After a weeklong search, a man wanted in connection with the death of a Smyrna woman has been captured in Texas.

Brian Marsh Semrinec, 24, of Smyrna, was taken into custody without incident Monday night in Dallas, Texas, Cobb County police Sgt. Dana Pierce said.

Authorities had been looking for Semrinec since Sept. 18, when they found 28-year-old Shuyi Li dead in her residence in the 2300 block of Willington Shoals Place.

Cobb County Police Department � 2017 Cox Media Group.

Close Man accused of killing Smyrna woman arrested in Texas Cobb County Police Department � 2017 Cox Media Group.

Police checked on her after she didn’t show up for work.

Semrinec was later identified as the suspect. At one point, he and Li worked for the same company and had a relationship, Pierce said. Cobb police asked the sheriff’s fugitive squad and the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for Semrinec.

Police have not released details about his arrest or a motive in the case.

And authorities are still waiting for the Cobb County Medical Examiner to determine the official cause of death.

Semrinec is in the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge, according to online jail records.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Close BREAKING: Suspect in Cobb woman’s slaying captured in Texas