A married couple are accused of operating a methamphetamine ring out of their Franklin County home.

William Jerry Fain, 53, and his wife Angela Terri Fain, 46, were charged with trafficking meth and possession and use of drug-related objects after a search of their home, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said.

The Franklin County Division of Family and Children Services was also contacted regarding a 6-year-old who was in the home at the time of the search.

Deputies found 210 grams of meth, two digital scales with meth residue and a meth pipe in the bathroom. The meth is valued at $23,100, officials said.

The Appalachian drug force learned about the alleged meth ring after getting a tip about William Fain from Hart and Elbert county sheriff’s officials Aug. 23. State and Franklin County authorities then conducted a search of the residence in the 90th block of Meadow Brook Drive in Royston, according to the Appalachian drug force.

The couple were taken to the Franklin County Detention Center, authorities said.

Royston is about 90 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

