confirmed the baby girl also had been shot.

MORE: Child in SWAT standoff was shot, deputies say

Deputies had responded to a domestic dispute at the house on Carleen Court, officials said. A woman called from a neighbor’s house and said her husband threatened her and their daughter with a handgun. For the next three hours, deputies and a relative tried to communicate with Ashraf in various ways, Rainwater said.

SWAT officers went into the house with a negotiation phone and heard an infant upstairs, according to Rainwater. They found the man dead and the child with a gunshot wound.

 NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group 

She was flown to an Atlanta area hospital.

The girl’s mother is staying with family.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

