The family of Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi is asking for privacy as authorities search for the shooter who gunned him down near a police station Sunday night.

Yung Mazi’s brother, Luqman Abdur-Rahman, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the family would rather not comment on the case.

“We’re praying for him and all involved,” he said in a brief phone call Monday, asking for privacy. “Our privacy is at a premium.”

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. as Yung Mazi left Urban Pie pizza restaurant on Hosea L. Williams Drive, according to Channel 2 Action News. Atlanta police said they responded to a report of 10 to 25 gunshots.

Urban Pie is across from the Zone 6 police precinct in Kirkwood, in the DeKalb County portion of the city of Atlanta.

All over social media, hip-hop artists and friends lamented Yung Mazi, 31, whose real name was Jibril Abdur-Rahman.

He was known for collaborations with Atlanta rappers Rich Homie Quan and Yung Thug, and is said to have previously survived being shot 10 times.

“God made me bulletproof,” Yung Mazi tweeted hours after he was shot in December at a Buckhead Waffle House.

On Instagram, Rich Homie Quan wrote, “Rest easy Mazi.”



Atlanta hip-hop station Streetz 94.5 also mourned Yung Mazi’s death.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office officially confirmed Abdur-Rahman’s identity, Channel 2 reported.

According to police, the shooter has dreadlocks and was wearing them pulled back and possibly up in a bun. He was wearing a white T-shirt with dark jeans at the time of the deadly shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Atlanta police.

