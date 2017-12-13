Listen Live
Crime & Law
JUST IN: Suspect in custody in death at Gwinnett mall; victim ID’d
Photo Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Authorities investigated after a man was found dead in the Global Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County.

By: Lauren Foreman The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

UPDATE [3:50 p.m.]: The victim was identified as Kanakkumar Yvas, 62, of unincorporated Lilburn, according to Norcross police. The suspect, Nooruddin Merchant, 55, of unincorporated Snellville, was arrested Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man was found dead Wednesday in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County mall, and the investigation has been turned over to the GBI.

A Norcross police officer who was dispatched to the scene on a “person down” call found the man just before 1:10 a.m. at Global Mall, which is in the 5600 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Sgt. Donald Eric Butynski said.

The victim’s name has not been released because his relatives have not been notified about his death.

The mall touts itself as “the first indoor South Asian mall in North America.” It is home to more than 60 specialty stores and restaurants, according to the mall’s website.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

VIEW: Map of crime in metro Atlanta

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

News

  • Trend to warmer toward Christmas
    Trend to warmer toward Christmas
    The next 5 days temperatures bounce back and forth between a little below normal to a little above and back again, in the 8-15 day stretch there is not much support for cold in the Index tools: However, we should not discount the -epo as some of the models show that tanking: Despite the fact that all the lower 48 have now had at least some snow, the far south snow is abnormal for a  La Nina winter: There’s unusually strong agreement seen in WSI graphic between the GFS and ECMWF ensembles on pattern change heading toward Christmas, big long-wave trough West with building upper level Ridge East: Both showing Christmas week average temps above-normal East and below normal West. Arctic blast NW while record highs possible in the Southeast with a storm track mess in-between, very La Nina: Nothing set in stone yet but significant rain or thunderstorms possible in the Southeast around Christmas give or take a couple days. But beyond that a cold snap will be possible as a Stratospheric Warming is occurring above the Arctic: Research and experience show that can lead to the jet stream taking a dive south again with polar air into the North Central and NE states that MAY be able to bleed into parts of the South in the long-range. Snowmiser and heatmiser are still doing battle for control of the heart of winter. Snow after snow? Did some research and I looked at some stats going back to 1930. Some data is missing so keep that in mind. But I found 43 Years with snow in December at the Atlanta airport (although many were just a trace) and of those 42 had more snow later that winter or spring. On the other hand, those years that had the higher snow amounts in December tended NOT to have more the rest of the season. Then again “normal” in weather for many years now has been “extremes one way or the other”.    
  • Metro Atlanta city pulling all the stops to become Amazon's next HQ
    Metro Atlanta city pulling all the stops to become Amazon's next HQ
    The city of Stonecrest is more focused than ever on its bid to become the site of Amazon’s second global headquarters. The unique plan the city thinks will set it apart, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Stonecrest Mayor Larry said the city is strategizing to make sure the huge company knows that the city should be the cite of its next headquarters.  Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was there as he revealed details of the city's official bid. Preparing to hear more about Stonecrest's (Amazon, GA) bid to win Amazon's HQ2. pic.twitter.com/rlNcgq2lK3 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 13, 2017   Stonecrest's mayor is detailing how they are targeting Amazon employees in Seattle for informational ads featuring the DeKalb County city's bid. pic.twitter.com/lDSBcslv7d — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 13, 2017 Stonecrest officials voted last month to de-annex 345 acres to create a city of Amazon, Ga. in an attempt to lure the company to the site in south DeKalb County.   RELATED STORIES: Metro Atlanta offers up 70 potential locations for Amazon's next headquarters Mayor: Winning Amazon's HQ2 is the metro's next 'Olympic moment' Georgia prepares Amazon HQ2 pitch; $5B in investments, 50K jobs on the line Georgia and the Metro Atlanta area are just one of dozens of other cities and regions trying to win what Amazon calls HQ2. The online retail giant could bring with it $5 billion in investments along with 50,000 jobs.
  • Restaurant employee used Snapchat to track down teen girls, police say
    Restaurant employee used Snapchat to track down teen girls, police say
    Alpharetta police have charged a Marlow's Tavern employee who they say stalked two teenage girls using Snapchat. Jason Porras, 23, is charged with enticing a minor for indecent purposes. “Someone had been randomly reaching out to her on social media and over time had sent her inappropriate messages,” the father one of girl told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik.   Petchenik isn’t identifying the man to protect the identity of the minor. Police believe Porras, a prep cook at the restaurant, spotted the girls while they ate lunch at Marlow’s Tavern at Avalon last August, and then used Snapchat’s location application to find them and send them messages. “As they leave the guy sends them a message, ‘How did you like your food?’” said Officer Jason Muenzer. Muenzer and the father said over time Porras continued speaking to the girls via Snapchat and tracking their locations. “Initially started making comments asking where she was, those types of things, which led to him actually soliciting my daughter and one of her friends for sex,” the father said. “More specifically, offering her things like an Apple watch or money if she would do things with him.” TRENDING STORIES: Body cam video shows NFL player's arrest outside Chamblee nightclub Man shot, killed by coworker identified as 25-year-old expectant father UGA player arrested over use of fake $100 bill at pet store, investigators say Police said Porras also sent the girls explicit pictures. The girls eventually told their parents who, in turn, brought Alpharetta police into it. They tell Petchenik they were able to identify Porras as the messenger. “This 23-year-old did admit he asked the girls for sex for money, and at that point, warrants were taken,” Muenzer said. A spokeswoman for Marlow’s Tavern sent Petchenik a statement about the incident. “The employee was terminated immediately upon our learning of his arrest and the charges against him,” said Melissa Libby. The father said what happened should be a warning to all parents. “If he’d be willing to do this to our daughter and her friend, we were quite confident there was a potential that he’d do this to other kids,” he told Petchenik. “We talk to our kids a lot about social media and the risks and consequences that they don’t think about.” Police echoed that sentiment. “The girls did exactly what we’d hope they would have done. They contacted the parents and the parents eventually contacted us,” said Muenzer. “With Snapchat you can receive them and then they disappear so you’ve got to stay on top of what’s going on with social activity on the phones. It’s just not safe.”
  • Chicago approves paying $31M to 4 wrongfully convicted men
    Chicago approves paying $31M to 4 wrongfully convicted men
    The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $31 million settlement to be shared by four men who were exonerated by DNA evidence after being imprisoned for more than a decade for a rape and killing.The decision to accept the police misconduct settlement — one of the largest in Chicago's history — followed a heated exchange between aldermen. Some argued the city is too quick to settle such lawsuits, while other aldermen blamed the police force, saying it has looked the other way for years and even rewarded abusive officers.The case before the council involved the 1994 rape and strangulation of Nina Glover and the convictions of four men who were teenagers at the time of the 30-year-old prostitute's death. Michael Saunders, Vincent Thames, Harold Richardson and Terrill Swift were between 15 and 18 years old when they were arrested and they served as long as 17 years before DNA evidence cleared them and linked the crime to a now-dead career criminal.A judge overturned their convictions in 2011 and issued each of them certificates of innocence. Saunders and Richardson were set free after 17 years in prison. Thames and Swift had already been released after serving a dozen years.An FBI report unsealed this year accused investigators of pressuring the then-teenagers and manipulating them into giving false confessions.But on Wednesday, as the council gathered to sign off on the settlement, two aldermen suggested the city was too quick to reach such settlements. Approving police misconduct cases has become a familiar chore for Chicago's leaders and the city has spent more than $660 million since 2004 on settling the cases.Echoing a police union official who angrily told aldermen at a hearing earlier in the week that there was 'powerful evidence' that the four men were involved in the crime, the two aldermen said there was ample evidence that the men were guilty.'I feel we are opening a gateway for settlements like this in the future over and over again,' Alderman Anthony V. Napolitano said.That drew an angry response from several others on the council, who pointed to a long history of wrongful convictions that have resulted in the city being forced to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars.'We are not talking about opening a gateway,' Alderman Leslie Hairston said. 'The gateway for settlement was opened when they started shooting black men in the back.'Alderman Howard Brookins Jr. said the issue is not that the council is too quick to sign off on settlements. He said the problem is a police culture that for years has allowed officers to abuse their authority and go unpunished.The settlement amount is significantly less than the $70 million originally sought by the men, Alderman Edward Burke said.
  • Breakdown of how Georgia has fared against Heisman Trophy winners
    Breakdown of how Georgia has fared against Heisman Trophy winners
    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield took home the Heisman Trophy Saturday, crowning him as the best player in college football for the 2017 season. Mayfield’s coronation sets up a rare occasion for Georgia when it faces him Jan. 1, 2018, in the Rose Bowl. Since 1966, Georgia has faced nine Heisman winners in the same season they won the trophy. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. So how has Georgia fared against Heisman winners over the last half-century? Here’s the rundown on the nine times Georgia faced men who struck the pose: Steve Spurrier, Florida, 1966 This was the game that fueled decades-long animosity by Spurrier toward Georgia. The Gators went 9-2 and lost the SEC that season thanks to a 27-10 defeat at the hands of Georgia. The Bulldogs stayed in Spurrier’s face all game and held him to just 133 yards through the air while completing 55 percent of his passes. Pat Sullivan, Auburn, 1971 Auburn improved to 9-0 with a 35-20 win over UGA in Athens, thanks in no small part to Sullivan. The Auburn QB completed 14-of-24 passes for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns. But that would be the high point for this Tigers team, which lost to Alabama and Oklahoma in the final two games of the season to finish 9-2. Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh, 1976 This is the only time Georgia faced the Heisman winner after he was crowned. Georgia faced Pittsburgh and Dorsett, the 1976 Heisman winner, in the 1977 Sugar Bowl. Dorsett ran for 202 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh won 27-3 and claimed the national title. George Rogers, South Carolina, 1980 The 13-10 Georgia win at Sanford is arguably the greatest running back duel in college football history, pitting South Carolina’s eventual Heisman winner, Rogers, vs. Georgia’s, Herschel Walker. Walker was the better of the two on the day, rushing for 219 yards compared to 168 from Rogers. And while Rogers won the Heisman in 1980, Georgia won the national title. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Bo Jackson, Auburn, 1985 Auburn didn’t have a great year in 1985, going just 8-4 and finishing sixth in the SEC. But one of those wins was a 24-10 victory over Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Jackson ran the ball 19 times for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns. He finished his time at Auburn with 377 career yards against Georgia. Danny Wuerffel, Florida, 1996 Georgia suffered a 47-7 drubbing by Florida in the annual trip to Jacksonville. Wuerffel passed for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns, giving his Heisman campaign a boost heading into the final stretch of the season. The Gators went on to win the national title. Tim Tebow, Florida, 2007 The next time Georgia faced a Heisman winner, it was a much happier time in Jacksonville. This win included the infamous “Gator Stomp,” which Georgia won 42-30. Tebow went on to claim the Heisman, but he didn’t have enough to will the Gators to victory that day, passing for 236 and a touchdown while rushing 13 times for minus-15 yards. Cam Newton Auburn, 2010 Georgia lost 49-31 to eventual national champion Auburn. Newton was exceptional in his lone game against Georgia, passing for 148 yards, rushing for 151 yards and combining for 4 total touchdowns. Derrick Henry, Alabama, 2015 There’s an argument to be made that Georgia is in the College Football Playoff right now because of this loss to Bama. It was the game that most soured Georgia fans on Mark Richt, leading to his firing at the end of the season and the hiring of Kirby Smart. But at the time, Smart was with Henry, laying a beatdown on Georgia on a rainy day at Sanford Stadium. Henry rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown in the 38-10 win over the Bulldogs. This article was written by DawgNation.
  • Widow of unarmed man 'betrayed' by acquittal of ex-officer
    Widow of unarmed man 'betrayed' by acquittal of ex-officer
    The widow of an unarmed Texas man who was killed by an Arizona police officer in videotaped shooting that later gained widespread attention says she feels 'betrayed' by jurors who acquitted him of murder.Laney Sweet said her husband, Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas, was executed last year as he begged for his life. Police in the suburban Phoenix city of Mesa fired Officer Philip Mitchell Brailsford after the shooting.'I just don't understand how anybody could watch that video and then say 'not guilty,' that this is justified,' Laney Sweet told CBS News in an interview that aired Tuesday. 'That Daniel deserved this and that Philip Brailsford doesn't deserve to be held accountable for his actions.'Officers had gone to a hotel in response to a report of a man with a gun. Police ordered Shaver to exit his hotel room, lay face-down in the hallway and refrain from making sudden movements.The jury saw video of Shaver crawling in the hallway and begging police through sobs not to shoot him. Authorities released the unedited, roughly 18-minute body-camera video Dec. 7, shortly after the verdict was reached. Jurors declined to speak with reporters after returning their decision.Brailsford said he thought Shaver was grabbing a gun when he reached for his waistband. Authorities have said it looked like Shaver was pulling up loose-fitting basketball shorts that had fallen down as he crawled.'He was shot five times for what? For his elbow coming up too high? For being confused? For being compliant? Why did he deserve to die? He didn't,' Sweet said.No gun was found on Shaver's body. Two pellet rifles related to his pest-control job were later found in his hotel room.Shaver had two young daughters, including an 8-year-old who Sweet says now needs psychiatric help. Sweet and Shaver's parents have filed separate wrongful-death lawsuits against the city of Mesa.Brailsford was a Mesa police officer for about two years before being fired for violating department policy.
