Police are on the scene of a deadly workplace shooting at a south Fulton County business.

An employee of Flexible Industrial Solutions came to work Tuesday, greeted everyone and opened fire, Fulton police Cpl. Maureen Smith told reporters outside the business. A co-worker was shot and killed. That person has not been identified.

“There was no argument,” Smith said. “There was no discussion. The employee came into the workplace, spoke, went into the back of the warehouse and started shooting.”

The gunman took off after the shooting in the 5000 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard, according to police. Smith described the shooter as a “young adult male.”

The business is a representative and engineer for various manufacturing-related parts, according to website information.

