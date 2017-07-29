Boy, 12, faces charges for allegedly pushing child off roof

A 12-year-old boy in Ohio is facing felony charges after he allegedly pushed another child off a roof, authorities said.

Julie Loyd, the mother a 9-year-old boy, found her son on top of a trampoline in the family’s Ohio yard last week, according to WLWT.

"(When) I found him, he was laying on the trampoline and he was already sort of white. He was frothing at the mouth. He was just screaming, he couldn't move," Loyd told WLWT.

She took her son, who had landed on a bar that surrounds the trampoline, to a nearby hospital. He was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Medical Center, WLWT reported.

Jack has since had his spleen and left kidney removed. He also suffered four broken ribs and damage to his pancreas, which resulted in a four-hour surgery and a three-day medically induced coma.

"They lost him twice on the operating table," Loyd told WLWT.

The 9-year-old is now off a ventilator and recovering in a hospital. He said he doesn’t remember what happened once he got on the roof.

