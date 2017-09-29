An arrest has been made after an intense manhunt for an armed and dangerous person wanted in connection with a shooting in northwest Georgia that left a police detective dead and another officer injured.
A “Blue Alert” had been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, one of three people suspected in the deadly shooting in Polk County.
breaking: just confirmed from law enforcement contact seth spangler captured! @wsbtv— Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) September 29, 2017
It was the first time the GBI has activated the emergency alert, which was established by legislation in 2010 “to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers.”
RELATED: What is a Blue Alert?
Assistant County Manager Barry Akinson told The Polk County Standard Journal that the officers were shot during an incident involving a stolen vehicle. The wounded officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to the newspaper. It was not clear if the detective was wearing one.
polk shot
The GBI has not confirmed Akinson’s version of events.
Details about the other two suspects and the charges against them have not been released.
We’re working to learn more.
RELATED: Who shot the sheriff? Justice elusive for Georgia lawman gunned down 43 years ago
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community. Get the latest breaking crime news, trial coverage, trends and unsolved cases. Sign up for our AJCnewsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: The AJC’s crime and public safety Facebook group is your source for breaking news.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself