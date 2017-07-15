Listen Live
News
Chase CEO blasts US government business policies
Chase CEO blasts US government business policies

Chase CEO blasts US government business policies
Chase CEO blasts US government business policies

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The CEO of JPMorgan Chase criticized the U.S. government during the company’s quarterly earnings conference call on Friday,  calling it “almost an embarrassment” being an American citizen, CBS News reported.

Jamie Dimon, responding to a question from UBS analyst Saul Martinez about the effect political gridlock might have in stunting the nation’s economic growth, made a pointed remark.

“It’s almost an embarrassment being an American citizen ... and listening to the stupid (stuff) we have to deal with in this country,” Dimon said. “I was just in France, I was recently in Argentina, was in Israel, was in Ireland.

“ We met with the prime minister of India and China. It’s amazing to me that every single one of these countries understands that practical policies that promote business business and growth is good for the average citizens of these countries,” he said. “... Somehow, this great American free enterprise system, we no longer get it.”

Dimon said that America’s muted economic growth was the result of “bad policies.” CNN reported.

“What I am saying is, it will be much stronger growth had we made intelligent decisions and we were not gridlocked,” he said.

News

  • The suddenly controversial world of budget estimates
    The suddenly controversial world of budget estimates
    Mentioning the Congressional Budget Office these days as a reporter is akin to sending out a link to an article from the Washington Post or the New York Times, as my social media responses on Facebook and Twitter immediately fill with outrage from my listeners and readers at the mere mention of a CBO cost estimate. That was demonstrated again on Thursday, when I reported on the latest CBO review of a President’s budget; in this case, President Donald Trump’s budget plan, issued back in May. In that budget, Mr. Trump’s team predicted it would show a $16 billion surplus in 2027, balancing the federal budget in ten years. The CBO found something much different, that the Trump budget would show – not a surplus in 2027 – but a $720 billion deficit that year. It didn’t take long for the social media barbs to rain down on me. “Why do you give the CBO any credibility?!” one person wrote. “Since when has the CBO been right about anything?” another added on Twitter. “Because the CBO was so right about Obamacare,” read one comment. So, let’s look at CBO budget projections in recent years, and whether or not they have come close to predicting the correct level of budget deficits. 1. CBO budget review from March 2010. In the CBO review of President Barack Obama’s budget plan for Fiscal Year 2011, the CBO made the following budget deficit projections – the first figure is the CBO deficit estimate, the figure in parentheses is what the deficit actually was that year. 2010 – $1.5 trillion ($1.294 trillion) 2011 – $1.34 trillion ($1.300 trillion) 2012 – $914 billion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $747 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $724 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $793 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $894 billion ($585 billion) In this 2010 review, the CBO was almost exactly right on the 2011 deficit, too low on the actual 2012 shortfall, and then estimated a deficit that was too high in years after that. 2. CBO budget review from early 2011. 2011 – $1.425 trillion ($1.300 trillion) 2012 – $1.164 trillion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $901 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $764 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $748 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $841 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $870 billion In the 2011 estimate, the CBO was close in 2012, but well above the actual deficit figures for the next four years. 3. CBO budget review from early 2012. 2012 – $1.253 trillion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $977 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $702 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $539 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $529 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $488 billion 2018 – $510 billion After being too high on deficit estimates, the CBO numbers got closer by 2015 from this 2012 projection, and then underestimated the deficit in 2016. 4. CBO budget review from early 2013. 2013 – $669 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $675 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $437 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $413 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $399 billion 2018 – $427 billion In the first few projections we looked at, the CBO was often too pessimistic about the deficit. The 2013 estimate did the same for 2014, nailed the deficit almost to the dollar figure in 2015, and then underestimated the deficit for 2016 (and likely 2017 and 2018 as well). 5. CBO budget review from early 2014. 2014 – $506 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $509 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $548 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $539 billion 2018 – $551 billion 2019 – $648 billion CBO wasn’t far off with their 2014 budget deficit predictions, going over but fairly close in 2014 and 2015, and then under in 2016. Their 2017 number will probably turn out to be too low as well. 6. CBO budget review from early 2015. 2015 – $486 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $380 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $401 billion 2018 – $435 billion 2019 – $511 billion 2020 – $574 billion The 2015 review was fairly close in that fiscal year, but then continues the CBO’s recent projections that were too rosy – 2016’s deficit estimate was too low, and 2017 will be as well. 7. CBO budget review from early 2016. 2016 – $529 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $433 billion 2018 – $383 billion 2019 – $518 billion 2020 – $585 billion 2021 – $651 billion The deficit turned out to be worse than expected for 2016 in this projection, and the 2017 (and maybe 2018) figures also look to be too low in terms of the deficit. 8. CBO budget review from May 2017. 2017 – $693 billion 2018 – $593 billion 2019 – $689 billion 2020 – $664 billion 2021 – $692 billion 2022 – $745 billion This was the projection done on the first budget from President Donald Trump. The 2017 figure is along the lines of where the deficit is heading in the current fiscal year. Depending on what the Congress does – and how the economy responds, we’ll see about the other figures. Is the CBO right all the time? No. But they aren’t dead wrong all the time either. On Capitol Hill, they are regarded by many – along with the Joint Committee on Taxation – as a very effective group in estimating revenue and budget numbers. Even the White House – which has been critical of CBO health insurance coverage estimates – has praised the work of the CBO on budget and revenue issues. “CBO is strictly nonpartisan,” it says on the agency website, touting “objective, impartial analysis,” and stating that it “hires its employees solely on the basis of professional competence without regard to political affiliation.”
  • The Latest: Muguruza wins Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0
    The Latest: Muguruza wins Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0
    The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local): ___ 3:28 p.m. Garbine Muguruza out-powered Venus Williams to win the Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0. Muguruza, who lost in the final at the All England Club in 2015, saved two set points in the 10th game of the first set, and then won nine straight games to win. The match was played under a closed roof on Centre Court, the first time a women's final had been played indoors. For Muguruza, it was her second Grand Slam title. She also won the French Open last year. Williams had been trying to win her sixth Wimbledon title. Her last one came in 2008. ___ 3:01 p.m. Garbine Muguruza has won the first set 7-5 against Venus Williams in the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 2:09 p.m. The women's final at Wimbledon has started with Venus Williams serving to Garbine Muguruza. The match is being played under a closed roof on Centre Court. ___ 2 p.m. Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza are on court for their warmups before the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 1 p.m. The roof over Centre Court is closed for the women's final at Wimbledon. With a light rain falling and the women's final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza due to start in about an hour, the roof over the main stadium has already been closed to ensure play will begin on time. ___ 12:45 p.m. With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title. The 37-year-old American will play Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court for her sixth title at the All England Club. The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus' little sister, Serena Williams. She was 35 when she won this year's Australian Open. Venus Williams last won the Wimbledon title in 2008. Muguruza, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 but lost to Serena, won last year's French Open. ___ More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
  • Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closed its stores on Thursday night without notice, leaving many brides and bridesmaids without answers and dresses. The company has more than 60 stores across the country. After news of the closings broke, brides scrambled to pick up dresses before the stores shut their doors for good at 8 p.m. As of Friday morning, the company still had not released a statement about the closings. >> Read more trending news Competitor David’s Bridal said it would offer 30 percent discounts to brides and 20 percent discounts to bridesmaids left without dresses. Employees at Alfred Angelo’s corporate office in Delray Beach left the building en masse on Thursday, carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings, as social media talk swirled that the bridal retailer was closing its doors.   The scene followed buzz on social media saying that the company, which was founded in 1933, is going out of business. On Twitter and online message boards, anxious brides posted queries and alerts, but few found answers.   By Thursday afternoon, there were no employees in the company’s Delray corporate office on the fourth floor of a building on Congress Avenue at Linton Boulevard. Some offices still had desks and supplies and framed posters of wedding dresses hung on the walls.   An employee of another business on the first floor, which faces the main entrance to the building, described seeing a “mass exodus before lunchtime.”   “Everyone left one by one with cardboard boxes, plants,” said the employee, who asked not to be named. “One of them said it. They were all fired today … It was so bizarre.”   A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Employees did not answer the phone at the chain’s store in Broward County. The company’s website said there are more than 800 stores offering Alfred Angelo merchandise. Anxious brides took to Twitter on Thursday to sound off on the status of their orders and the lack of information coming from the company. Some brides said they had already ordered and paid for dresses, but had yet to receive them.   “Any other #brides stressed about the #alfredangelo bankruptcy?? @theknot @WeddingWire @brides THIS IS SO MESSED UP,” one woman wrote. ”@AlfredAngelo Will you still be fulfilling orders that were placed months ago?” another person asked.   “One store location did answer the phone. Sales rep said 'we're all basically screwed' & gave me Attorney's office to contact. #alfredangelo,” a third person said. In a March press release, the company billed itself as “the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of beautifully designed wedding gowns, bridesmaids and social occasion dresses.” The company was founded in 1933, according to its website. Read more: Alfred Angelo’s corporate office empty amid closure talk This story has been updated.
  • Body of 61-year-old man found in Lake Acworth
    Body of 61-year-old man found in Lake Acworth
    A man has died after drowning at an Acworth park, according to police. Acworth Police Department Capt. Mark Cheatham said the victim was identified as Ricky Wayne Watson, 61, of Austell. Officials said Watson was last seen swimming in Lake Acworth outside the designated swimming area on Friday evening. TRENDING STORIES: 'The Walking Dead' stuntman dies after injury on set Bridal store closure leaves brides-to-be scrambling for wedding gowns Newlyweds from Georgia accused of kidnapping, raping woman The Cobb County Fire Department rand its water rescue team deployed a boat equipped with sonar to search the bottom of the lake. After stopping the search for the night, Watson's body was recovered Saturday morning. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-3111.
  • 2 Penn State ex-officials begin jail terms in Sandusky case
    2 Penn State ex-officials begin jail terms in Sandusky case
    Former university vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley turned themselves in, according to Lt. Michael Woods, the shift commander at the Centre County Correctional Facility. Wood confirmed their surrender, but said he was not authorized to release any other details from the jail, which is about 135 miles (217 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. The lockup is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Penn State's main campus. Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment in March, leading prosecutors to drop three felony charges of child endangerment and conspiracy. Curley, 63, must serve three months in jail, while Schultz, 67, has two months behind bars. Jail officials said they will be evaluated for participation in work release while incarcerated. A co-defendant, former Penn State president Graham Spanier, 68, was convicted of the same offense and faces two months in jail. Spanier remains free on bail while he appeals to Superior Court. Spanier continues to be a tenured faculty member and is on administrative leave. A deal with the university when he was forced out as president after Sandusky's arrest in November 2011 pays him $600,000 a year, ending this fall, after which he will receive a salary. The three men received a complaint from a graduate assistant football coach in February 2001 who said he was highly disturbed by seeing Sandusky appear to sexually abuse the boy late on a Friday night in a team shower. They told Sandusky not to bring children onto campus anymore, but prosecutors said the administrators had no plan to enforce that rule. Police were not notified, and a criminal investigation into Sandusky did not begin until a Pennsylvania school district reported another complaint about him in 2008. Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of child sexual abuse. He maintains his innocence and is appealing, while serving 30 to 60 years in state prison. The scandal led the university to fire Hall of Fame football coach Joe Paterno, who was informed of the 2001 incident the next morning by the assistant, Mike McQueary. Paterno notified Curley but did not call police. He died in 2012, a few months after his firing, and was never charged with a crime. An anonymous email in 2010 led investigators looking into Sandusky to contact McQueary, and he proved to be a critical witness at the criminal trials of both Sandusky and Spanier. At sentencing for Curley, Schultz and Spanier last month, Judge John Boccabella did not spare Paterno, saying he 'could have made that phone call without so much as getting his hands dirty. Why he didn't is beyond me.' He also questioned Curley's memory lapses while testifying for the prosecution at Spanier's trial. 'I find it really hard to believe that he doesn't remember every detail of the most serious mistake he ever made,' Boccabella said. ___ Associated Press writer Mark Scolforo contributed from Harrisburg.
  • US finalizing plans to revamp cyber command
    US finalizing plans to revamp cyber command
    After months of delay, the Trump administration is finalizing plans to revamp the nation's military command for defensive and offensive cyber operations in hopes of intensifying America's ability to wage cyber war against the Islamic State group and other foes, according to U.S. officials. Under the plans, U.S. Cyber Command would eventually be split off from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency. Details are still being worked out, but officials say they expect a decision and announcement in the coming weeks. The officials weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter so requested anonymity. The goal, they said, is to give U.S. Cyber Command more autonomy, freeing it from any constraints that stem from working alongside the NSA, which is responsible for monitoring and collecting telephone, internet and other intelligence data from around the world — a responsibility that can sometimes clash with military operations against enemy forces. Making cyber an independent military command will put the fight in digital space on the same footing as more traditional realms of battle on land, in the air, at sea and in space. The move reflects the escalating threat of cyberattacks and intrusions from other nation states, terrorist groups and hackers, and comes as the U.S. faces ever-widening fears about Russian hacking following Moscow's efforts to meddle in the 2016 American election. The U.S. has long operated quietly in cyberspace, using it to collect information, disrupt enemy networks and aid conventional military missions. But as other nations and foes expand their use of cyberspying and attacks, the U.S. is determined to improve its ability to incorporate cyber operations into its everyday warfighting. Experts said the command will need time to find its footing. 'Right now I think it's inevitable, but it's on a very slow glide path,' said Jim Lewis, a cybersecurity expert with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. But, he added, 'A new entity is not going to be able to duplicate NSA's capabilities.' The NSA, for examples, has 300 of the country's leading mathematicians 'and a gigantic super computer,' Lewis said. 'Things like this are hard to duplicate.' He added, however, that over time, the U.S. has increasingly used cyber as a tactical weapon, bolstering the argument for separating it from the NSA. The two highly secretive organizations, based at Fort Meade, Maryland, have been under the same four-star commander since Cyber Command's creation in 2009. But the Defense Department has been agitating for a separation, perceiving the NSA and intelligence community as resistant to more aggressive cyberwarfare, particularly after the Islamic State's transformation in recent years from an obscure insurgent force into an organization holding significant territory across Iraq and Syria and with a worldwide recruiting network. While the military wanted to attack IS networks, intelligence objectives prioritized gathering information from them, according to U.S. officials familiar with the debate. They weren't authorized to discuss internal deliberations publicly and requested anonymity. Then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter sent a plan to President Barack Obama last year to make Cyber Command an independent military headquarters and break it away from the NSA, believing that the agency's desire to collect intelligence was at times preventing the military from eliminating IS' ability to raise money, inspire attacks and command its widely dispersed network of fighters. Carter, at the time, also pushed for the ouster of Adm. Mike Rogers, who still heads both bodies. The Pentagon, he warned, was losing the war in the cyber domain, focusing on cyberthreats from nations such as Iran, Russia and China, rather than on countering the communications and propaganda campaigns of internet-savvy insurgents. Officials also grew alarmed by the growing number of cyberattacks against the U.S. government, including several serious, high-level Defense Department breaches that occurred under Rogers' watch. 'NSA is truly an intelligence-collection organization,' said Lauren Fish, a research associate with the Center for a New American Security. 'It should be collecting information, writing reports on it. Cyber Command is meant to be an organization that uses tools to have military operational effect.' After President Donald Trump's inauguration, officials said Defense Secretary Jim Mattis endorsed much of the plan. But debate over details has dragged on for months. It's unclear how fast the Cyber Command will break off on its own. Some officials believe the new command isn't battle-ready, given its current reliance on the NSA's expertise, staff and equipment. That effort will require the department to continue to attract and retain cyber experts. Cyber Command was created in 2009 by the Obama administration to address threats of cyber espionage and other attacks. It was set up as a sub-unit under U.S. Strategic Command to coordinate the Pentagon's ability to conduct cyberwarfare and to defend its own networks, including those that are used by combat forces in battle. Officials originally said the new cyber effort would likely involve hundreds, rather than thousands, of new employees. Since then, the command has grown to more than 700 military and civilian employees. The military services also have their own cyber units, with a goal of having 133 fully operational teams with as many as 6,200 personnel. Its proposed budget for next year is $647 million. Rogers told Congress in May that represents a 16 percent increase over this year's budget to cover costs associated with building the cyber force, fighting IS and becoming an independent command. Under the new plan being forwarded by the Pentagon to the White House, officials said Army Lt. Gen. William Mayville would be nominated to lead Cyber Command. Leadership of the NSA could be turned over to a civilian. Mayville is currently the director of the military's joint staff and has extensive experience as a combat-hardened commander. He deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan, leading the 173rd Airborne Brigade when it made its assault into Iraq in March 2003 and later heading coalition operations in eastern Afghanistan.
Jamie Dupree

