News
Close

4 children killed after man sets fire to Brazilian day care center

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JANAUBA, Brazil -  At least four children were killed and several others were injured Thursday after a man set fire to a day care center in southeastern Brazil, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

The fire was started by a security guard working at the facility, who allegedly set the facility ablaze before torching himself, according to the Brazilian state news agency.

The children who died ranged in age between 4 and 6, CNN reported. The day care center was in Janauba.

Police spokesman Major Gracielle Rodrigues told CNN a teacher was in a critical condition in the hospital, while state media said 20 others had also been injured in the fire, including some children.

Rodrigues confirmed that the man who was believed to have started the fire died shortly after being taken to the hospital, CNN reported.

