Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 87
L 65

!
Traffic
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Sunny
H 87° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 87° L 65°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 87° L 65°
  • clear-day
    66°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 88° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
Charges upgraded to murder in DeKalb grandmother’s disappearance
Close

Charges upgraded to murder in DeKalb grandmother’s disappearance

Charges upgraded to murder in DeKalb grandmother’s disappearance
Gregory Williams, a person of interest in his grandmother's disappearance, is in custody on a charge of theft by taking. Millicent Williams is still missing. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

Charges upgraded to murder in DeKalb grandmother’s disappearance

By: Alexis Stevens
Updated:

The man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his 78-year-old grandmother is now accused of killing her, according to police. 

Gregory Anthony Williams, 36, is now charged with murder in the death of Millicent Williams, the DeKalb County magistrate court clerk said late Saturday. 

RELATED: Missing grandmother had previously feared for her life

ALSO: Grandson charged with kidnapping, assault

Gregory Williams had been in jail since Thursday, when he was found in his grandmother’s car. He was arrested in a Kroger parking lot and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking. On Saturday, he was charged with felony murder, though her body was not located. 

Family members reported Millicent Williams missing Sunday, according to DeKalb police. Officers found her Decatur-area home in disarray and there was blood inside. 

Police and court records showed Millicent Williams had previously feared her grandson would hurt her. Her grandson, an Army veteran with mental illness, had even threatened to kill her, according to a police report.

Gregory Williams lived for several years with his grandmother in her Brookgreen Point home. But during a three-year period, officers were called six times to the home following disputes between the two, police reports showed. 

In August 2014, Millicent Williams called police when her grandson got mad at her for not giving him money to bug cigarettes. 

“Miss Williams stated the suspect became irate and started yelling, calling her derogatory names and approached her in an aggressive manner,” the report states. “She stated the suspect approached her and gestured as if he was going to strike her.”

Gregory Williams enlisted in the Army in November 1999 and was a petroleum lab specialist at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, according to a military spokeswoman. Williams served until 2002, earning a national defense service medal, Army service ribbon, and parachutist badge. Though his grandmother believed he’d served in Iraq, Gregory Williams was never deployed, the Army said Friday.

Gregory Williams was being held without bond late Saturday at the DeKalb jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15. 

Close

Charges upgraded to murder in DeKalb grandmother’s disappearance

Read More

News

  • Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    A top White House official says President Donald Trump's wish for more discipline and structure in the West Wing is the reason he's turned to a retired general for his new chief of staff. John Kelly is the currently Homeland Security secretary. He his new job Monday, replacing Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus). Priebus is a former Republican Party chairman who held the chief of staff job for six months. Trump's budget director, Mick Mulvaney, thinks Priebus was 'terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid back and independent in the way he ran the office' than Trump wanted. Mulvaney tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that Trumps seems to want 'a little bit more discipline, a little more structure' and 'enjoys working with generals.
  • Final ride: Six Flags closing roller coaster for good today
    Final ride: Six Flags closing roller coaster for good today
    Six Flags Over Georgia is saying so-long to the Georgia Cyclone. The iconic wooden roller coaster closes for good on Sunday. “As a mirror image of the historic Coney Island Cyclone, the Georgia Cyclone has provided a unique wooden roller coaster experience for nearly nine million guests spanning many generations,” said Six Flags Atlanta Properties Park President Dale Kaetzel. The classic coaster has given nearly 8.7 million rides since opening in 1990.  Considered a classic roller coaster ride, generations of families have ridden the Georgia Cyclone together over the years.  The Georgia Cyclone begins with a 95-foot climb before riders fly over 2,970 feet of track while reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour. There's no word on what new ride will take its place, though Six Flags New England closed its wooden version of the Cyclone in 2014. It reopened a year later as a steel roller coaster named Wicked Cyclone. And Six Flags Discovery Mountain closed its wooden roller coaster named Roar in 2015. It opened a wood-steel hybrid roller coaster named The Joker in its place a little less than a year later. “It will be sad to say goodbye to this classic coaster, but we are committed to maintaining our status as the Thrill Capital of the South for many years to come.”  The final ride will happen sometime after 8 p.m. depending on how many people are in line when the park closes at 8 p.m.
  • Search resumes for body of missing grandmother
    Search resumes for body of missing grandmother
    A man has been charged with murder in his grandmother's disappearance. Millicent Williams, 78, was last seen at her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check Thursday, they found blood inside. Police called her disappearance 'highly suspicious.' Her grandson, 37-year-old Gregory Williams has been charged with murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking. He is accused of killing his grandmother in her bedroom and taking her body to an unknown location. He did not enter a plea during his Saturday night court appearance. On Friday, DeKalb police searched wooded areas, along the banks of a small lake and along walking trails for Millicent Williams. They also brought in all-terrain vehicles and looked from above using a helicopter. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins Investigators said the grandson allegedly had something to do with his grandmother's disappearance. They think he didn't go far from the home the two shared or from the shopping center where police found him in the victim's car. He was arrested after blood and other evidence were found inside the house. Gregory Williams is scheduled to be in Superior Court on Aug. 15.
  • 9-year-old Trump fan, 'Pickle,' gets response of a lifetime to letter he sent president
    9-year-old Trump fan, 'Pickle,' gets response of a lifetime to letter he sent president
    A 9-year-old boy from Stockton, California, who is essentially President Donald Trump’s biggest littlest fan, wrote a letter to the president, asked to be his friend and has gotten a huge yes in response. >> Watch the news report here Dylan “Pickle” Harbin got a special shout-out from new White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday when she read the letter he wrote to Trump. >> See the letter here In an interview with KTXL, Harbin said, “I sent him a letter and asked if he could be my friend, and he said, ‘Yes.’ I want him to tell me I can be president.” Sanders confirmed this Wednesday, saying she forwarded the letter to the president, who accepted the offer of friendship and extended an invite for a tour. Harbin likes Trump so much that he had a “Make America Great Again” birthday cake in the shape of a campaign hat with a campaign poster that says, “Trump Pickle ’17,” on it, KTXL reported. When asked why he looked up to the president, he said, “Because he’s a smart businessman, and I like all of his suits.” >> Read more trending news SuAnn Harbin, Dylan’s mom, said her son’s reading up on Trump and his interest in politics isn’t something she forced, as some have suggested. She also said they found out 20 minutes before Sanders read the letter. They were at a baseball game in San Francisco. “It was all him. He did everything,” she said.  >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news “It was a complete surprise. We were at a Giants game, and they had called right before we went in to the stadium, and they said, ‘Hi, this is so and so from the White House and we’re calling to let you know that we received Pickle’s letter and that they’re going to read it at the press conference in about 20 minutes.’” (H/t New York Daily News)
  • Clinton lost, but Republicans still want to investigate her
    Clinton lost, but Republicans still want to investigate her
    Democrat Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to President Donald Trump, but some Republicans in Congress are intensifying their calls to investigate her and other Obama administration officials. As investigations into Russian meddling and possible links to Trump's campaign have escalated on both sides of the Capitol, some Republicans argue that the investigations should have a greater focus on Democrats. Democrats who have pushed the election probes 'have started a war of investigative attrition,' said GOP Rep. Steve King of Iowa, a member of the House Judiciary Committee. Several officials from former President Barack Obama's administration and Clinton's campaign have appeared before or been interviewed by the House and Senate Intelligence Committees as part of the Russia investigation, along with Trump campaign officials. The GOP-led committees are investigating whether Trump's campaign had any links to Russian interference in last year's election. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has continued a separate investigation into whether Obama administration officials inappropriately made requests to 'unmask' identities of Trump campaign officials in intelligence reports. The House Judiciary Committee, which has declined to investigate the Russian meddling, approved a resolution this past week to request documents related to the FBI's now-closed investigation of Clinton's emails. In addition, Republican on that committee wrote the Justice Department on Thursday and asked for a second special counsel, in addition to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, to investigate 'unaddressed matters, some connected to the 2016 election and others, including many actions taken by Obama administration.' 'The American public has a right to know the facts — all of them — surrounding the election and its aftermath,' the lawmakers wrote. Republicans want to investigate the unmasking issue and also Clinton's email scandal that figured prominently in the campaign. They also frequently bring up former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony that she told him to call the Clinton email investigation a 'matter' instead of an investigation during the campaign. Nunes wrote his own letter to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats last week, saying that his committee has learned that one Obama administration official had made 'hundreds' of the unmasking requests. Even though he remains committee chairman, Nunes stepped back from the Russia investigation earlier this year after he was criticized for being too close to the White House. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, took over the leading role. The committee has conducted bipartisan interviews of witnesses; Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner appeared on Tuesday, a day after talking to Senate staff. But partisan tensions have been evident. GOP Rep. Pete King of New York, who's on the House Intelligence Committee, said after the Kushner interview that the committee investigation into Russian meddling is a 'sham.' 'To me there is nothing to this from the beginning,' he said of his committee's own probe. 'There is no collusion ... it's the phoniest investigation ever.' Both the Senate and House committees have interviewed or expressed interest in interviewing a series of Democratic witnesses, including Obama's former national security adviser, Susan Rice, and former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power — both of whom Republicans have said may be linked to the unmasking. Rice met with staff on the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this month, and Power met with the panel Friday. 'Ambassador Power strongly supports any bipartisan effort to address the serious threat to our national security posed by Russia's interference in our electoral process, and is eager to engage with the Senate and House committees on the timeline they have requested,' Power's lawyer, David Pressman, said in a statement.
  • Trump expresses frustration, presses Senate to act on health care
    Trump expresses frustration, presses Senate to act on health care
    President Trump on Saturday repeatedly used Twitter to urge Republicans in the Senate to keep trying to reach agreement on a bill to change the Obama health law, threatening to unilaterally end payments the federal government makes to insurance companies that help pay for subsidized health insurance coverage for low income Americans under Obamacare. “Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal &amp; Replace is not dead!” Mr. Trump wrote on Saturday afternoon. “Demand another vote before voting on any other bill!” Shutting off the subsidy payments, known as “CSR” or cost-sharing reduction, is one of many administrative options open to the Trump Administration. Critics say an end to those payments would immediately create problems on the exchanges, as people would be unable to pay for their insurance. The President also seemed to threaten to cut off federal money that helps offset some of the health insurance costs of lawmakers and Congressional staff, the same benefit that is given to other federal workers. If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017 Democrats denounced the Trump call to do away with the cost-sharing reduction payments. Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer charged that “every expert agrees that premiums will go up and health care will be more expensive for millions.” Federal officials say seven million people receive cost-sharing payments to pay their insurance premiums under the Obama health law. let's be clear: the president is threatening to cut off payments that help lower out-of-pocket health care costs for lower-income Americans https://t.co/j1z6uYcgtE — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) July 29, 2017 As for the part of the tweet that addresses “bailouts for members of Congress,” that most likely refers to the payment made on behalf of all federal workers who get health insurance coverage through Uncle Sam, as the feds generally pay 72 percent of their monthly premium. That’s the same for members of Congress and their staffs. But Republicans argue that no one else who buys insurance coverage through the exchanges gets such help from the federal government – and that this amounts to an illegal setup that favors lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers. “President Trump should rescind the rule and make Congress live under the law as written,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) But Democrats – and a number of Republicans – sing a different tune, arguing that lawmakers and staff on Capitol Hill should get employer provided health benefits just like any other federal worker. “This is a clear threat to Congress: pass my health bill or as punishment I will end health care for you, your staff, and your constituents,” wrote Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). I would argue this is a very serious moment. President making personal threats to us and our constituents if we don't pass his bill. https://t.co/49yAOU2bnU — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 29, 2017 For now on health care, the Senate is moving on, unable to generate 50 votes for several GOP health care plans, including a slimmed down “skinny” bill that lost 51-49 early on Friday morning. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) – who delivered the key vote that stopped the ‘skinny’ bill – has told colleagues he will not be coming back soon to Capitol Hill, as he is treated for brain cancer. That leaves GOP leaders still one vote short – only Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) would be able to switch their vote, and allow a Republican health plan to go forward. Just to be clear, AHCA is still alive and on the Senate calendar. It can be called up when and if McConnell has 50 votes. He has 49. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 30, 2017 And Mr. Trump has made clear in recent days that he wants Republicans to give it another try. The Senate is scheduled to be in legislative session the next two weeks, then take a three week break until Labor Day.  
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.