Crime & Law
Atlanta officer shoots man, then saves his life after carjacking, chase
Close

Atlanta officer shoots man, then saves his life after carjacking, chase

Atlanta officer shoots man, then saves his life after carjacking, chase
A GBI officer investigates the scene where an Atlanta police officer opened fire on a carjacking suspect near Hank Aaron Drive and Milton Avenue. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Atlanta officer shoots man, then saves his life after carjacking, chase

Lauren Foreman and Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

An Atlanta police officer shot a man to end a carjacking and brief chase Wednesday, then applied a medical technique that may have saved the man’s life, police said.

“Luckily,” Deputy Police Chief Jeff Glazier said at the shooting scene in southwest Atlanta, “the officer involved did everything he was supposed to do. His training kicked in.”

The incident began about 11:30 a.m. when the man, who was not identified, carjacked his ex-girlfriend in northwest Atlanta, then fired several shots at her as he left in her vehicle, police spokesman John Chafee said in a statement.

An officer spotted the car and, after a brief chase, the man crashed into a parked city pickup truck.


He got out of the car shooting and then was shot by the officer in the shoulder, arm and leg, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The officer, who was not injured, then applied a tourniquet to the man to help stop the bleeding. According to emergency workers at the scene, the officer’s actions likely saved the man’s life.

“Amazingly, after the suspect was shot and tried to kill our police officer, Atlanta police officers arrived and tried to save his life,” Glazier said.

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group 

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The officer who fired the shots was not identified.

The driver of the vehicle the suspect hit complained of minor injuries and remained on scene, police said. The carjacking victim was not injured.

Roads were blocked at Hank Aaron Drive and Milton Avenue during and after the shooting.

The GBI is investigating, which is standard with officer-involved shootings.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Close

Atlanta officer shoots man, then saves his life after carjacking, chase

