Charlottesville victim’s mother won’t take Trump’s call

The mother of the woman killed in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend said she does not want to hear from President Donald Trump because she believes he was “equating the protesters” like her daughter, Heather Meyer, to white supremacists, CNN reported.

"I'm not talking to the president now," Susan Bro said Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America." "I'm sorry. After what he said about my child, and it's not that I saw somebody else's tweets about him. I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters like Ms. (Heather) Heyer with the KKK and the white supremacists."

Earlier this week, Trump blamed “both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville.

Heyer, 32, was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters gathered to oppose a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups. Nineteen others were injured in the incident.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio, is charged with second-degree murder in Heyer's death.

Bro said the White House attempted to reach her repeatedly during her daughter's funeral on Wednesday, CNN reported.

"At first, I just missed his calls," she said. "The call -- the first call looked like it actually came during the funeral. I didn't even see that message.

"There were three more frantic messages from press secretaries throughout the day and I didn't know why that would have been on Wednesday,” Bro said. “I was home recovering from the exhaustion of the funeral and, so I thought well, I'll get to him later and then I had more meetings to establish her foundation, so I hadn't really watched the news until last night.”

Messages left with the White House about efforts to contact Bro were not returned Friday. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with her and her family," CNN reported.

The president called Heyer "truly special" in a tweet Tuesday but was criticized for not calling Bro directly to express his condolences.

After seeing Trump’s news conference, Bro said it was too late for apologies.

"You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying 'I'm sorry.' I'm not forgiving for that," she said. “Think before you speak.”