Listen Live
cloudy-day
71°
H 89
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
71°
Partly Cloudy
H 91° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 71°
  • clear-day
    92°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 92° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Couple welcomes baby during Uber ride to hospital
Close

Couple welcomes baby during Uber ride to hospital

Couple welcomes baby during Uber ride to hospital
Erica Davidovich, 31, of Valley Village, California, welcomed a baby boy on July 14 inside an Uber car.

Couple welcomes baby during Uber ride to hospital

Updated:

A California couple’s Uber ride took an unexpected turn after a woman gave birth inside the car.

Niv Davidovich told ABC News that minutes after entering the backseat of the car, his wife, Erica, gave birth to a son. 

“Everyone is telling us to name the baby Uber,” Niv Davidovich joked. “But we can’t do that -- as much fun as it would be."

Davidovich, 37, a father of three, said that the couple was at home lighting candles for Shabbat on Friday night, when Erica began to experience strong contractions. Because Davidovich and his wife do not drive while observing the Sabbath, he said he called Uber to bring them to the hospital. He also wanted to be able to comfort Erica in the backseat, he added.

We're hearing from the woman and how the couple reconnected with their driver,  on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    A dog in Port Jefferson, New York, jumped into rushing waters to save the life of a fawn. Storm and his owner Mark Freeley were on a walk Sunday when the dog jumped into rushing water and swam over to the deer. He grabbed it by the neck and pulled it to shore, WCBS reported. >> Read more trending news And it was all caught on camera and posted to Facebook, where it has more than 996,000 views. Storm, once back on land, guided the fawn away from the water. “And then he started nudging it, and started pulling it to make sure she was going to be OK I guess,” Freeley told WCBS. The rescue efforts didn’t end there. The fawn got spooked and ran back to the water. Two other good Samaritans jumped in and brought the deer back to shore a second time, this time getting it to a rescue group. The fawn, according to one of the rescuers, was covered in ticks and had an eye injury. She’s being cared for at an animal rescue until she can be released, WCBS reported.
  • Family's 80-year military keepsake turns out to be live bomb
    Family's 80-year military keepsake turns out to be live bomb
    A Whitman family’s military souvenir stored at their home for 80 years turned out to be a live training bomb. Jeremy Bechen was cleaning out his family’s garage Saturday morning when he found the device, which he said his grandfather brought home after serving in the U.S. Navy in the 1930s. >> Read more trending news “My parents had always told me that this was a dummy - not a real device - and on closer inspection you can see the charge in there,” Bechen said. “It was kind of a heart-skip moment. You look down the tail pipe of it and see, ‘Oh, there’s something in there!’” Bechen, who has a degree in chemistry, had an inkling the device was no dud. He snapped a picture of the small but heavy family keepsake with serial numbers on the side, and brought the photo to police. Police, fire and bomb technicians arrived at the School Street home. Experts examined the device, took an X-ray of it and determined that it was live, before detonating it across town. The fire department warned residents of the loud boom they would hear before they counter-charged the device. The State Fire Marshal told Boston 25 News Monday the device was an old military training bomb. “It is not uncommon for older veterans to have war souvenirs and for relatives to find them when the veteran passes away or moves for care in old age,” said Jennifer Mieth, public information officer for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, by email. “In this case the souvenir was an old practice bomb that was determined to be live.” Mieth urged family members inheriting such souvenirs to call police. “The correct thing to do is contact local law enforcement who will work with the State Police bomb squad to remove the item,” Mieth said. “In most cases the items are inert but they must be treated as if they are live until we can be sure they are not.” A portion of School Street was blocked off as bomb techs examined the bomb Saturday. “It was wild. It was a huge production,” Bechen said. “The police were pretty excited. I mean, it’s Whitman. When’s the last time you’ve had some incident like this?”
  • Strangers help man with Down syndrome rebuild movie collection lost in wildfire
    Strangers help man with Down syndrome rebuild movie collection lost in wildfire
    A man with Down syndrome is thanking strangers around the country for helping him rebuild his prized movie collectionafter a wildfire destroyed his home. Mark Orsillo, 34, was devastated when a a raging wildfire engulfed his family’s Oroville, California, home earlier this month. The family lost everything, including Mark’s collection of 400 DVDs. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news “He has all the movies from the ’90s. He’s been collecting them for years,” Mark’s sister, Danielle Devine, told CBS News. “That’s Mark’s life. He’s a movie guy.” Danielle took to Facebook to ask for help. She asked her friends for help rebuilding Mark’s collection. >> Read more trending news “He is an OCD movie collector and lost hundreds of movies. He spends most of his free time watching, organizing and talking about his movies,” wrote Danielle. Within just a few days, strangers from around the country donated about 400 movies to Mark. “Thank you so so so so much for the outpouring of love. My family can’t put into words how grateful we are,” wrote Danielle on Facebook. >> See the post here
  • House budget blueprint boosts military, cuts benefits
    House budget blueprint boosts military, cuts benefits
    House Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a 10-year budget blueprint that would dramatically increase military spending while putting the GOP on record favoring Medicare cuts opposed by President Donald Trump. The GOP plan, authored by Budget Chairman Diane Black, R-Tenn., would also pave the way for overhauling the U.S. tax code this fall, and would pair that effort with cuts to benefit programs such as food stamps. The plan also lays out a plan to balance the budget inside a decade through deep cuts to a wide swath of domestic programs — though GOP leaders have no intention of actually carrying out the cuts. Black announced a committee vote for Wednesday, but action by the entire House could be delayed by an ongoing quarrel between the GOP's tea party and moderate factions over spending cuts. Medicare is the second largest mandatory program after Social Security, and the House GOP plan again proposes to turn Medicare into a voucher-like program in which future retirees would receive a fixed benefit to purchase health insurance on the open market. Republicans have proposed the idea each year since taking back the House in 2011, but they've never tried to implement it — and that's not going to change now, even with a Republican as president. The plan, in theory at least, promises to balance the budget through unprecedented and unworkable cuts across the budget. It calls for turning this year's projected $700 billion or so deficit into a tiny $9 billion surplus by 2027. It would do so by slashing $5.4 trillion over the coming decade, including almost $500 billion from Medicare, $1.5 trillion from Medicaid and the Obama health law, along with enormous cuts to benefits such as federal employee pensions, food stamps, and tax credits for the working poor. 'The status quo is unsustainable. A mounting national debt and lackluster economic growth will limit opportunity for people all across the country,' Black said in a statement. 'But we don't have to accept this reality. We can move forward with an optimistic vision for the future and this budget is the first step in that process. This is the moment to get real results for the American people. The time for talking is over, now is the time for action.' But in the immediate future the GOP measure is a budget buster. It would add almost $30 billion to Trump's $668 billion request for national defense, which already exceeds an existing 'cap' on spending by $54 billion. But while Trump proposed taking that $54 billion from domestic agencies and foreign aid, the GOP budget plan would restore most of the cuts, trimming non-defense agencies by just $5 billion. All told, the GOP plan would spend about $67 billion more in the upcoming annual appropriations bills than would be allowed under harsh spending limits set by a failed 2011 budget and debt agreement and pads war accounts by $10 billion. And, like Trump's budget, the House GOP plan assumes rosy economic projections that would erase another $1.5 trillion from the deficit over 10 years. The measure, called a budget resolution, is nonbinding. It would allow Republicans controlling Congress to pass follow-up legislation through the Senate without the threat of a filibuster by Democrats. GOP leaders and the White House plan to use that measure to rewrite the tax code. As proposed by House leaders, tax reform would essentially be deficit neutral, which means cuts to tax rates would be mostly 'paid for' by closing various tax breaks such as the deduction for state and local taxes. However, the GOP plan would devote $300 billion claimed from economic growth to the tax reform effort. But conservatives are insisting on adding cuts to so-called mandatory programs, which make up more than two-thirds of the federal budget and basically run on autopilot. After extended negotiations, Black would instruct 11 House panels to draw up $203 billion worth of mandatory cuts. But neither tea party lawmakers nor moderates are pleased with the idea. Conservatives want larger cuts, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.
  • 6 people hurt in restaurant roof collapse
    6 people hurt in restaurant roof collapse
    A roof collapse at an Atlanta restaurant injured six people Monday night. It happened at Blu Cantina in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood in southwest Atlanta. We're hearing from a woman who was inside the restaurant when it happened, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Fire officials told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus nearly half of the restaurant's roof collapsed. Some customers told Klaus they were left in shock. 'I'm really lost for words,' patron Tiara James said. Breaking: @Atlanta_Police: 'We have officers and fire responding to a partial roof collapse with possible injuries' on Peters St.-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 18, 2017 James was inside Blu Cantina around 8:40 p.m. Monday, when the ceiling started caving in. 'Out of nowhere, the roof collapsed. I honestly thought that it was getting shot up, so I was ducking and diving like trying to get over stuff, like is everything OK?' James told Klaus. She showed Klaus how she was missing a shoe afterward and the shirt tied around her waist was soaked. James said she was concerned about her friends and wasn't sure where they were. Fire rescue spokesman just said he will talk with us soon. pic.twitter.com/3v4VTXyNEJ-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 18, 2017 'My other friend has a big gash on her forehead. I'm really hoping she's OK, but this is just ridiculous right now,' James said. Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said six people were hurt with mostly minor injuries. 'One person, a male, was injured more severely than the other individuals. That person was conscious and alert, but they did possibly have a head injury,' Stafford said. TRENDING STORIES: High school student, friend killed in crash because of speed, police say Father accused of leaving 4-year-old, baby in car after chase Firefighter's daughter hospitalized after skateboarding fall Firefighters said wood, sheeting and lights rained down from the ceiling and blocked the entrance. Stafford said it's possible heavy rain on a flat roof caused the collapse. A city inspector was called in to see whether there might be further collapse inside the building.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.