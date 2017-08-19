Listen Live
News
Confederate-like designs to be removed from NYC subway wall
Confederate-like designs to be removed from NYC subway wall
Photo Credit: Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Times Square subway station.

Confederate-like designs to be removed from NYC subway wall

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK -  Metropolitan Transit Authority officials said they will modify wall tiles in a Manhattan subway station that create designs that look like Confederate flags, WNYW reported.

The patterns, located at the Times Square station, have been on the walls for nearly 100 years. MTA officials said the tiles represent Times Square’s nickname as the “Crossroads of the World” and are not Confederate flags, WNYW reported.

"These are not Confederate flags, it is a design based on geometric forms that represent the "Crossroads of the World" and to avoid absolutely any confusion we will modify them to make that absolutely crystal clear,” MTA officials said in a statement.

Times Square did not exist during the Civil War, the MTA said.

News

