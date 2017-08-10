Listen Live
BREAKING:

President Trump on his ‘fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

Crime & Law
Abandoned newborn found covered in ants in bush
By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -  A man on his way to work made a startling discovery Thursday when he heard a baby’s cries coming from a bush outside a Texas apartment complex, according to multiple reports.

Albert Peterson told KHOU that he thought the sound was coming from a toy until he looked in the bushes and found a baby girl.

“She had the mucus and the blood and umbilical cord and everything,” Peterson told the news station. “That’s just sad, for a human being to do another human being like that."

Peterson found the infant around 5 a.m. and took her to his apartment, where he called authorities, KPRC reported. Harris County deputies determined that the girl was less than an hour old when she was found, according to the news station.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in good condition, KPRC reported.

"Had this neighbor not been here, we'd be looking at a homicide," Harris County deputy Thomas Gilliland told the news station. "It's a miracle the child was found."

Investigators told KHOU that deputies followed a trail of blood that led away from the child and to one of the apartments. Inside they found two people, including a 21-year-old woman who admitted to being the baby’s mother, according to KPRC.

"She walked all the way around that corner bleeding," Peterson told KTRK. "You see her footprints on the ground."

The mother, who was not identified, could face charges of child abandonment.

In a Facebook post, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said the discovery Thursday morning “shook the community (and left) deputies who first responded heavyhearted.”

Deputies urged people to remember that Texas’ Safe Haven Law, also known as the Baby Moses Law, allows parents to surrender children younger than 60 days old at hospitals, fire stations or child welfare agencies.

“No one has to abandon a child again,” deputies said.

Authorities continue to investigate the case.

News

  • Record-breaking lotto jackpots climb again!
    Record-breaking lotto jackpots climb again!
    If you’re feeling lucky, now is the time to play the Mega Millions and the Powerball. Both jackpots are more than $350 million for the first time ever. As result of brisk ticket sales, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $393 million. Breaking News: Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has been bumped to $393 MILLION! #megamillions #jackpot — GALotteryPRpros (@GALotteryPRpros) August 10, 2017 The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled 29 times since May 2. After no one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, the top prize for Saturday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $356 million. One ticket worth $50,000 from Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Snellville. You can watch both drawings LIVE on Channel 2. The Mega Millions runs every Tuesday and Friday before The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. The Powerball runs every Wednesday and Saturday before The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
  • Waffle House is throwing a solar eclipse party - and you’re invited 
    Waffle House is throwing a solar eclipse party - and you’re invited 
    Waffle House lovers and space enthusiasts, alike, are invited to the Georgia-based chain’s official solar eclipse party. >> Read more trending news Starting at noon on Monday, Aug. 21, the Waffle House restaurant in Pendleton, South Carolina, will be hosting games with the chance to win prizes, like official Waffle House merchandise and eclipse-themed swag. Waffle House employees will also pass out eclipse-viewing glasses while supplies last. But the best part? Special eclipse-themed blueberry waffles. Admission is free to all. Waffle House has all the details on its Facebook page. Waffle House operates more than 1,500 restaurants nationwide and its Pendleton, South Carolina, location is right inside the eclipse’s path of totality, the 70 mile stretch of land between South Carolina and Oregon where the skies will completely darken during the eclipse. >> Related: Map of Waffle House restaurants shows where to watch the solar eclipse, really According to Eclipse2017.org, the partial eclipse will begin at approximately 1:08 p.m. EDT.  Total darkness, or the totality, will begin at approximately 2:37 p.m. EDT and last for two minutes and 37 seconds. The restaurant is approximately two hours from metro Atlanta. If the Pendleton, South Carolina, location doesn’t pan out and you just have to grub on some Waffle House on eclipse day, University of Georgia assistant professor Jerry Shannon created a  genius eclipse map detailing Waffle House restaurants along the eclipse’s path of totality.  >> Related: How will your pets react to the solar eclipse? Find more eclipse stories here. 
  • Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'
    Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'
    President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a 'national emergency.' Trump made the announcement before holding a security briefing Thursday at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. He tells reporters the drug crisis afflicting the nation is a 'serious problem the likes of which we have never had' and says he's drawing up documents 'to so attest.' A drug commission convened by Trump recently called for a national emergency declaration to help deal with the opioid crisis. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price earlier this week seemed to suggest the president was leaning against the recommendation when he said the administration could deploy the necessary resources and attention without declaring a national emergency. Still, Price stressed that 'all things' were 'on the table for the president.
  • D.B. Cooper: Volunteer sleuths find potential evidence in unsolved 46-year-old hijacking
    D.B. Cooper: Volunteer sleuths find potential evidence in unsolved 46-year-old hijacking
    A group of volunteer investigators believe they have found a piece of potential physical evidence in the D.B. Cooper case, the only unsolved airliner hijacking in American history. Fox News reported Thursday that Thomas Colbert, head of the team of amateur sleuths, said his group has found what “appears to be a decades-old parachute strap” during a dig in the case. Colbert declined to tell Fox the location of the dig, but said it took place where a “credible source” revealed that the parachute used by Cooper, and the remainder of the $200,000 ransom he got away with, could be buried.  The only sign of Cooper ever found was $5,800 of the ransom money, which was uncovered by a young boy playing on the banks of the Columbia River near Vancouver, Washington, in 1980.  D.B. Cooper is the pseudonym given to an unidentified man who, using the name Dan Cooper, boarded a Northwest Orient flight on Nov. 24, 1971. During the flight, which departed Portland, Oregon, for a short, 30-minute trip to Seattle, Cooper passed a note to a flight attendant and told her he was carrying a bomb.  Cooper, who showed the woman what looked like dynamite in his briefcase, demanded the $200,000 ransom, four parachutes and that the plane refuel upon its stop in Seattle, according to the FBI. Upon receiving his demands, he released the 36 passengers, but kept a few crew members on board and demanded that the pilot fly him to Mexico City. Just after 8 p.m. that night, Cooper did the unthinkable -- he strapped a parachute onto his back and, with the ransom money in hand, jumped from the plane’s rear stairs into the night.  Despite an extensive investigation, code-named NORJAK, Cooper was never identified or arrested. Over the next four decades, there were theories that Cooper died in his plunge to the ground, which took place in cold, stormy weather over the rugged terrain of the Washington-Oregon border.  There were also theories that, if Cooper survived, it meant he had the specialized training and experience to withstand the difficult jump.   Many amateur sleuths tried to solve the case, in some instances, sharing their information with the FBI. The FBI also allowed testing of some of its own evidence, including the cheap, black JC Penney clip-on necktie Cooper wore on the flight.   No closer to a solution, the FBI officially closed its investigation in July 2016.  Two months later, Colbert and his company, TJC Consulting, sued the FBI for access to the entire NORJAK case file. Colbert told Fox News that details in those archived case documents helped him corroborate information his group received in a tip. That tip and corroboration led to the dig that uncovered the parachute strap, he said.  He told the news station that he planned to forward the potential evidence to the FBI on Friday, and to offer the federal agency the dig site on Monday.  Colbert, a former media specialist, is behind the documentary “D.B. Cooper: Case Closed?” that aired on the History Channel last July, the same month that the FBI ended its 45-year search for Cooper. In the film, Colbert and his team of investigators, which includes journalists and retired FBI agents and police detectives, claim they have identified the man who hijacked Northwest Orient Flight 305 that frigid November night.  The two-part documentary focuses on former U.S. Army paratrooper Robert Rackstraw Sr., who is now 73 and living in California. According to a news release Colbert issued on his website, DBCooper.com, in January, Rackstraw is also a retired university teacher, a former Vietnam pilot, an explosives expert and a four-time felon.  >> Read more trending news Rackstraw was also a suspect early on in the hijacking investigation. The FBI cleared him in 1979, in part because he was only 28 in 1971, much younger than the description flight attendants gave of a man between 35 and 45 years old. Colbert said in the news release, which accused the FBI of withholding some case documents from the public, that he believes Rackstraw was wrongly exonerated. He also detailed his circumstantial case against Rackstraw in a book, “The Last Master Outlaw.”  Rackstraw’s lawyer, Dennis Roberts, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last year after the documentary aired that Rackstraw was considering suing Colbert and his team.  “It’s all conjecture,” Roberts told the newspaper. “They tortured him for five years. He is not D.B. Cooper. He was never D.B. Cooper.”
  • In new threat, Trump demands NKorea 'get their act together'
    In new threat, Trump demands NKorea 'get their act together'
    Issuing a new threat to North Korea, President Donald Trump demanded that North Korea 'get their act together' or face extraordinary trouble. He said his previous warning of 'fire and fury' if Pyongyang threatened the U.S. again might have been too soft. 'Maybe that statement wasn't tough enough,' Trump said on Thursday. Trump, speaking to reporters from the New Jersey golf resort where he's vacationing, said North Korea had been 'getting away with a tragedy that can't be allowed.' Still, he declined to say whether the U.S. was considering a pre-emptive military strike, arguing that his administration never discusses such deliberations publicly. Trump's comments were his first since North Korea reacted to his 'fire and fury' threat by announcing a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. Trump said it was time that somebody stood up to the pariah nation. 'North Korea better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble,' Trump said, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence. 'It may very well be tougher than I said.' Trump said the U.S. 'of course' would always consider negotiations with North Korea, but added that negotiations with the North have failed for the last 25 years. He accused his predecessors of failing to effectively address the North Korea problem. Alluding to the threats against Guam, Trump said if North Korea took any steps to even think about an attack, it would have reason to be nervous. 'Things will happen to them like they never thought possible, OK?' Trump said. Of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump added: 'He's been pushing the world around for a long time.
  • Russian spy plane spotted at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Russian spy plane spotted at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    A Russian surveillance Tu-154 jet that landed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Wednesday remained at the Air Force base one day later. The jet is expected to fly missions over the United States through Friday, a base spokesman said. >> Read more trending news The unarmed observation missions are permitted under the Open Skies treaty, which allows the United States and Russia to fly surveillance flights over each other’s territory to monitor compliance with arms control agreements, Wright-Patterson base spokesman Daryl Mayer said in a statement Thursday. More than 1,200 Open Skies flights have been flown over the years, according to Daniel S. Gaffney, a Defense Threat Reduction Agency spokesman. U.S. personnel were reportedly part of the flights. Politico reported on Wednesday that the Russian surveillance plane flew over the Washington, D.C., area and near Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump is on a working vacation, and later appeared to fly at low altitude over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The website said the trip’s route “appeared to be an attempt to troll President Donald Trump.” The jet also flew over West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Gaffney said in an email Thursday that he could not confirm any locations the jet flew over until the mission is over. Late Wednesday, Mayer confirmed the Russian plane was at Wright-Patterson. “We had the standard notification in advance that it was going to happen, and it happened exactly the way it was supposed to,” he said. The Russians have flown past Open Skies missions from the Miami Valley base, authorities have said. The National Air and Space Intelligence Center, headquartered at Wright-Patterson, has a film processing facility for Open Skies missions.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.