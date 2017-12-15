Argument over car boot leads to gunfire in Buckhead

A man has been arrested after an argument over a car boot led to gunfire outside a Buckhead hookah lounge, Atlanta police said.

Gionni Matthews, 26, faces multiple charges in connection with the shooting, which occurred early Friday in the parking lot of the Sahara Lounge in the 300 block of Pharr Road.

When police got to the scene about 2:20 a.m., the parking lot attendants said two customers got into an argument with them over the boot being placed on their vehicle, Atlanta police Officer Donald Hannah said.

One of the attendants had a gun in his waistband.

“The argument escalated and one of the suspects took the victim’s gun out of his waistband,” Hannah said.

Seconds later, the man pointed a different gun at the attendants and fired it in the air, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Both men got into the vehicle and drove away, police said.



A lookout request was given over the radio, and the Georgia State Patrol spotted the vehicle near Pharr Road, according to police.

Troopers pulled the car over at 10th and Spring streets, and a witness confirmed the identities of the two men, Hannah said.

Matthews faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct and felony theft by taking.

Both weapons were recovered from the vehicle. The attendant with the gun in his waistband had a valid concealed weapons permit, police said.



