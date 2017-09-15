Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 83
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Partly Cloudy
H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
After Irma: Alleged Secret Service impostor arrested trying to sneak onto wealthy Florida island
Close

After Irma: Alleged Secret Service impostor arrested trying to sneak onto wealthy Florida island

After Irma: Alleged Secret Service impostor arrested trying to sneak onto wealthy Florida island
Photo Credit: Joseph Forzano / Daily News
A queue of cars slowly passes through a police checkpoint on the Royal Park Bridge as residents and workers try to get back onto Palm Beach on Wednesday, September 13, 2017. Those who don’t live or work on the island are turned away.

After Irma: Alleged Secret Service impostor arrested trying to sneak onto wealthy Florida island

By: Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News

PALM BEACH, Fla. -  A man who attempted to gain access to Palm Beach, Florida, by telling police he worked for the U.S. Secret Service and needed access to protect a diplomat was arrested Tuesday evening at a 24-hour police checkpoint, according to a Palm Beach police report. The security checkpoint was put in place in the wake of Hurricane Irma to control access to the wealthy island.

>> Read more trending news

Luan Gabriel Da Rocha Cruz, 22, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. on a federal charge of impersonating a Secret Service officer, according to the report. Town police assisted the West Palm Beach-based federal officers who made the arrest after determining Cruz did not work for the Secret Service.

Officers suspected Cruz was entering the island with criminal intent, and police acted appropriately, Palm Beach Director of Public Safety Kirk Blouin said today.

“We suspected he wanted to commit burglary,” Blouin said.

Cruz was driving a gray BMW with a New York City license plate from West Palm Beach to Palm Beach when he was stopped — for the second time that evening — at the checkpoint on the Royal Park Bridge.

“Cruz advised that he was with the U.S. Secret Service and needed to gain access to the island to report for his assignment to protect a diplomat” at an address on the North End, Palm Beach police Officer Steven O’Leary wrote in his report.

“Cruz appeared to be very nervous and would not make eye contact when I was asking him questions,” O’Leary wrote.

Before he was detained by police just east of the bridge, Cruz displayed “a U.S. Secret Service badge that was oddly placed in a brown leather wallet with a bright blue interior that did not contain a slot for the badge,” the report said.

O’Leary’s report said he escorted Cruz through the checkpoint for questioning and saw him lock the badge in his glove box. Cruz was talking on a cellphone during the encounter and told O’Leary he was working “undercover,” the report said. He also “kept reaching for something at the front left door panel of the vehicle,” according to the report. At that point, Cruz was asked to exit the car, and police contacted the West Palm Beach division of the Secret Service.

The role of the Secret Service in Palm Beach earned international attention after the election of President Donald Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago club serves as his winter White House.

Close

After Irma: Alleged Secret Service impostor arrested trying to sneak onto wealthy Florida island

Police determined that the North Lake Way address Cruz gave them was a house without electricity that had hurricane shutters in place, the report said. Officers were unable to contact its owner.

Cruz had already attempted to enter town in the same car at the same checkpoint about 25 minutes earlier, according to the report. At that time, Cruz was stopped by O’Leary and told him “he was working security” at the same North End address, but did not show him a badge, O’Leary’s report said. At that time, Cruz couldn’t provide proof of employment in Palm Beach or a voluntary town identification card, so O’Leary requested Cruz make a U-turn and return to West Palm Beach, which he did, according to the report.

According to his report, O’Leary was relieved of his post shortly afterward but noticed when Cruz returned to the checkpoint less than a half-hour later. O’Leary walked over to assist the officer questioning Cruz, which ultimately led to the suspect being detained and arrested, the report said. He is being held in Palm Beach County jail.

Under a long-established policy following hurricanes, police have tightly controlled access to the island via checkpoints at three bridges and on the coastal road leading into Palm Beach. The town was swept by the outer bands of Hurricane Irma Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.

Much of the town was still without electricity when the arrest was made, and town officials have closely restricted access to the island because security systems at many homes and businesses have been inoperable.

Palm Beach is home to many affluent households. A number of former U.S. ambassadors and other diplomats have homes on the island. And more than 30 billionaires on Forbes’ latest list have residences or own other property on the 16-mile barrier island.

Massive Hurricane Irma, which barrelled up the state’s west coast Sunday, damaged landscaping but did little if any major structural damage to homes and buildings in Palm Beach. The winds that hit the town were less than hurricane strength, forecasters said.

The BMW wasn’t registered to Cruz but to a woman with a West Palm Beach address, records show.

Close

After Irma: Alleged Secret Service impostor arrested trying to sneak onto wealthy Florida island

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Police: People dressed as ninjas started fires in building
    Police: People dressed as ninjas started fires in building
    Police say two people dressed as ninjas broke into a New Jersey apartment building and set several fires. Newark police officials say the unidentified man and woman broke in through a second-floor apartment. WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2eZIpGs ) that there is video showing the two exiting through a side entrance and running off down a hill. Resident Melissa Ditonto says the alarm loudly alerted everyone to the fire and many people evacuated. Police say the building's sprinkler system quickly doused the flames. No one was injured.
  • Trump invites 11-year-old boy to mow Rose Garden lawn
    Trump invites 11-year-old boy to mow Rose Garden lawn
    The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old Virginia boy who offered to help cut the lawn. President Donald Trump high-fived Frank Giaccio, who lives in the Washington suburb of Falls Church. The White House says Frank wrote Trump to say he admires the president's business acumen and runs his own neighborhood lawn-care business. Frank was so focused on pushing the lawn mower, he didn't notice Trump had emerged to greet him until the president was next to him in the Rose Garden. Trump says Frank is 'the future of the country' and will soon be 'very famous.' Frank said he wants to be a Navy SEAL, to which Trump exclaimed, 'He'll make it.
  • After Irma: How to help Florida Keys dogs and cats
    After Irma: How to help Florida Keys dogs and cats
    With hundreds of dogs and cats in the Florida Keys in need of help after Hurricane Irma, Big Dog Ranch Rescue of Loxahatchee Groves is starting daily flights to drop off dog and cat food and cat litter.  >> Read more trending news The first plane left the Lantana airport at noon Thursday, carrying supplies that will be distributed from the Upper Keys Vet Clinic in Marathon. The Keys remain without power, and pet owners and shelters have no way to get food and other essentials for their critters, Big Dog Ranch said.  >> RELATED: New photos show paradise destroyed in the Keys  “While organizations are providing water and food to the human victims, there is no mechanism to feed the pets,” said Big Dog Ranch founder and president Lauree Simmons. “We have received calls for help from shelters, vet clinics and owners who have run out and have no way to feed their animals.” The rescue is asking for donations of food and litter in 20-pound bags or smaller that will be carried to the Keys. The drop-off point is Big Dog Ranch Rescue’s facility, 14444 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves. For more information on donating or volunteering, go to www.bdrr.org.
  • Irma claims dozens of lives across Caribbean, United States
    Irma claims dozens of lives across Caribbean, United States
    The victims include eight residents of a sweltering Florida nursing home. Others have died in storm-related traffic accidents, fallen from ladders or been poisoned by generators running inside homes. Still others have drowned, been electrocuted, crushed by tree limbs and crumbling buildings or suffered fatal injuries while cleaning up debris. Here are brief portraits of some of Irma's victims: ___ UNITED STATES ___ FLORIDA Gail Nova, 71, Hollywood She was one of eight people who died Wednesday after the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, lost air conditioning due to the storm. Her son, Jeffrey Nova, said his mother was a devoted parent and a friend to many. 'She was an engaging, extroverted, very vivacious woman that was a single mom. She worked hard as part of society and was a soldier in that respect,' he said. Ex-husband Kenneth Nova, 73, said the family is devastated. 'Gail was a real spirit. She's a good lady,' Nova said from his home in Winter Haven, Florida. She had only one child, the couple's son Jeffrey, and a 17-year-old granddaughter. A former certified nursing assistant at the home, Natasha Johnson, said Nova 'was always sweet ... I'm from the islands and she used to love listening to island music. She had great energy.' ___ Bobby Owens, 84, Hollywood He was another of the eight residents of the Rehabilitation Center who died Wednesday after conditions became dangerously hot. His daughter, Glendale, said she last visited her father Monday, 'and he was fine.' She said he'd lived there for more than 10 years. ___ Miguel Franco, 92, Hollywood Franco died at the Rehabilitation Center where he was a resident along with his wife. His wife, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, was hospitalized and unable to understand what occurred on the day that eight patients died, their son Pedro Franco told WSVN-TV. Pedro Franco said he visited his parents at the nursing last week and both seemed fine. 'This is something that could've been prevented,' he said. ___ Albertina Vega, 99, Hollywood A celebration for Vega's 100th birthday next month was planned at the nursing home where she was among the eight who died Wednesday. She loved pink lipstick and vacations at Fort Meyers, the Sun Sentinel reported. Carmen Fernandez, the wife of Vega's cousin, frequently visited and told the newspaper she would have taken Vega to her home if she'd known the air conditioning was out at the nursing home. Vega's husband died in 1986 and she did not have children. 'For me, right now, she is in peace with her husband,' Fernandez said. ___ Carolyn Eatherly, 78, Hollywood She had lived for about eight years at the nursing home where she was among the residents who died Wednesday. Born and raised in Kentucky, she worked in accounting and lived in Fort Lauderdale and Tennessee before settling in the Miami area, her friend Linda Horton told the Sun Sentinel. She enjoyed going to the movies and working in her garden. The two women were roommates for 20 years until Eatherly began suffering from Alzheimer's. ___ John Knight, 60, Tampa Knight was cutting a tree branch at his home Thursday afternoon during cleanup from the storm when the branch hit him, knocking him off a ladder, a witness told the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office. Knight fell a distance between 20 feet and 25 feet, and deputies found him on the ground, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue pronounced Knight dead at the scene. ___ Elvin Milian, 26, Hialeah Emergency responders from Miami-Dade County found the man ill Wednesday at his home, where a generator was running. The county medical examiner is awaiting toxicology results before ruling on the cause of death, but authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning likely killed him. ___ Jan Lebron Diaz, 13 Kiara Lebron Diaz, 16 Desiree Diaz Molina, 34, Orlando Orange County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday afternoon found the teens and woman dead, and four others were taken to a hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning. A portable generator had been running inside the home. Deputies said in a news release that those who died and were sickened appear to belong to the same family. ___ Terryn Wilson, 7, Lakeland Terryn died Wednesday from carbon-monoxide intoxication at her home, where a generator was running inside after Hurricane Irma, a medical examiner said. Polk County sheriff's officials said her mother, Shashunda Wilson, called 911, saying she woke up feeling dizzy and her daughter appeared to be dead. They had been sleeping in the bedroom with a fan blowing. Rescue workers found the mother sitting outside. She was taken to a Miami hospital after telling rescuers the generator was still running in the living room. They had to open windows to let the deadly gas out before retrieving the girl's body. The mother 'told detectives that she recently obtained a generator due to having lost power during Hurricane Irma, and that this was the first time she had used one, and she was not aware that it could not be in the home,' the sheriff's statement said. ___ Freddie Bryant, 68, Largo Bryant, preparing to evacuate his mobile home because of the approaching hurricane, died after falling and striking his head, according to the medical examiner's office. Bill Pellan, director of investigations for the office that serves Pinellas and Pasco counties, said Bryant died Sept. 8 at a St. Petersburg hospital, a day after the accident outside his home. Pellan said Bryant fell as he and his wife packed their car. He died as a result of complications from blunt head trauma. The death preceded the storm but came after Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Sept. 4. ___ Mart Daniels, 69, Port Richey Daniels, who feared storm-related flooding and fled his home, died Sunday night after crashing his vehicle into a tree, according to the medical examiner's office. Bill Pellan, director of investigations for the office that serves Pasco and Pinellas counties, said Daniels crashed nearby and died at the scene. The autopsy ruled the death was accidental, caused by blunt trauma. ___ Vincent Forest, 55, Lake Placid Forest fell off a ladder Sept. 10 as he was preparing his home for Hurricane Irma. He was pronounced dead the next day at a Tampa hospital. His autopsy concluded the cause was blunt impact to his head, including skull fractures, brain bruising and internal bleeding, according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office. Forest was married and worked for the Glade and Grove Supply Co. agricultural dealership. ___ David Boatswain, 65, Miami Boatswain died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator running inside his home. A neighbor discovered Boatswain in his home Monday morning after he didn't answer his phone, Miami-Dade Police Officer Robin Pinkard said Tuesday. Emergency responders said the home tested positive for carbon monoxide, and the medical examiner confirmed Thursday he had died from 'carbon monoxide toxicity.' 'Remember, we've always been saying, when you're operating a generator, make sure you run it in an open space, not an enclosed space,' Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in announcing Boatswain's death. 'Unfortunately, in this case, the generator was run inside.' ___ Joseph Ossman, 53, Sebring Julie Bridges, 42, Wauchula Ossman, a sergeant with the Hardee Correctional Institute, was headed to work Sunday morning and Bridges, a Hardee County sheriff's deputy, was going home after the night shift when their vehicles collided head-on, according to a Florida Highway Patrol release. Ossman's car ended up on a grass shoulder, while Bridges' patrol car came to a rest in a nearby intersection. It wasn't immediately clear which vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane. Lt. Gregory Bueno confirmed the area was affected by rain and other hurricane-related conditions at the time of the crash, but its official cause remains under investigation. Bridges was the mother of an 8-year-old son, said Sheriff Arnold Lanier. She worked for the sheriff's office for 13 years. 'Her death is a tremendous loss to our agency and to the Hardee County community,' Lanier said in a statement. ___ Brian Buwalda, 51, Winter Park Buwalda died Monday after apparently being electrocuted by a downed power line, police said. Winter Park officers responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway and determined Buwalda was dead at the scene. A medical examiner will determine an official cause of death, but police say it appears to be accidental. ___ Heidi Zehner, 50, Orlando Zehner was driving on a state highway near Orlando on Sunday evening, when she lost control and crashed. Her SUV struck a guardrail. The cause of death was under investigation. The accident came a couple hours after Irma made landfall 200 miles (320 kilometers) to the south on Marco Island. ___ Wilfredo Hernandez, 55, Tampa Hernandez died when the chain saw he was using to clear trees in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma became entangled in a branch, causing it to kick up and cut his carotid artery. Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokeswoman Cristal Nunez said in a news release that Hernandez was clearing trees in Tampa on Monday afternoon when the accident occurred. Nunez said deputies used a harness to lower the man from the tree, but he died at the scene. ___ GEORGIA Stanley Williams, 59, Sandy Springs Williams died when a tree fell on his suburban home, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Atlanta said Wednesday. Investigator Mark Gilbeau said Williams was crushed Monday by the fallen tree. ___ Nancy Eason, 67, Forsyth County Eason, a retired court reporter, was in the passenger seat Monday when a large tree fell in a driveway, crushing her and trapping her husband, Mike Eason, who was in the driver's seat and suffered minor injuries, sheriff's officials said. Nancy Eason worked for the Forsyth and Cherokee county judicial systems for many years. Mike Eason is a retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent and served as chief of the Cumming Police Department from 2005 to 2009. ___ SOUTH CAROLINA Charles Saxon, 57, Calhoun Falls Saxon died Monday after being struck by a tree limb as he was cleaning up limbs and debris outside his home, according to Abbeville County Coroner Ronnie Ashley. An autopsy is planned for Saxon, who died at the scene. ___ William McBride, 54, Sumter County McBride was pronounced dead Tuesday after he was found lifeless at his mobile home, where a generator was running inside, according to Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. Baker says McBride died from carbon monoxide poisoning. McBride's sons found him at the home Tuesday morning, and the coroner said he had several appliances plugged into the generator, with only a single window cracked for ventilation. ___ Arthur Strudwick, 48, Columbia Strudwick, a city Public Works Department employee, was on his way to help with a downed tree Monday night when he crashed his vehicle, according to Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson. Police said it appears Strudwick lost control of his pickup truck and went off the road, striking a tree during windy and rainy conditions. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Wilson said the city's flags will be lowered to honor Strudwick, who worked for the department's forestry division. ___ CARIBBEAN ISLANDS BARBADOS Zander Venezia, 16 Venezia, a professional surfer, drowned on Sept. 5 while surfing large swells generated by the hurricane on the island's east coast, according to family friend and surfing instructor Alan Burke. Witnesses said Venezia was caught up in a monster wave that held him under water. Burke said it was a freak accident that occurred under blue skies and ideal surfing conditions when the storm was still hundreds of miles (kilometers) away. Venezia had won North Carolina's Rip Curl Grom Search surfing competition for his age group in August. ___ BARBUDA Carl Junior Francis, 2 Carl, who had just turned 2 on Aug. 17, was swept to his death after the storm ripped the roof off the family's house and water came in. The child's mother, Stevet Jeremiah, fled with her husband and Carl's 4-year-old brother but was unable to save the toddler. 'Where they were staying, the roof (was) blown off from the house and then water started getting in the house,' said Sgt. James Thomas, second in command at the Barbuda police station. 'They were trying to get out of the house when apparently the child got loose and got trapped in the water.' ___ CUBA Maria del Carmen Arregoitia Cardona, 27, Bauta Yolendis Castillo Martinez, 27, Santiago de Cuba The women were riding in a bus in Havana that was crushed when a fourth-floor balcony collapsed onto the vehicle, according to an official statement released by the Cuban government. ___ Osvaldo Abreu Barroso, 71, Havana Barroso was electrocuted while trying to take down his television antenna. He fell and came in contact with a live wire, according to the government statement. ___ Alberto Francisco Flores Garcia, 77, Havana Garcia was struck by an electric pole toppled by the wind as he walked down a street, according to the government statement. ___ Roydis Valdes Perez, 54, Havana Walfrido Antonio Valdes Perez, 51, Granma The brothers were killed when the home of Roydis Valdes Perez partially collapsed in the storm, according to the government statement. ___ Nieves Martinez Burgaleta, 89, Plaza de la Revolucion Burgaleta was found floating in flood waters in front of his inundated apartment building, according to the government statement. ___ Alberto Manzano Martinez, 65, Matanzas Orlando Torres Cruz, 53, Bolivia Edilberto Cabrera Rodríguez, 64, Esmeralda Camaguey Government officials said the homes of all three men collapsed, and added they 'did not observe the norms of conduct' by 'refusing evacuation.' ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Facebook offered ‘Jew Hater,’ ‘Ku Klux Klan,’ other hate-based audiences to advertisers
    Facebook offered ‘Jew Hater,’ ‘Ku Klux Klan,’ other hate-based audiences to advertisers
    Facebook’s online advertising tools allow advertisers to segment and target anti-Semitic Facebook users who identify themselves using keywords and queries like “how to burn Jews,” “Jew hater” and “History of ‘why Jews ruin the world,’” according to a new report by ProPublica. >> Read more trending news Reporters located these audiences using Facebook’s own tools, then successfully placed ads targeting those users using the same methods advertisers would use to target any other interest or affinity on the world’s foremost social media platform. Facebook approved three $10.00 ad buys from ProPublica reporters targeting people who listed “Jew haters,” “how to burn Jews,” and “history of ‘why Jews ruin the world’” on their profiles, even suggesting related terms like “Hitler did nothing wrong” to broaden the audience. The promoted post campaigns were approved in under 15 minutes, according to ProPublica. Reporters took screenshots of the site as they placed the ads. After being contacted about the successful ad buys, Facebook officials said they would remove the audiences. Shortly after the ProPublica report came out, Slate reported its own success placing similar ads targeting interests in terms like “Kill Muslimic Radicals,” “Ku-Klux-Klan,” “Jew Killing Weekly Magazine” and “Nazi Party (Canada).” The ads were approved in less than one minute, Slate reported, noting that the specific terms ProPublica used were no longer available. Facebook did not deny the ProPublica report, but representatives contacted Rare.us to insist that the hateful terms were a product of descriptions users created, not a Facebook algorithm. Facebook spokesperson Rob Leathern also issued this statement: “We don’t allow hate speech on Facebook. Our community standards strictly prohibit attacking people based on their protected characteristics, including religion, and we prohibit advertisers from discriminating against people based on religion and other attributes. However, there are times where content is surfaced on our platform that violates our standards. In this case, we’ve removed the associated targeting fields in question. We know we have more work to do, so we’re also building new guardrails in our product and (reviewing) processes to prevent other issues like this from happening in the future.”
  • Former agriculture commissioner Tommy Irvin dies
    Former agriculture commissioner Tommy Irvin dies
    Tommy Irvin, Georgia’s longtime agriculture commissioner, has died, family and friends said. Irvin had more than 54 years in public service and was the longest serving statewide official in Georgia. He was 88 years old. His former press secretary says he died Thursday, but did not give a cause of death. Irvin has been inducted into the Halls of Fame of many organizations, including National 4-H, Georgia Agrirama, Vidalia Onion, Georgia Seed Association, Habersham County, Hall County, and University of Georgia College of Agriculture.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.