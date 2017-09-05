After a University of West Georgia student was kidnapped and sexually assaulted at knife-point earlier Tuesday, Atlanta police say a suspect in custody.
But officials aren’t releasing his name or the charges just yet, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Bender said.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not release the names of sexual assault victims.
The woman was kidnapped at knife-point from a Kroger grocery store in Carroll County, Atlanta police Capt. Brian Schiffbauer said.
“It appears she was sexually assaulted at a location off Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in Northwest Atlanta,” Bender said.
Then she was taken to the Ansley North Cooperative apartments at 1705 Monroe Drive, where she was able to contact her friends and family, Bender said.
During the incident, the woman was sending text messages to family members and pinging them with cellphone location pins, Schiffbauer said. Her family members called 911.
“Zone 2 officers responded to the scene and located the suspect and victim in the parking lot,” Bender said.
Officers surrounded the apartments to search for the kidnapper.
Byron Barnes, a resident at Ansley North, said he heard a loud noise and went to his kitchen, where he saw Atlanta police escorting a crying woman.
He said he saw a Honda Accord with doors open and other police officers with flashlights. The Honda Accord was used in the kidnapping, police said, and officials later had it towed from the scene.
Barnes didn’t learn of the kidnapping until he watched the morning news. But it was clear that police were searching for someone, he said.
“And I hope they get him,” Barnes said.
The victim is at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.
