Listen Live
cloudy-day
89°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
89°
Partly Cloudy
H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    89°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
BREAKING: Students pepper-sprayed during fight at DeKalb school
Close

BREAKING: Students pepper-sprayed during fight at DeKalb school

BREAKING: Students pepper-sprayed during fight at DeKalb school
Officials are investigating a fight in which students were pepper sprayed at a DeKalb County school.

BREAKING: Students pepper-sprayed during fight at DeKalb school

By: Lauren Foreman The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

Three students were pepper-sprayed when a fight broke out at a DeKalb County school Wednesday.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. when a public safety officer at Eagle Woods Academy on Shadow Rock Drive in Lithonia used pepper spray to bring the students under control, according to the DeKalb County School District.

“The school was immediately placed in safe and secure status,” Superintendent Stephen Green said in a statement. 

There were no serious injuries reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution, a student was transported to a local hospital,” Green said.

Everyone involved has since been treated and medically cleared, according to the district.

It is unclear what caused the fight.

“The three students involved in the altercation will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct,” Green said. “Parents of students at the school will be notified via letter today.”

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Close

BREAKING: Students pepper-sprayed during fight at DeKalb school

Related

Read More

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Patient dies after ambulance crashes
    Patient dies after ambulance crashes
    A woman being transferred from one hospital to its main facility for observation died after the ambulance she was in overturned early Wednesday, police said. Carolyn Koch, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene from head trauma. >> Read more trending news She was being taken for observation to St. Anthony’s main hospital when the driver veered off Interstate 44 for an unknown reason around 12:30 a.m. The lumbering vehicle slid and rolled, separating and completely destroying the rear compartment. The driver, Matthew Erickson, and Chelsea Stewart, a paramedic, were also in the ambulance. They were taken to OU Medical Center, where they are in good condition. The driver may have been speeding, police told NewsOK. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Survey: Citizens of many US allies trust Putin over Trump
    Survey: Citizens of many US allies trust Putin over Trump
    Vladimir Putin is more trusted than Donald Trump to do the right thing for the world among citizens of numerous U.S. allies, including Japan, South Korea and seven European NATO members, according to a survey released Wednesday. Both leaders scored poorly overall in the poll by the respected Pew Research Center. But Trump's scores in particular point to a stunningly high level of international public distrust in the American president, a position colloquially described as 'leader of the free world' as many smaller countries rely on the United States for support and defense. The United States is obligated to defend all NATO countries under the alliance's treaty, which was initially aimed at the Soviet Union. The U.S. is also obliged to defend Japan and South Korea, which are threatened by North Korea, under separate defense treaties. In Greece, Germany, Turkey, Hungary, France, Italy and Spain, more people had confidence in the Russian president than in his U.S. counterpart 'to do the right thing regarding world affairs,' according to the poll. That Trump is so distrusted by the populations of countries historically reliant on the United States for their defense points to the strains with U.S. allies caused by his often erratic international pronouncements. These have included questioning the validity and effectiveness of NATO, delaying affirmation of the alliance's mutual defense pact, musing about more countries having nuclear weapons and, most recently, threatening 'fire and fury' against North Korea if it persists in threatening the United States. Not all NATO members' citizens favored Putin. Trump scored higher than Putin in Britain, Canada, the Netherlands and Poland, according to the survey, which Pew said was conducted in 37 countries earlier this year. Trump also led among non-NATO U.S. allies Australia and the Philippines, as well as in Israel, where he was far more trusted than Putin. 'Although confidence in Putin's handling of foreign affairs is generally low, in many countries he is more trusted than American President Donald Trump,' the survey found. Globally, 60 percent of respondents said they lack confidence in Putin, with European nations most skeptical. Pew released some of its figures for Trump in June. It found only 22 percent of interviewees had confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs. Almost three in four had little or no confidence in him. Trump trailed former President Barack Obama's tenure-ending confidence levels in all but two countries surveyed: Israel and Russia. The disparity in favor of Putin over Trump was most dramatic in Greece and Germany — where he outscored the U.S. president by 31 and 14 points, respectively. Half of Greeks surveyed said they had confidence in Putin, while only 19 percent said the same of Trump. Putin had the confidence of a quarter of Germany, and Trump only 11 percent. In South Korea, Putin's margin was 10 points. He got 27 percent to Trump's 17 percent. Elsewhere, confidence in Putin outpaced that of Trump by 31 points in Lebanon, 21 points in Vietnam and 14 points in Mexico. Trump only barely came out ahead of Putin in Australia, Canada and Britain. His biggest leads were in in Israel, where he outscored Putin by 29 points, Nigeria and Poland The results come from Pew's Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey, which interviewed randomly selected adults in countries around the world between February and April. Depending on the country, interviews were conducted by telephone or face-to-face. The surveys included 852 to 2,464 interviews in each country. Margins of sampling error range from plus or minus 3 percentage points to plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.
  • Scholars say Trump went afoul in lumping Lee with founders
    Scholars say Trump went afoul in lumping Lee with founders
    Is it really so far-fetched to put Robert E. Lee in the same category as George Washington, as President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday? Many historians say yes. 'It's a ridiculous conflation,' said Professor Alice Fahs of the University of California, Irvine. 'He's not a founding father, and it's as though Trump thinks he is. It's really astonishing. It's amazing.' Trump's remarks on Tuesday came as he was defending those who have sought to preserve the statue of Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, the focus of a violent weekend clash in which an anti-racist protester was killed. The president didn't exactly equate the Confederate general with the nation's founding fathers. But he noted a similarity sometimes glossed over — ownership of slaves by figures who nobly stand or sit astride horses on U.S. pedestals — and he asked: If you're going to be pulling down statues, 'where does it stop?' 'So, this week it's Robert E. Lee,' he said. 'I wonder, is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?' There is no notable movement to tear down the Washington monument. Most historians agree that Washington and Jefferson's ownership of slaves has tainted the positive legacy they left. And some monuments and memorials to both men attempt to address that part of their lives. For some, monuments to those founding fathers 'force us to contemplate the centrality of slavery to the making of the nation,' said Gregory Downs, a history professor at the University of California, Davis who studies the impact of the Civil War on the United States. But he also said the difference between the nation's first president, George Washington, and then man who sought to secede from the nation, Robert E. Lee, isn't complicated. 'It is obvious that traitors in arms to the nation are not equivalent to those who created it,' he said. Adding the complexity of the in the debate, many Lee memorials were erected long after the Civil War as part of an effort to rehabilitate Lee's reputation and denigrate his victorious opponent Ulysses S. Grant, who fought to preserve the nation and later defended black civil rights as president. In that sense the memorials 'celebrated two historical crimes,' Downs said. 'First, treasonous secession for the purpose of preserving and expanding slavery forever. Second, the violent and fraudulent creation of Jim Crow segregation.' Associate Professor Michael Green of the University of Nevada Las Vegas added, 'A lot of Southerners glorified Lee into something more than he was.' Lee has been portrayed as kindly to slaves, which he was not, and conflicted about which side to fight for, which is inaccurate, Green said. He concedes, however, that if 'my ancestors had fought for the Confederacy, it's possible I would feel a little differently. It's important to look at historical figures so that we don't look up at them or down on them, but from all angles.' He said that historical consensus is very different now than when Trump learned it in school decades ago. People like Lee were presented as heroes and people like Frederick Douglass, about whom the president seemed to have little knowledge earlier this year, weren't presented at all. Lee and Washington in the same class? Said Downs: 'Had the Confederacy won, a new nation founded on perpetuating slavery would have celebrated Robert E. Lee as its George Washington. Luckily for us, that effort failed.
  • Couple's arranged marriage turned into 19-year 'love story'
    Couple's arranged marriage turned into 19-year 'love story'
    David and Elizabeth Weinlick's life together began like a reality TV show, blossomed into two decades out of a romance novel, and now seems destined to end in tragedy. David Weinlick and Elizabeth Runze were strangers when they said 'I do' in front of thousands of shoppers and in the national spotlight at Minnesota's Mall of America in June 1998. Now it seems the thing that will end what they call 'our great love story,' is cancer, after David was diagnosed with terminal and inoperable stage IV colon cancer. They were brought together not by love or mutual attraction but by friends and family, whom David tasked with finding him the right bride. Nineteen years and four children later, it's obvious Elizabeth, or Bethy, was the right choice. The Weinlicks bristle at even the suggestion that their union wasn't meant to last ('It was a spectacle wedding, but not a spectacle marriage,' David quips). 'Basically, our fairy tale romance is being cut short by decades. We're hoping that we get Dave for another year. We'll be lucky if we get that,' Bethy told The Associated Press. The Weinlicks, both 47, will write their final chapter together in the mostly ordinary way their lives have unfolded since their unusual marriage. There will be family gatherings, a high school reunion, books to read and binge-watching 'The West Wing.' On Friday, they will return to the same spot where they were married at the Mall of America to renew their vows — an event that will double as a fundraiser for the Angel Foundation, which has helped their family and countless others suffering from cancer with financial help and free camps for children. Their arranged marriage started with an offhand joke: David told nosy relatives and friends he would be married June 13, 1998, never mind the unknown bride. As the date approached, he enlisted friends and family to help find one. They shot a commercial, placed advertisements and did countless television interviews, eventually soliciting inquiries from hundreds of women. David's friends grilled the applicants with questions. As the field narrowed to two dozen women, Bethy stood out to his screeners because she showed she was willing to build and work on a relationship. They overwhelmingly chose Bethy, and the pair was married that day at the megamall, having met briefly just twice before — as Bethy picked up a questionnaire, then dropped it off. The commitment to a relationship that made Bethy David's surprise bride has also been the key to their long marriage, the pair said. 'Finding a good partner for life is about working with people as they are, not insisting that ... people have to be the perfect person for you,' David said. 'You're not going to find somebody carved in a statuary that's perfect for you.' David was diagnosed in March, and the cancer had already spread to his liver. Bethy quit her job as a nurse soon after, while David had left his work for the state Democratic-Farmer-Labor party years earlier. After a few rough months, there's still plenty of laughter in the Weinlicks' house in suburban St. Paul — another key to a happy marriage, they said. They're squeezing in as many laughs as they can, joking about who would remarry faster — David, because he would need his pants ironed — and recalling Bethy telling their growing children, two boys and two girls, now 8 years old to 16 years old, that 'Daddy's friends picked mommy because she was the prettiest that day.' But Bethy can't help but cry as she pictures the unfulfilled future she had drawn up for them: building an empty nest when their youngest child leaves home or road trips on a motorcycle together. 'The hardest part for me is knowing that there are going to be things that I'm going to miss about Dave in the future and knowing that there's nothing I can do right now to make up for that,' she said through tears. 'When our first grandchild is born, he's not going to be there. What would have been our 25th wedding anniversary, he probably won't be there.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.